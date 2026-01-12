America, America

America, America

Al Bellenchia
4h

Do not go gently. We need to force action, not more words. Even as public actions get more inhumane, and they likely will, we need to resist the desire to seek sanity and comfort by “peacing out.”

Progress, as slow, uneven and painful as it can be, is the long-term trend of humanity. History proves this. It is why some choose to alter it.

Independent journalism will play an important role in determining how people act. Keep pushing actionable ideas.

Ellen Deschatres
3h

Went to a protest yesterday. It was awesome…people chanting, drums drumming, like a modern reenactment of soldiers marching in support of our freedom in the Revolutionary War. We took over the streets in our parade, aided by local police, which reassured me that the local police understand that it is our right, responsibility and duty as citizens to protest. These days, it feels like praying with our feet, because we do not know what will happen. But thankfully, we came out ‘loud and proud’. It was an amazing show of solidarity in my small corner of the world. That’s what we need all over this country…a show of solidarity and pride for the country that we can be, again. Would that our leaders wake up, because ‘woke’ is required to be a citizen of this country. Awaken your pride. Awaken your outrage. Awaken your courage. Arise and awaken your resolve to make this a better place! We have no other choice.

