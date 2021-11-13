America, America

Steven Beschloss
Nov 13, 2021

What great contributions! Keep ‘em coming!

Victoria Love
Nov 13, 2021

I just finished reading All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr, and One of the Girls in the Band: The Memoirs of a Violinist from Birkenau, by Helena Dunicz Niwińska. For frighteningly obvious reasons.

Laurie B in Boise
Nov 13, 2021

Anthony Doerr is an Idaho treasure! All the Light was phenomenal, I listened to the audio version and the performance was excellent.

Victoria Love
Nov 13, 2021

I need to see what else he has written, I was so impressed with All The Light!

Nina Berman
Nov 14, 2021

Just finished "The Four Winds", now reading "Sand Talk: How Indigenous Thinking Can Save the World," by Tyson Yunkaporta

Roz
Nov 13, 2021

Yes! The Overstory by Richard Powell. It will always stay with me. How did I not know it sooner? I’m rarely disappointed by Scandinavian writers. Jo Nesbo. Try The Kingdom or The Son. Pam Huston Deep Creek

Rita Richards Newhouse
Nov 13, 2021

Putin's People-Soviet capitalists exchanged for KBG capitalists.

Hidden Hand-Xi Jinping's Belt & Road Initiative to control the globe.

The Four Winds-The 30s dust bowl story

The President's Daughter-Eh!

Next: Zero Fail-The Rise & Fall of the Secret Service.

Caste is on the shelf waiting.

Rebecca Larson
Nov 13, 2021

I’m reading The Four Winds too, sad and uplifting at the same time.

Runfastandwin
Nov 13, 2021

The Four Winds is a good read!

Rita Richards Newhouse
Nov 13, 2021

KGB

Karen
Nov 13, 2021

Frederick Douglas Prophet of Freedom by David Blight

Jerry Willard
Nov 13, 2021

The British are Coming - Rick Atkinson

ric leczel
Nov 13, 2021

I reread Ken Follet's Pillars of the Earth, all 990 pages. It is such a seeping saga and an excellent study in character development.

Runfastandwin
Nov 13, 2021

I read it about 50 years ago, maybe I’ll revisit.

Doug Preszler
Nov 13, 2021

Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could by Rep. Adam Schiff

Judith Haran
Nov 14, 2021

A book I keep going back to - Austerlitz, by W. G. Sebald. His books are so haunting. Wish I could write like that! Also just read Notes on a Silencing by Lacy Crawford, a powerful memoir of how women are treated at elite prep schools. Highly recommended.

Karon Wilson
Nov 13, 2021

Reading Rage By Bob Woodward. So many books on my list. My daughters send me books every Christmas. Last year they both sent the same book.

Laurie B in Boise
Nov 13, 2021

Wow, I really appreciate the comments. I listen to audio books, and right now it's About Grace by Anthony Doerr. It's a bit odd and yet poignant. I have his latest book Cloud Cockoo Land, can hardly wait!

In the past, I have read so many books, but one I would read and read again is The Overstory by Richard Powers. I cannot imagine reading it vs. listening to it. I recall the eco protesters in the late 90's; I was not aware the protests lasted 20 years.

Educated by Tara Westover

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris

Mike Dooley always writes a good book

For mysteries, I read CJ Box

charlesmweber@roadrunner.com
Nov 13, 2021

Great choices. Just finished John Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened". I am currently reading "Lie Catchers" by Paul Bishop and "The Snitch, Houdini and Me" by John Virgil. Bishop is a former police interrogator/detective and this novel (he has written many) focuses on how police interrogators help solve various crimes. Virgil's narrative is full of shorts stories of his childhood in the New York suburbs that all of us of a certain age can relate to and can't stop laughing about....because we ALL did some version of his and his brothers' high jinxes. Next up will be Raymond Chandler's Collected Works by the Library of America. Mitch Albom's novels are my repeated go tos, especially if I need some uplifting. Be forewarned. Have tissue handy.

Geo Piz
Nov 13, 2021

Without meaning to I read three books in succession that opened my eyes that the MAGA point of view has reared it’s head repeatedly the last 100 years. The language against the enemies of these fascist thinkers is always the same. I recommend these books to anyone that wants to read about the fascism that’s been lurking in our culture disguised as patriotism for 100 years:

Memories of another day by Harold Robbins

The 1979 novel, freshly re-released, is the saga of Daniel Boone "Big Dan" Huggins, who rises from poverty and the mines of West Virginia to become the most respected and feared labor organizer in the nation. Daniel's life and death are tied to the challenges and fortunes of American labor. Once he is gone, his youngest son Jonathan must take up the reins of his father's cause, returning to Daniel's roots to better understand the path that led him to his destiny.

Denver. John Dunning

By the 1920s, Denver had outgrown its frontier-town beginnings. But for some, life was still as perilous as the surrounding terrain. The insidious influence of the Ku Klux Klan was reaching its peak, and those who stood in its path feared for their safety. Denver is the saga of a family caught in this tempestuous time.

