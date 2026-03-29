No Kings in New York City (Photo by the author)

While I’m continuing to gather my thoughts about the No Kings protest for my regular Monday essay, I wanted to share a short recording and a handful of images from that remarkable gathering yesterday.

Like many of you, I am still in the afterglow of a day that brought together an estimated eight million people—all over America and beyond—who are worried about the present and future of our country and world. An estimated 350,000 people marched along Seventh Avenue in New York City, an inspiring expression of a shared desire to save our democracy and reject Donald Trump’s hateful regime.

Here’s a video that I shot while standing in the middle of Seventh Avenue and 56th Street as protestors flowed by. The feeling was calm, joyful and determined. And the chant—“This is what democracy looks like!”—was an uplifting reminder that the majority is a diverse and inclusive collection of Americans who love their country.

And here are a handful of images of protestors motivated to share their thoughts and be in solidarity with others who want change.

All photos taken by the author.

Please do share some of your experiences! More to come tomorrow. And, I’m including this Note here which you can click and attach your photos.

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