America, America

Ginny K
6h

What Prtizker said to the press should be on the front page of every newspaper in America. In fact, most of his speech should be. This is an important speech. This is what we need. Leadership, not accommodation. #NotOnOurWatch

1 reply
Homi Hormasji
6h

Thank you, Governor Pritzker, for spelling out the dangers we face in clear, unambiguous terms.

Thank you, Steven, for highlighting his comments here.

Yes, let's encourage our Democratic Governors to unite in leading the charge against the fascist threat. But we're all in this together: we all have to rally behind them.

