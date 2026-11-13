America, America

America, America

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TJ's avatar
TJ
5h

Thank you Professor Beschloss. So looking forward to a Congress that will attack Affordability, Accountability and do some Ass-kicking simultaneously.. as for the third snapshot.. he’s incapable of adaptation, like 99.99% of most living creatures.. that’s when they become extinct

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
5h

There is no caravan, there has never been a caravan. He’s using the same old rhetoric, it may have worked once, but when it fails to materialize each time, there is no more mention of it until the next time. He’s like a broken record that keeps repeating the same old phrase time, after time, after time. No, he hasn’t learned a thing. I really don’t think he is capable of learning. His back is to the wall, and he is scared to death by the new Congress.

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