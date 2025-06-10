Talking to Indivisible’s Ezra Levin about Mass Protest and “No Kings”

I want to share the recording of my Substack Live conversation with Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, the group coordinating the “No Kings” protests this Saturday all over the country. I’ve been looking forward to talking to Ezra to get his valuable insights on the political necessity of mass protest to counteract the rising authoritarianism of Trump and his regime—particularly in light of Trump’s fascistic military parade in Washington on his June 14 birthday and his appalling federalization of the National Guard and deployment of the Marines in Los Angeles.

I hope you’ll share our conversation widely, which includes Ezra’s articulation of why peaceful protest is so critical, his optimism about the unfolding people-powered movement, and his expectation that the June 14 protest will bring millions and millions into the streets.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.