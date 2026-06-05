America, America

America, America

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
3h

Imho, McConnell is the one man who has done the most to destroy our democracy. He has had many opportunities to make decisions that would benefit our country, but he always failed the test. It’s past time that he leave government, I’ll be glad to see the back of him.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
3h

I am panicking, Steven. We are running out of time! First Bill Pulte, then this other punk who participated in the Insurrection of 2021? Republicans have been seized by a creeping authoritarian madness and acquiescence that, like some perennial noxious weed, keeps emerging even as we try to contain it. The slush fund may be on pause for the moment, but immunity from IRS investigation for Trump is not. John Bolton has been felled and is perhaps headed to prison. Never liked the guy, but he has been targeted and the bullet has hit its mark.

I am feeling overwhelmed and a sense of dread is dripping into my morning coffee that has been brewed with hope for the last few days. Republicans are once again enabling Trump’s ‘brown shirts’ by giving them oxygen and freedom to abuse our citizens in the form of extra taxpayer funds…again. The Supreme Court has destroyed the Voting Rights Act…again. Yikes. Yikes. Yikes.

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