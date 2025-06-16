America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leakie's avatar
Leakie
6h

My favorite sign of Saturday's protest: "Elect a clown, expect a circus."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary's avatar
Mary
5h

Yes, No Kings was energizing, even down here in the deep red south a crowd of about 300 marched in Brunswick, GA. This was amazing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture