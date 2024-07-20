This has been a tough period in our collective life—and, honestly, it’s hard to see how it won’t get tougher in the weeks and months ahead. That includes elected Democrats debating internally and in the media at this late date about whether Joe Biden should continue to lead the nation for another four years. We also will continue to struggle with a MAGA Republican Party led by a deeply unwell man who has turned that faction into his own image—an endless outpouring of grievance and hostility toward our democratic institutions and the diverse people, policies and principles that conflict with their desired white Christian nationalist future. Throw into that troubled stew: a partisan Supreme Court no longer committed to justice and legal precedent, but a corrupt supermajority determined to strip away rights and turn the country backwards.
Yes, that’s a lot. And the Republican National Convention—which just wrapped up with a numbingly boring, historically long and predictably familiar collection of grievances and cruelty by Trump—vividly illustrated that their dark hunger for deportation and destruction of progressive achievements will only grow stronger as the election nears. Meanwhile, the Democratic National Convention looms in four weeks, its shape and outcome uncertain.
But rather than dig deeper into the political machinations of this moment, I’m urging us to reflect on what it’s all for. What do we want to achieve? What America do we want? On this Saturday, rather than dwell on the internal conflicts of Democrats and the despotic hostilities of an arrogant Republican faction, let’s remind ourselves of the better country that we are working to build. Let’s be nourished by that.
What are we really fighting for? Perhaps you want to focus on institutions like the Supreme Court actually pursuing justice and securing rights. Maybe you’d like to consider democratic procedures like free and fair elections in which poll workers need not worry about intimidation or violence, just ensuring the widest and fairest vote. Perhaps you’d prefer to emphasize American values and principles like freedom and equality—social, economic and racial—and the democratic promise of inclusion and greater well-being. Maybe you want to remind us of the need for positive, compassionate leadership and the continuing responsibility to help restore peace globally and create stronger alliances and more harmony.
As always, I look forward to reading your thoughts and observations and to this community learning from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
Project 2025 needs more public exposure. Use trump's image and voice repeating over and over what he wants to do on Day One. It will reach the independents and the rest of the fence-sitters if democracy is worth saving. Everyone freedoms are at stake now!
We should make “Project 2025” and what it would do a central, repetitive talking point and hammer it incessantly every day between now and November. Take a page out of the Republican playbook (But her emails!) and turn it right back on them.
I love this "Reject Project 2025" shirt 👇
https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/reject25
I read Project 2025 in March. I have spent my time since then trying to raise the public's awareness of its contents.
I'm heartened to see this effort being taken up by legal expert Joyce Vance, and experienced journalist Thom Hartman.
The Dem's need to come together on this. We need to focus on beating Trump at the ballot box, and we're gonna’ need everyone.
I'm not asking for your support of Biden (He's got mine). I'm asking for you to vote against Trump and Project 2025. That's all.
For those reading P25, this will help:
https://ki6mnk.substack.com/p/project-2025-glossary-of-acronyms
I’m fighting to free America from the ruthless clique of corrupt billionaires running our parties like football teams in a rigged game.
I’m fighting to drain the poisons they’ve injected into our government, media, and civic life.
I’m fighting to stop the GOP from turning the Constitution into a permanent get-out-of-jail free card for Trump and his supporters.
A Good Earth--a Herculean feat
a rat fat with greed slips past
three snarling dogs and a scrawny boy
rummaging in the trash
weighing piece by piece
the heat each object will raise
a helicopter circles like a bird
with metal talons and dart like feathers
above the rotting methane smells
the boy finds a photo of a large family
drifting on a yacht
a dead yellow cat
lobbed golden apple i-phone
a meteorology textbook
tangle of maggots
on a discarded pig's head
red deer antlers a woman’s girdle
an old weather-beaten world globe
he checks to make sure
America is still visible
hoists earth onto his shoulder
—feels its weight—
wonders how the rats missed this treasure
in this self-serving delicatessen
gauges how he will get earth home
Dark, and evocative.
Going through the scraps of a nation now past.
With hope and action, not prophetic.
Except for many, we are there now.
This is really good. Thank you.
Thank you. I woke up with a heavy heart today.
So did I. I woke up realizing that the worm had turned and Adolf trump is having a field day, happily thinking he can have carte blanche to continue his destruction of our beloved democracy. WE HAVE TO FIGHT BACK WITH EVERYTHING WE HAVE.
