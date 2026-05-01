America, America

America, America

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JBR's avatar
JBR
2h

That was fabulous! In every way. Substance. Style and Tone. . . Ps. You said no kings but wed be FAR better off with King Charles and Camilla. The rallies should be called no vile corrupt thieving anti American despots.

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2 replies by Steven Beschloss and others
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
2h

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” - African proverb

We are rising together.

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