America, America

Martha Franklin
3h

You'd better be paying attention, and you'd better show up somewhere tomorrow at a No Kings event, or you are going to be next.

You can believe all you want that you're not at risk, but that is not true. Your location, your skin color, your gender, your financial status, who you voted for -- none of those things will matter to this power-mad, cruel, and heartless regime when it comes for you, your family, your friends, your neighbors, your coworkers.

Show up. Stand up. Speak out.

Be peaceful, but be strong.

Al Bellenchia
3hEdited

Watch what they do, as well as what they say.

“…constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything anymore. A people that can no longer distinguish between truth and lies cannot distinguish between right and wrong...With such a people, you can do whatever you want." - Hannah Arendt

