America, America

Leakie
6h

What he's really saying is: Wake the Fork up, folks! These are not normal times and you can't response with polite reason when you are dealing with nut jobs.

Violent?! Gov. Pritzker isn't violent.

I think deporting American children is violent.

I think deporting children with cancer is violent.

I think cutting funding for libraries, museums and archives is violent.

I think depriving schoolchildren of lunch is violent.

And I think the Trump Administration is beaming in from a hate-filled planet.

Dawn Kiilani Hoffmann
6h

What matters now is his ability to help motivate the opposition while we still have a democratic country to save......amen to that! We need to fight this takeover and REFORM democracy. Obviously it was not working very well....otherwise this would not have happened.

