America, America

America, America

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Homi Hormasji's avatar
Homi Hormasji
7h

This desecration of anything remotely resembling justice (by seeking to remove the seditious conspiracy indictment against Stewart Rhodes) is all the more troubling in light of the fact that our mobster-in-chief is hellbent on usurping $1.776 BILLION out of our tax dollars so that he can pay his misbegotten band of thugs. Why else would he do so except to fund and arm a private army of mercenaries whom he will be able to let loose to subvert our elections?

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Will's avatar
Will
9h

Trump never fails to fail. I believe he will do so again.

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