America, America

America, America

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Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
17h

I didn't think I could feel more humiliated than I did when trump kowtowed to Putin, red carpet and all. But he managed to do so with Xi Jinping. Tom Nichols has a piece in today's Atlantic, basically saying that we shouldn't have any more summits until trump is out of office. The preparation, the diplomacy, the groundwork for fruitful, face-to-face conversations are sadly lacking in all of trump's "summits." Nichols points out that trump gets all gooey eyed before the dictators and can only manage to bully our allies. This man is not only a psychiatric disaster, he is evil, truly evil. I doubt he'll be chastened by the mid-terms. He'll flail around for months that it was all rigged, etc., but he won't quit the corruption, the grift, the lawlessness, the mess until he is "dead and gone." I for one, can hardly wait for his exit, stage right.

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
18h

“There is no kind of government more deformed than that in which the wealthiest are regarded as the noblest.” - Cicero

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