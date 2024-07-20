America, America

26 Comments
JP
48 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Project 2025 needs more public exposure. Use trump's image and voice repeating over and over what he wants to do on Day One. It will reach the independents and the rest of the fence-sitters if democracy is worth saving. Everyone freedoms are at stake now!

We should make “Project 2025” and what it would do a central, repetitive talking point and hammer it incessantly every day between now and November. Take a page out of the Republican playbook (But her emails!) and turn it right back on them.

I love this "Reject Project 2025" shirt 👇

https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/reject25

Reply (1)
Bob Lewis
Polytricks
13 mins ago·edited 7 mins ago

I read Project 2025 in March. I have spent my time since then trying to raise the public's awareness of its contents.

I'm heartened to see this effort being taken up by legal expert Joyce Vance, and experienced journalist Thom Hartman.

The Dem's need to come together on this. We need to focus on beating Trump at the ballot box, and we're gonna’ need everyone.

I'm not asking for your support of Biden (He's got mine). I'm asking for you to vote against Trump and Project 2025. That's all.

For those reading P25, this will help:

https://ki6mnk.substack.com/p/project-2025-glossary-of-acronyms

founding
JB
JB’s Newsletter
43 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I’m fighting to free America from the ruthless clique of corrupt billionaires running our parties like football teams in a rigged game.

I’m fighting to drain the poisons they’ve injected into our government, media, and civic life.

I’m fighting to stop the GOP from turning the Constitution into a permanent get-out-of-jail free card for Trump and his supporters.

Lynn Geri
42 mins ago·edited 42 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

A Good Earth--a Herculean feat

a rat fat with greed slips past

three snarling dogs and a scrawny boy

rummaging in the trash

weighing piece by piece

the heat each object will raise

a helicopter circles like a bird

with metal talons and dart like feathers

above the rotting methane smells

the boy finds a photo of a large family

drifting on a yacht

a dead yellow cat

lobbed golden apple i-phone

a meteorology textbook

tangle of maggots

on a discarded pig's head

red deer antlers a woman’s girdle

an old weather-beaten world globe

he checks to make sure

America is still visible

hoists earth onto his shoulder

—feels its weight—

wonders how the rats missed this treasure

in this self-serving delicatessen

gauges how he will get earth home

Reply (2)
Susan
Susan’s Substack
7 mins ago

Dark, and evocative.

Going through the scraps of a nation now past.

With hope and action, not prophetic.

Except for many, we are there now.

Reply
Will
9 mins ago

This is really good. Thank you.

Stacy
48 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Thank you. I woke up with a heavy heart today.

Reply (1)
Elizabeth Wallace
37 mins ago

So did I. I woke up realizing that the worm had turned and Adolf trump is having a field day, happily thinking he can have carte blanche to continue his destruction of our beloved democracy. WE HAVE TO FIGHT BACK WITH EVERYTHING WE HAVE.

Linda McCracken
Linda’s Substack
29 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Anna?, a CNN commentator who used to be Republican, but is no longer due to the Party being kidnapped by Trump made this comparison last night on some TV panel: (This is paraphrased by me.) "We have the choice between an old man who is crazy with narcissistic power surrounded by other men who are equally wanting an autocratic government they alone would run, uncaring of other Americans, and an old man who has given his life in service to Americans of all colors, religions, and social standing who has surrounded himself with men and women who are talented, bright, and dedicated to a democracy of the people, for the people, and by the people. So which one should we choose? We should choose the latter."

Brett Mendell
30 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

We need to end this Tyranny of the Minority. Once we get past this election, we need to build a critical mass to fix the electoral and legislative systems allowing this to happen. The prescription in the book, “The Politics Industry” (written by Gehl and Porter) seemed to be a good starting point!

Cynthia Turner
Cynthia’s Newsletter
30 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Thanks for your strong will to guiding the message of democracy. The conflicting reporting of nonsense needs to be ignored and we need to consistently and strategically go for our goal! Nothing and no one will stop us!

Craig Plank
31 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I'm fighting for the 60-70% of registered voters that occupy the reasoned, reasonable center-left to center-right that doesn't have a voice in the electoral process. Our binary sorting system + WAY too much money + extremist ideology has run the process aground.

Thank you for your voice, Steven.

Sue Cohen
Sue’s Substack
25 mins ago

I am sorry to repeat myself from previous comments but I think it likely that I am the only one posting that is the daughter of Holocaust Survivors

I know exactly what we are fighting for: FREEDOM!

Freedom from Tyranny, Freedom to Vote, Freedom to Love, Freedom To Live Authentic Lives, Freedom to Choose, Freedom of Speech & the Press, Freedom of & from Religion, Freedom to breathe clean air, drink clean water & eat safely. Finally the Freedom not just to survive but to thrive

Reply (1)
Mike Hammer
18 mins ago

I’m the son of a survivor.

Expand full comment
Linda N
21 mins ago

I agree with your list, and lists by others, of the issues we face in these dangerous times. It seems to me that an important common denominator feeding all of the social and political divisions and conspiracies swirling through our population is concentration of news media ownership in the hands of a few self-serving, unscrupulous owners. Fox and Sinclair jump to mind. It would be a strong step toward a better informed population, thus a stronger democracy, to curb media monopolies and implement rules like the late lamented Fairness Doctrine. Rules with meaningful penalties for violators. I recognize how touchy a subject this — not to stifle opinion and differing interpretation of fact.

