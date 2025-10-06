America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

Robyn Boyer
It's seems pretty obvious that Miller is the one running the show. He knows how to play to all of Trump's ego needs, giving him credit, extolling his virtues, kissing his ass. Miller is truly the evil one; Trump, not so much. He's too stupid and narcissistic, while Miller is not. While both are certifiably insane, they are both masters of vicious hyperbole, stoking the fires of tyranny and fear. Unfortunately they are aided and abetted by right-wing/fascist media, across all platforms. If they say their lies often enough, people start to believe it, no matter how many videos of peaceful Portland there are. I know where this is all headed: The Insurrection Act. Troops in the streets. Demands for our "papers." Neighbor ratting out neighbor. No elections. I'd like to think that the stoic faces of the 800 flag officers enduring Hegseth's and Trump's presentations, will have the good sense to know an illegal order when they hear one, and act accordingly. The 25th Amendment isn't an option because the Cabinet is too plugged into the fantasy and cosplaying. But the generals, now the generals, they could stage a democratic coup, oust the cancers in the White House, insist on free and fair elections in 2026 and 2028, and we'd be safe again, free to go about our business without fear and loathing, able to know that our votes will count, and ready to begin the project of uniting the country after the fever dream has ended.

Artistlike
December 2016: American Nazi Richard Spencer tells ABC News reporter that Donald Trump will lead a 'race war' and an 'ethnic cleansing' of the United States: https://abcnews.go.com/amp/US/asian-american-journalist-interview-white-nationalist/story?id=44091003

Everyone chose to act like that was no big deal. Months later, Richard Spencer gathered Nazis with swastika armbands and MAGA hats in Charlottesville, Virginia, to chant "Jews will not replace us." Trump calls them "very fine people."

July 2024: Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts says that "a second American Revolution is underway" right now, and that "it will be bloodless—if the left allows it." https://www.politico.com/news/2024/07/04/leader-of-the-pro-trump-project-2025-suggests-there-will-be-a-new-american-revolution-00166583

This got a lot of press and as always the media and the public and the elected officials pretended it was normal, no big deal, and then immediately forgot about it.

They have been planning for a literal war against the US Constitution, the rule of law and the people since 2016. The war has been waged against us since Trump was installed the first time. The coup attempt in 2020 was a coup attempt; it was not just an oopsie as everyone has chosen to view it in retrospect. Everything that has happened in the past nine months has been an active war against our nation from within its own government, and people refuse to acknowledge it. People keep saying "we are on the verge of something happening." People will say that while their homes are being invaded. It's insane. Treason and traitorousness are unforgivable and surreal and so is the level of denial of the average American citizen.

