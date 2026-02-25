America, America

Roy
18h

Reading about this pathetic speech from Europe, Norway to be exact, one cannot shake the belief that the Republican Party is the single most dangerous threat to the free world.

1 reply by Steven Beschloss
Ann Sharon
18h

It seems he’s feeling a bit of rage and so doubled down on the insults & told a longer of litany of lies. Even for him it wasn’t a particularly good performance.

Among his lies - He stated that the disturbed man who killed the young woman who was a Ukrainian refugee in NC was an immigrant. Her killer was a mentally ill US citizen, DeCarlos Brown. It was one of the occasions when he went into ghoulish gory details - while her mother cried.

I would like to see the “dial meter” readouts they use to determine audience reactions to different parts of an event or speech. This was no ‘state of the union’ speech. It is the same tripe he trots out whenever he can. Everything was the Democrats fault. They were ruining the country. They are crazy, etc.

The was a lot of jumping up and clapping North Korean- style by the GOPers for everything he said. That included the only policy I heard announced. He envisions tariffs eventually replacing income taxes. Of course he lied and said other countries pay them. Another lie like all the rest.

2 replies
