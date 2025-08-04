America, America

Discussion about this post

Al Bellenchia
14h

George Orwell called it, some 75 years ago. It’s like they’re using 1984 as a guide.

“In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality was tacitly denied by their philosophy.”

Ellen Deschatres
13h

This is increasingly serious. I fear that the more information that squeaks through to the public on Trump’s history with Epstein et al will make him more dangerous and inclined to attack anyone and anything that he perceives to be an obstacle to his dominance.

We all know he is flailing and failing. We also know that (to quote Katherine Hepburn in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”)…”We’re in trouble (to Monsignor Ryan). We’re in terrible, terrible trouble.”