Sam Urdank
Photos And Other Things..
28 mins ago

All one needs to do is look back to 1930’s Germany and the atrocities of WWII to see that it is all happening again with the policies of Trump and the GOP with Fascist Project 2025. We are fighting to crush this! And fighting to preserve the rights ushered in by FDR, and the Civil Rights Act, made possible by LBJ. We are fighting to restore women’s rights in Roe v. Wade. We are fighting to remain a Democracy and not become Fascist state! But we must stop bringing a knife to a gun fight, a concept the Democrats have yet to grasp.

Anne Brennan
18 mins ago

I'm not much younger than Mr. Biden and I know that I'm fighting for our beautiful country to remain a beacon of freedom, diversity, the rule of law, and liberal ideals. Always work to be better. Always help your neighbor. Always do your best each day for yourself and your country.

Stefan D Arnon
Stefan’s Substack
21 mins ago

We're at a disturbing, morally complex, moment in the life of our Republic. On one side is the felon, Trump, with his cruelty and wickedness. On the other, a debile old politician who refuses to retire and allow youthful alternates to take the lead. In the Supreme Court of the United States, a majority is deeply corrupt. Ordinary workers enjoy relative prosperity and don't actively engage with national politics. Minorities in our society are mostly quiet. Personally, I have a feeling of expectation and wonder if it is shared in the land.

LauraMac
29 mins ago

I have been a passionate advocate for democracy my entire life - a legacy from my Marine grandfather who took me on annual trips to places like the Freedom Trail, and Lexington & Concord. I am, quite simply, fighting for the same thing as those farmers in Lexington - to protect my family & community, and their fundamental right to make their own choices free of any dictator, be it king, corporate billionaire, or religious fundamentalist like Project 2025.

Jarrod Baniqued
Jarrod Baniqued’s Newsletter
35 mins ago·edited 29 mins ago

I think we’re here to fight for fairness and fellowship, as much as freedom. I think FDR articulated his vision of it best in his 1944 State of the Union, that guaranteeing the rights to healthcare, education, housing, living wages, jobs, a fair market without monopoly, a worthwhile return on crop sales, and social security would make America more free to pursue the good life. “Necessitous men are not free men”, he said. (I’d note that he was still the president who interned Japanese Americans, turned back Jewish refugees, and got buy-in from Southern Democrats for the New Deal; he was unfortunately a man of his time.)

De Tocqueville had somewhat similar sentiments about how much small town democracy in America had been enriched amid the industrial policy of the 1830s, and deplored slavery as well. (He was also unfortunately a man of his time; he was a colonialist aristocrat who thought assimilation was the best way to deal with Native Americans.)

The collective spirit of ‘76 is embodied in the Declaration’s last line: “We mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor”, written by someone deeply suspicious of monopolies as well as monarchy. (Though, again, an owner and assailant of enslaved people; a man of his time.)

The left and the center can tangle all they want about productivism, the role of labor, antitrust vs. national champions, and so on. What we should fight for in common is, as Rorty put it, achieving our democracy, in both political and economic spheres of life, simply because Jefferson and de Tocqueville and Roosevelt were immensely flawed men who still had neat and hopeful visions of the common good supporting freedom.

Felicia Rodriguez-Bowman
5 mins ago

I’m fighting for what I thought our country was founded on. Weren’t the founding fathers trying to establish a country that was NOT ruled by a king???? Project 2025 is the antithesis of democracy. We need to continue to have conversations with people and inform them of what Project 2025 will do to our country. Do we want a Democracy or a Dictatorship???

Lynn St. Georges
Lynn’s Substack
6 mins ago

There’s an awful lot that needs fixing. We need to get rid of Citizens United. We need to completely overhaul our entire election process and implement a system where candidates declare, campaign for six weeks, and we vote. Our voices don’t matter when elections are decided by money. We need a national primary day so all citizens in all states matter. I live in (still) blue Oregon and between or primary in May and that it’s not a swing state, candidates don’t even bother to come (except to donor parties to collect more money).

The courts, and not just SCOTUS, are a disaster. Say what we will about the vile Mitch McConnell, but he gets a round of applause for his patience, taking decades to position the makeup of the courts to satisfy the Federalist Society’s dreams (our nightmares) of a theocracy. We live under minority rule and having one person choose judicial appointments means so long as one side cheats (looking at you, republicans), minority rule gets extended into the next generation(s).

Last night I posted on Threads that I’m angry and tired and sad. I’m just a nobody senior citizen with no real voice, but that comment resonated with more than 500 people. We need to join our anger and tiredness and sadness and UNITE to not only save this country, but help her finally achieve her dream of being that great beacon of light for all.

Jill Stoner
Fiction's Prophecy
6 mins ago

I'm fighting for a world in which truth matters, and debate is civil. A world in which our children and grandchildren can understand and support human dignity. A world in which 'drill, drill, drill' is not a rallying cry, but simply a vestige of an unfortunate chapter of human greed. A world in which idealism is not a sign of weakness, but a symbol of strength.

Nightmaher
6 mins ago

Always you speak from the heart Steven. I appreciate your honesty and integrity.

Mike Hammer
18 mins ago

I’m fighting for “not Trump”.

Kim Thompson
40 mins ago