Anna?, a CNN commentator who used to be Republican, but is no longer due to the Party being kidnapped by Trump made this comparison last night on some TV panel: (This is paraphrased by me.) "We have the choice between an old man who is crazy with narcissistic power surrounded by other men who are equally wanting an autocratic government they alone would run, uncaring of other Americans, and an old man who has given his life in service to Americans of all colors, religions, and social standing who has surrounded himself with men and women who are talented, bright, and dedicated to a democracy of the people, for the people, and by the people. So which one should we choose? We should choose the latter."
We need to end this Tyranny of the Minority. Once we get past this election, we need to build a critical mass to fix the electoral and legislative systems allowing this to happen. The prescription in the book, “The Politics Industry” (written by Gehl and Porter) seemed to be a good starting point!
Thanks for your strong will to guiding the message of democracy. The conflicting reporting of nonsense needs to be ignored and we need to consistently and strategically go for our goal! Nothing and no one will stop us!
I'm fighting for the 60-70% of registered voters that occupy the reasoned, reasonable center-left to center-right that doesn't have a voice in the electoral process. Our binary sorting system + WAY too much money + extremist ideology has run the process aground.
Thank you for your voice, Steven.
I am sorry to repeat myself from previous comments but I think it likely that I am the only one posting that is the daughter of Holocaust Survivors
I know exactly what we are fighting for: FREEDOM!
Freedom from Tyranny, Freedom to Vote, Freedom to Love, Freedom To Live Authentic Lives, Freedom to Choose, Freedom of Speech & the Press, Freedom of & from Religion, Freedom to breathe clean air, drink clean water & eat safely. Finally the Freedom not just to survive but to thrive
I’m the son of a survivor.
I agree with your list, and lists by others, of the issues we face in these dangerous times. It seems to me that an important common denominator feeding all of the social and political divisions and conspiracies swirling through our population is concentration of news media ownership in the hands of a few self-serving, unscrupulous owners. Fox and Sinclair jump to mind. It would be a strong step toward a better informed population, thus a stronger democracy, to curb media monopolies and implement rules like the late lamented Fairness Doctrine. Rules with meaningful penalties for violators. I recognize how touchy a subject this — not to stifle opinion and differing interpretation of fact.
All one needs to do is look back to 1930’s Germany and the atrocities of WWII to see that it is all happening again with the policies of Trump and the GOP with Fascist Project 2025. We are fighting to crush this! And fighting to preserve the rights ushered in by FDR, and the Civil Rights Act, made possible by LBJ. We are fighting to restore women’s rights in Roe v. Wade. We are fighting to remain a Democracy and not become Fascist state! But we must stop bringing a knife to a gun fight, a concept the Democrats have yet to grasp.
I'm not much younger than Mr. Biden and I know that I'm fighting for our beautiful country to remain a beacon of freedom, diversity, the rule of law, and liberal ideals. Always work to be better. Always help your neighbor. Always do your best each day for yourself and your country.
We're at a disturbing, morally complex, moment in the life of our Republic. On one side is the felon, Trump, with his cruelty and wickedness. On the other, a debile old politician who refuses to retire and allow youthful alternates to take the lead. In the Supreme Court of the United States, a majority is deeply corrupt. Ordinary workers enjoy relative prosperity and don't actively engage with national politics. Minorities in our society are mostly quiet. Personally, I have a feeling of expectation and wonder if it is shared in the land.
I have been a passionate advocate for democracy my entire life - a legacy from my Marine grandfather who took me on annual trips to places like the Freedom Trail, and Lexington & Concord. I am, quite simply, fighting for the same thing as those farmers in Lexington - to protect my family & community, and their fundamental right to make their own choices free of any dictator, be it king, corporate billionaire, or religious fundamentalist like Project 2025.
I think we’re here to fight for fairness and fellowship, as much as freedom. I think FDR articulated his vision of it best in his 1944 State of the Union, that guaranteeing the rights to healthcare, education, housing, living wages, jobs, a fair market without monopoly, a worthwhile return on crop sales, and social security would make America more free to pursue the good life. “Necessitous men are not free men”, he said. (I’d note that he was still the president who interned Japanese Americans, turned back Jewish refugees, and got buy-in from Southern Democrats for the New Deal; he was unfortunately a man of his time.)
De Tocqueville had somewhat similar sentiments about how much small town democracy in America had been enriched amid the industrial policy of the 1830s, and deplored slavery as well. (He was also unfortunately a man of his time; he was a colonialist aristocrat who thought assimilation was the best way to deal with Native Americans.)
The collective spirit of ‘76 is embodied in the Declaration’s last line: “We mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor”, written by someone deeply suspicious of monopolies as well as monarchy. (Though, again, an owner and assailant of enslaved people; a man of his time.)
