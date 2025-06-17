From New York City’s “No Kings” protest (Photo by the author)

Every one of you who participated in Saturday’s “No Kings” protests or read accounts (including mine) of these joyful gatherings all across America could see that they were motivated by a love of country and anger toward the attacks on the values and principles for which America stands. In turn, we have seen the Trump regime’s hostile agenda play out in broad daylight as federal agents, often in masks without proper identification, have grabbed people off the street and taken them away in unmarked cars.

We have learned that an American government’s essential duty to provide due process has been denied on a mass scale. This remains an outrage, not because of any personal feelings I or you may have toward the occupant of the White House and his operatives, but because of the regime’s clear and intolerable rejection of the rule of law and basic human decency upon which each of us and society itself depends.

Amid the daily flood of cruelty and crazy—for example, Donald Trump posting yesterday that everyone in Tehran, a city of 10 million, should “immediately evacuate”—you may have missed Trump’s comments the day after the “No Kings” protests. I think it’s worth your time to consider what he said because it clearly illustrates the depth of his hostility toward an inclusive society and his evil desire to turn Americans against each other and pull our nation apart. We can debate the reasons for his hateful agenda built on lies, but we shouldn’t misunderstand that as the nation’s visible opposition grows and he becomes weaker and more desperate, he will intensify his cruel and violent campaign.

Here’s what he posted on Sunday:

Every day, the Brave Men and Women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission…delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History. In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens. These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them. That is why they believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women’s Sports — And that is why I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers, to FOCUS on our crime ridden and deadly Inner Cities, and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role. You don’t hear about Sanctuary Cities in our Heartland! I want our Brave ICE Officers to know that REAL Americans are cheering you on every day.

I won’t overload you with all the ways this statement lies and divides. But allow me to emphasize a few points. His attacks are specifically against Democratic-led cities and based on frequently disproven lies that undocumented immigrants participate in our elections, steal jobs from American citizens and are disproportionately responsible for urban crime. Trump is also making clear that he intends to expand this campaign—and those who oppose it are not “REAL” Americans. This man has never been a president for all of us.

Let’s not take the bait and allow ourselves to be consumed with outrage. Rather, let’s remain clear about what we and our neighbors will be facing in the months ahead— and why we should hold dear to the values and principles that have guided Americans through the darkest times in our nation’s history.

What follows are a handful of photos from members of the America, America community taken during the “No Kings” protests. Enjoy:

From Deborah Macdonald in Omaha

From GPM414

From Homi Hormasji in Santa Monica, CA

From Larry Jacob, Jr. outside of Kansas City MO

