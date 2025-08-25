Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is courageously fighting for his country’s democratic future while Donald Trump is kowtowing to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. (Photo by Win McNamee via Getty Images)

Yesterday was Ukraine’s Independence Day, which dates to 1991 when the Soviet Union was fracturing. During the celebration, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney could be seen standing beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral.

"I want to say something very simple and important: Canada will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine," Carney told the crowd. He said that Canada would soon deliver drones, ammunition and armored vehicles, a military package totaling about $1.5 billion (about CA$2 billion). He later posted that Canadian support is “unwavering, and we are with you every step of the way in your fight to defend your sovereignty.”

A day earlier in the Oval Office, meanwhile, Donald Trump proudly showed a photo of himself standing side-by-side with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Trump was actually supposed to talk about the 2026 World Cup, but he couldn’t hide his excitement: Putin sent him the photo.

“I was just sent a picture from somebody that wants to be there [the World Cup] very badly,” he said, adding, “I thought it was a nice picture of him. OK of me, but nice of him. So that was very nice that it was sent to me.”

So nice. And so embarrassing to America and the democratic world.

But it provided another proof point that Trump does not care what happens to Ukraine, just as long as his relationship with the Kremlin’s murderous boss remains intact.

Note his empty threats and his obvious indifference. That’s where the truth lies.

Days before his so-called “peace” talks with Putin in Alaska 10 day ago, Trump said that if Putin does not agree to a peace deal, “There will be very serious consequences.”

That tough talk didn’t last long, though, not after he swallowed Putin’s calculated flattery. (Recall VP Kamala Harris’ knowing observation late in the campaign: “Donald Trump is weak. He seeks flattery from dictators.”)

America’s pretend strongman—who had moronically boasted before the election that he could end the war in 24 hours—was obviously losing interest after grasping the Nobel Peace Prize would actually require hard work. It takes more than lying you had ended 10 wars in seven months (or, gosh, was it 100 wars? A thousand wars?).

“I’m not happy about anything about that war. Nothing. Not happy at all,” Trump told reporters Friday, not long after showing off his photo with Putin.

This after Putin told Trump in Alaska that he didn’t want a ceasefire, only a full agreement including the takeover of Ukrainian territory. This after Trump’s insistence that Putin would meet with Zelensky turned out to be just his fantasy.

When pushed by reporters about what he’d do if no meeting materializes, Trump tried to sound tough: “I’ll see whose fault it is.” Then he further displayed his lazy carelessness.

“It’s going to be a very important decision,” Trump said of how to respond. “And that’s whether or not it’s massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both, or do we do nothing and say ‘It’s your fight.’”

So strong. So sad for democratic America and democratic allies who use to be able to trust what an American president asserted on the global stage.

Trump showed little interest in the fact that—in just the last week—Russia fired hundreds of deadly drones and missiles at Ukraine, hit a U.S.-owned factory and doubted the legitimacy of Ukraine’s president.

And what did he say Friday after promising to sign his prized photo for Putin? “He’s been very respectful of me and our country.”

There’s a reason to have a president with actual principles. There’s a reason to have a president who cares about governing. There’s a reason to have a president with an actual attention span.

There’s also a reason to have a president who genuinely cares about the fate of kidnapped children.

It was just a week ago when European leaders came to the White House to support Zelensky after Trump clapped for Putin on a red carpet rolled out by American troops, then kowtowed to him in a closed-door meeting. Recall the moment when Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, insisted on camera, “Every single child has to go back to its family. This should be one of our main priorities in these negotiations—to make sure that the children come back to Ukraine to their families.”

Did Trump recognize this was a moment to even feign compassion or decency? Nope. His bored response: “I was just thinking—we're here for a different reason— but we just a couple weeks ago made the largest trade deal in history.”

Meanwhile, back in the real world, President Zelensky is engaged in a brutal war with Russia for the survival of his country’s independence. Unlike the brute in the Oval Office, his commitment to democracy and freedom is clear. Zelensky defiantly insisted yesterday that Ukraine would continue its fight "while its calls for peace are not heard."

"We need a just peace, a peace where our future will be decided only by us," he continued, adding that Ukraine was "not a victim, it is a fighter."

It’s been over three years now since Russia launched its heinous invasion on February 24, 2023. Recall that, in those first days, this young president was offered a ticket to safety, but rejected the U.S. offer to evacuate Kyiv. “The fight is here,” he reportedly said. “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

I was struck then by his bravery and his remarkable personal story. My admiration has only grown as the horrible war has dragged on and on and his determination to fight for his people has not flagged—even when it has meant swallowing his pride to deal with the careless vulgarian occupying our White House.

From the beginning, Zelensky has understood what’s at stake for Ukraine and beyond: “This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence.” This was a statement posted in the war’s first days.

This is how the leader of a democratic nation thinks and informs his own citizens and allies. It stands in stark contrast to the historic embarrassment and democracy-hating coup plotter who is currently holding America hostage.

Let’s never lose sight of the difference between a real president who serves his people and one who exploits the office to serve himself. May it provide us clarity about what democracy-loving Americans are fighting for.

One other note: What follows here are links to a half dozen of my previously published essays about Ukraine since the Russian invasion. I hope they remind you that—while America is saddled with a bloviating phony—our democratic ally is courageously fighting for its life at great human cost.

Given all that confronts us these days, I know it’s hard to maintain compassion for every struggle. I also know that I have failed to adequately address a number of the savage conflicts that beset our world and have caused terrible human tolls.

But the fate of Ukraine matters for the fate of national sovereignty, European democracy, the global rule of law and, as stated above, peaceful co-existence. If Putin succeeds there, it only strengthens despotic types like Trump and intensifies the growing danger of autocracy around the world.

“A Moment for Courage and Unity”: The battle of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his fellow Ukrainians is motivating the global determination to stop Vladimir Putin's violent imperialism. (Feb. 28, 2022)

“What Does "Never Again" Mean Now?” (April 4, 2022)

“The Thin Veneer of Civilization”: Vladimir Putin's war is a mass descent into savagery (April 15, 2022)

“The Normalization of War”: To foster cooperation, leaders of the G20 softened their condemnation of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine. Could this cause it to slip further from public focus? (Sept. 11, 2023)

“What Would It Say If America Forsakes Ukraine?”: A Saturday Prompt (Feb. 24, 2024)

“Snapshot: Marco Rubio's Appalling Betrayal”: The American Secretary of State goes to Saudi Arabia to sell out Ukraine (Feb. 19, 2025)

Share

America, America depends on reader support. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the community conversations.