America, America

America, America

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Wendy Waller's avatar
Wendy Waller
14h

They have to be tough enough or it’s going to be a revolt

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Stephen C Nickerson's avatar
Stephen C Nickerson
13h

I appreciate what Schumer and Jeffries have done for the Democrats, but I do worry that once in power, they may revert to business-as-usual approaches. We need to address affordability AND accountability, the latter to prosecute the Republican leadership who broke the law. Otherwise, they UNDOUBTABLY will do it again. Garland failed miserably by going after the low hanging fruit, the actual feet on the ground insurrectionists, whereas he should have focused on the Republican leadership who led the coup; it was a travesty. And, Jeffries meeting with Kushner a few months back left a BAD taste in my mouth, and I just do not see enough "fire-in-the-gut" from Schumer as a leader. The Dems need new and younger leadership.

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