When Stephen Miller opens his mouth, hatred comes out. That’s who Donald Trump has now elevated. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski via Getty Images)

This has been a week to celebrate. Americans voted with unmistakeable clarity that they repudiate Donald Trump’s corrupt and lawless regime that abuses its power for self-enrichment, recklessly pursues unsupported wars of choice, is indifferent to the economic struggles of everyday Americans, and despises cruel, extremist white nationalist policies and operations to lawlessly attack immigrants and people of color.

In the initial aftermath of his party’s historic defeat—the largest margin of victory by an opposing party in half a century with a flip of as many as seven Senate seats—Trump mouthed moderating words (and remained focused on his “magnificent” ballroom). He praised the Democrats’ “good job”and said he was wiling to work with them. “I think we can get along,” he told Jonathan Karl of ABC News on Thursday. “It’s good for the country if we do.”

But if there was the slightest reason to assume he really heard the voters’ message, Trump gave all of us a big middle finger yesterday by firing Susie Wiles and elevating Stephen Miller as his chief of staff, calling him “his most trusted adviser.” Miller is a sadistic, xenophobic bigot, the ultimate Trump sycophant who believes might makes right and mocks international law and cooperation. Miller, Trump’s current deputy chief of staff, is the proud architect of the regime’s hateful, violent deportation operation.

Miller’s promotion contemptuously throws gas on the fire that Trump ignited and demonstrates that Trump will try to double down on his worst and most dangerous instincts. Let’s not doubt that Wiles facilitated Trump’s Constitution-trashing extremism, but raising Miller’s profile now is a nasty show of force that spits in the face of every American whose vote resoundingly asserted that enough is enough.

The quick response by current Democratic leadership was encouraging—that they recognized the stakes and danger of Trump’s move. Robert Garcia, set to be House Oversight chair in the next Congress, said in a statement that his committee will “continue to investigate [Stephen] Miller for his misconduct, and we will fight against his hateful policies in Congress and the courts.” Garcia added, “Stephen Miller should lawyer up.”

Democrats on the House committee for homeland security posted that Miller is a “vile, hate-filled extremist who has made cruelty his life’s work,” adding, “America just rejected the fear and bigotry he peddles and Trump handed him a promotion. They have learned nothing.”

Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, concurred that Trump “has learned nothing.” He said, “Stephen Miller is the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration. Trump couldn’t have made a worse choice. Our Democratic majorities will fight him every step of the way.”

And Hakeem Jeffries, currently poised to become Speaker of the House, also had tough words. This contrasted with his previous comments this week on “Morning Joe” that equated accountability with Trump-style retribution or “getting even,” rather than seeking justice. He posted, “Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands. His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today.”

The question is whether these Democratic leaders will follow this tough talk with equally tough and urgent action once they take power in the House and the Senate. Did they all get the message from voters this week demanding leadership that will fight corruption in government and fight to end the Trump regime’s cruel extremist policies?

What do you think? Will Democrats be tough enough? Can they pursue an affordability agenda and prove that Democrats can make government work while, at the same time, aggressively holding the regime’s bad actors accountable? Or are you worried that, once in power, they may revert to business-as-usual approaches that don’t risk a protracted battle that can lead to prosecutions and further conflict? Finally, do you believe that new leadership is required that replaces Schumer and Jeffries or can they step up to the job that’s needed?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for the America, America community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

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