The left and the center can tangle all they want about productivism, the role of labor, antitrust vs. national champions, and so on. What we should fight for in common is, as Rorty put it, achieving our democracy, in both political and economic spheres of life, simply because Jefferson and de Tocqueville and Roosevelt were immensely flawed men who still had neat and hopeful visions of the common good supporting freedom.
I’m fighting for what I thought our country was founded on. Weren’t the founding fathers trying to establish a country that was NOT ruled by a king???? Project 2025 is the antithesis of democracy. We need to continue to have conversations with people and inform them of what Project 2025 will do to our country. Do we want a Democracy or a Dictatorship???
There’s an awful lot that needs fixing. We need to get rid of Citizens United. We need to completely overhaul our entire election process and implement a system where candidates declare, campaign for six weeks, and we vote. Our voices don’t matter when elections are decided by money. We need a national primary day so all citizens in all states matter. I live in (still) blue Oregon and between or primary in May and that it’s not a swing state, candidates don’t even bother to come (except to donor parties to collect more money).
The courts, and not just SCOTUS, are a disaster. Say what we will about the vile Mitch McConnell, but he gets a round of applause for his patience, taking decades to position the makeup of the courts to satisfy the Federalist Society’s dreams (our nightmares) of a theocracy. We live under minority rule and having one person choose judicial appointments means so long as one side cheats (looking at you, republicans), minority rule gets extended into the next generation(s).
Last night I posted on Threads that I’m angry and tired and sad. I’m just a nobody senior citizen with no real voice, but that comment resonated with more than 500 people. We need to join our anger and tiredness and sadness and UNITE to not only save this country, but help her finally achieve her dream of being that great beacon of light for all.
I'm fighting for a world in which truth matters, and debate is civil. A world in which our children and grandchildren can understand and support human dignity. A world in which 'drill, drill, drill' is not a rallying cry, but simply a vestige of an unfortunate chapter of human greed. A world in which idealism is not a sign of weakness, but a symbol of strength.
Always you speak from the heart Steven. I appreciate your honesty and integrity.
I’m fighting for “not Trump”.
Dark, and evocative.
Going through the scraps of a nation now past.
With hope and action, not prophetic.
Except for many, we are there now.
This is really good. Thank you.
Thank you. I woke up with a heavy heart today.
So did I. I woke up realizing that the worm had turned and Adolf trump is having a field day, happily thinking he can have carte blanche to continue his destruction of our beloved democracy. WE HAVE TO FIGHT BACK WITH EVERYTHING WE HAVE.
Anna?, a CNN commentator who used to be Republican, but is no longer due to the Party being kidnapped by Trump made this comparison last night on some TV panel: (This is paraphrased by me.) "We have the choice between an old man who is crazy with narcissistic power surrounded by other men who are equally wanting an autocratic government they alone would run, uncaring of other Americans, and an old man who has given his life in service to Americans of all colors, religions, and social standing who has surrounded himself with men and women who are talented, bright, and dedicated to a democracy of the people, for the people, and by the people. So which one should we choose? We should choose the latter."
We need to end this Tyranny of the Minority. Once we get past this election, we need to build a critical mass to fix the electoral and legislative systems allowing this to happen. The prescription in the book, “The Politics Industry” (written by Gehl and Porter) seemed to be a good starting point!
Thanks for your strong will to guiding the message of democracy. The conflicting reporting of nonsense needs to be ignored and we need to consistently and strategically go for our goal! Nothing and no one will stop us!
I'm fighting for the 60-70% of registered voters that occupy the reasoned, reasonable center-left to center-right that doesn't have a voice in the electoral process. Our binary sorting system + WAY too much money + extremist ideology has run the process aground.
Thank you for your voice, Steven.
I am sorry to repeat myself from previous comments but I think it likely that I am the only one posting that is the daughter of Holocaust Survivors
I know exactly what we are fighting for: FREEDOM!
Freedom from Tyranny, Freedom to Vote, Freedom to Love, Freedom To Live Authentic Lives, Freedom to Choose, Freedom of Speech & the Press, Freedom of & from Religion, Freedom to breathe clean air, drink clean water & eat safely. Finally the Freedom not just to survive but to thrive
I’m the son of a survivor.
I agree with your list, and lists by others, of the issues we face in these dangerous times. It seems to me that an important common denominator feeding all of the social and political divisions and conspiracies swirling through our population is concentration of news media ownership in the hands of a few self-serving, unscrupulous owners. Fox and Sinclair jump to mind. It would be a strong step toward a better informed population, thus a stronger democracy, to curb media monopolies and implement rules like the late lamented Fairness Doctrine. Rules with meaningful penalties for violators. I recognize how touchy a subject this — not to stifle opinion and differing interpretation of fact.
