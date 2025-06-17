America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raymond Leo Blain, M.D. MPA's avatar
Raymond Leo Blain, M.D. MPA
9h

Trump has a habit of trying to divert attention fro what he considers criticism or unpleasant commentary by creating a new "shining" issue to divert the media and public. Tell the world that Isreal will need American weapons to defeat Iran is his way of "hinting" that he will support Isreal and help start World War III even with use of nuclear weapons. He is so out of control that he might even do that.

To paraphrase Shakespeare :The fault is not in our stars dear Brutus but in our MAGA (Make America Gullible Again) politicians who know the quick solution to everything that has happened is to Impeach, Convict and Remove Trump and his gutless enablers, have grand juries investigate his non-politician enablers and indict and put on trial all who have committed crimes to assist him.

This nightmare could be over in 1-4 weeks at most with a stern warning to his successors that any attempt to continue policies that dm amge our democracy, our Constitution, our inalienable rights, or our right to assembly, free truthful speech, our free press and media, or ruk]=kle if kaw and they can expect similar actions by the governed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
9h

Steven, I rage against these fascists in the only ways I can…protesting, either by planting my body on the streets with others, phone calling people in Congress, not just in my state, discussing these issues with everyone I meet, and now applying for dual citizenship to ironically, Germany. My mother was born and raised in Berlin before escaping the Nazis. I have all of her original documents, including her German passport from 1936-1939 which has the Swastika symbol stamped on every page except for the one where she gained passage to Brussels and London. If one can get a German passport, you can visit and live in any EU country. Mind you, I don’t want to go anywhere. I want to stay in my town, in my longtime home, amongst my loving neighbors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture