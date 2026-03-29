America, America

America, America

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Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
4h

OMG! I LOVE the guy’s t-shirt that says “TRUMP IS A PIECE OF SHIT”!! 👏🏼🤣 Unfortunately, I have been sick and couldn’t go which completely bummed me out, as I have been planning this for months. There’s gonna be a next time because we are not stopping until the fat boy sings!

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Adrienne Kaga's avatar
Adrienne Kaga
4h

My COUNTY is a third the size of your TURNOUT, but the beautiful thing was connecting with new people and reconnecting with old acquaintances. The image I thought of yesterday was a tumbleweed - gathering smaller bits and becoming bigger until it’s the size of a vintage VW. A tumbleweed is remarkably strong and resilient -just like us.

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