All one needs to do is look back to 1930’s Germany and the atrocities of WWII to see that it is all happening again with the policies of Trump and the GOP with Fascist Project 2025. We are fighting to crush this! And fighting to preserve the rights ushered in by FDR, and the Civil Rights Act, made possible by LBJ. We are fighting to restore women’s rights in Roe v. Wade. We are fighting to remain a Democracy and not become Fascist state! But we must stop bringing a knife to a gun fight, a concept the Democrats have yet to grasp.
I'm not much younger than Mr. Biden and I know that I'm fighting for our beautiful country to remain a beacon of freedom, diversity, the rule of law, and liberal ideals. Always work to be better. Always help your neighbor. Always do your best each day for yourself and your country.
We're at a disturbing, morally complex, moment in the life of our Republic. On one side is the felon, Trump, with his cruelty and wickedness. On the other, a debile old politician who refuses to retire and allow youthful alternates to take the lead. In the Supreme Court of the United States, a majority is deeply corrupt. Ordinary workers enjoy relative prosperity and don't actively engage with national politics. Minorities in our society are mostly quiet. Personally, I have a feeling of expectation and wonder if it is shared in the land.
I have been a passionate advocate for democracy my entire life - a legacy from my Marine grandfather who took me on annual trips to places like the Freedom Trail, and Lexington & Concord. I am, quite simply, fighting for the same thing as those farmers in Lexington - to protect my family & community, and their fundamental right to make their own choices free of any dictator, be it king, corporate billionaire, or religious fundamentalist like Project 2025.
I think we’re here to fight for fairness and fellowship, as much as freedom. I think FDR articulated his vision of it best in his 1944 State of the Union, that guaranteeing the rights to healthcare, education, housing, living wages, jobs, a fair market without monopoly, a worthwhile return on crop sales, and social security would make America more free to pursue the good life. “Necessitous men are not free men”, he said. (I’d note that he was still the president who interned Japanese Americans, turned back Jewish refugees, and got buy-in from Southern Democrats for the New Deal; he was unfortunately a man of his time.)
De Tocqueville had somewhat similar sentiments about how much small town democracy in America had been enriched amid the industrial policy of the 1830s, and deplored slavery as well. (He was also unfortunately a man of his time; he was a colonialist aristocrat who thought assimilation was the best way to deal with Native Americans.)
The collective spirit of ‘76 is embodied in the Declaration’s last line: “We mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor”, written by someone deeply suspicious of monopolies as well as monarchy. (Though, again, an owner and assailant of enslaved people; a man of his time.)
The left and the center can tangle all they want about productivism, the role of labor, antitrust vs. national champions, and so on. What we should fight for in common is, as Rorty put it, achieving our democracy, in both political and economic spheres of life, simply because Jefferson and de Tocqueville and Roosevelt were immensely flawed men who still had neat and hopeful visions of the common good supporting freedom.
I’m fighting for what I thought our country was founded on. Weren’t the founding fathers trying to establish a country that was NOT ruled by a king???? Project 2025 is the antithesis of democracy. We need to continue to have conversations with people and inform them of what Project 2025 will do to our country. Do we want a Democracy or a Dictatorship???
There’s an awful lot that needs fixing. We need to get rid of Citizens United. We need to completely overhaul our entire election process and implement a system where candidates declare, campaign for six weeks, and we vote. Our voices don’t matter when elections are decided by money. We need a national primary day so all citizens in all states matter. I live in (still) blue Oregon and between or primary in May and that it’s not a swing state, candidates don’t even bother to come (except to donor parties to collect more money).
The courts, and not just SCOTUS, are a disaster. Say what we will about the vile Mitch McConnell, but he gets a round of applause for his patience, taking decades to position the makeup of the courts to satisfy the Federalist Society’s dreams (our nightmares) of a theocracy. We live under minority rule and having one person choose judicial appointments means so long as one side cheats (looking at you, republicans), minority rule gets extended into the next generation(s).
Last night I posted on Threads that I’m angry and tired and sad. I’m just a nobody senior citizen with no real voice, but that comment resonated with more than 500 people. We need to join our anger and tiredness and sadness and UNITE to not only save this country, but help her finally achieve her dream of being that great beacon of light for all.
I'm fighting for a world in which truth matters, and debate is civil. A world in which our children and grandchildren can understand and support human dignity. A world in which 'drill, drill, drill' is not a rallying cry, but simply a vestige of an unfortunate chapter of human greed. A world in which idealism is not a sign of weakness, but a symbol of strength.
Always you speak from the heart Steven. I appreciate your honesty and integrity.
I’m fighting for “not Trump”.