The Troubled Air by Irwin Shaw

In The Troubled Air, about old time radio, Shaw gives us a whole cast of secondary characters that are interesting and well developed, even if you despise some of them. But there's more. Shaw also has something larger to say about integrity and principles, and the agonizing conflicts public figures faced during the Red scare. No doubt that's because Shaw himself was blacklisted during the Red scare. I can't wait to read more of Shaw's work. He reminds me of Herman Wouk -- not surprising, since they come from the same city and the same era.

DC
Nov 13, 2021

I just finished reading, Stamped from the beginning. It is a must for all who seek to end racism in this country. I next opted for something lighter, The Storyteller, by musician, David Growler. A fun read.

Runfastandwin
Nov 13, 2021

I just finished The Worst Journey in the World by Apsley Cherry-Garrard, it’s about Robert Falcon Scott’s ill-fated expedition to the South Pole in 1911. It’s from the POV of one of the basic expedition crew, a fascinating read. Also I recently finished Moby Dick for the first time since 9th grade? I’m about halfway through 1984 I though I’d revisit it since it’s been 50 years because it seems like everyone from everywhere is quoting it. Both hold up, the language of Moby Dick is a little stilted but still not too hard to read.

Sam Urdank
Nov 13, 2021

There is no rhyme or reason to my reading, it’s generally non fiction, with the occasional novel. My last three books were “Falling” by T.J. Newman, a first effort that hit a home run, film in the making. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Phillip Rucker of the Washington Post. An extraordinary telling of the disastrous last year of the Trump Admin. Then Dan Brown’s “The Lost Symbol” a prequel of sorts to “The Da Vinci Code” I enjoy getting lost in his stories of secrets and symbology. Then back to the non fiction with “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post.

Janet McCaffrey Schloss
Nov 13, 2021

Hah! Yes, The British Are Coming. A good study of leaders learning to be leaders.I agree!

I selected 4 books for you that provided learning and comfort in life, love, and loss to a younger woman person starved for the perspective history offers and an older woman whose reading and meditation develops these themes.

Kristen Lavransdautter, by Singrid Undsett and Montaillou by E. Ladurie, the first two. And slimmer recent reads, The Convert by Stefan Hertmans, and In Dark Woods by Joseph Luzzi. You made me focus on the reflection on love, loss, and way-finding by asking us to write. Good for you. Thank you.

Janet McCaffrey Schloss
Nov 13, 2021

That’s “In a Dark Wood” of course .

JBR
Nov 13, 2021

Rousseau

Carol
Nov 13, 2021

I reread Joan Didion‘s book again recently too. I loved Caste and The Warmth of other Suns by Wilkerson. I just finished The Last Man by Mary Shelley, We Hope for Better Things by Bartels. Dead in the Water by Farmer. Now reading The Love Songs of WEB Du Bois.

Judy CZUBATI
Nov 13, 2021

Lieutenant Dangerous, a Vietnam War Memorial, by Jeff Danziger

Carolyn Stephens
Nov 13, 2021

I'm re-reading the early books from Sue Grafton's Kinsey Millhone novels - the 'alphabet series". I had forgotten how wonderfully she describes the scenery in and around Santa Barbara. She fictionalized it as "Santa Teresa" but we all know what she meant. For me, the setting is as important as the plot and characters.

Runfastandwin
Nov 13, 2021

My wife is reading them all too, I think for the first time though.

CAFFEINATED POLITICS
Nov 14, 2021

I am reading again, just this week, All The President's Men by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. I first read it in high school, but ventured back to it due to the role those reporters played in making me aware of why journalists are needed in a democracy. With our democracy endangered due to illiberal attacks, such as the most visible one being on Jan. 6th., I needed to be reminded that intrepid reporting and concerned citizens can right the ship of state. It is a lesson we need to find renewable in, and keep repeating to newer generations.

Nancy Ray
Nov 14, 2021

Just finished "An Irish Country Doctor". Similar to "All Creatures Great and Small". A great escape from the world. Next, "A Redbird Christmas" by Fannie Flagg. Time to try to get into the Christmas "spirit".

Michael
Nov 14, 2021

I picked up Dune again. I know, I know, manipulated by current theatrical releases…

Nibbles McDaniel
Nov 13, 2021

The Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake. Here’s a link to the author reading part of the introduction: https://www.merlinsheldrake.com/audiobook

Geo Piz
Nov 13, 2021

Another John Dunning book - my fav - is, 2 O’clock Eastern War Time

Runfastandwin
Nov 13, 2021

By the way anyone else like me hasn’t picked up an actual book in years? Every book I read is on the iPad. I do have some print subscriptions, The Funny Times, High Country News, and The Week. I go back and forth on The Week, let it lapse then pick it up again, I can’t figure out if it’s right wing or not, the article headlines are certainly skewed that way but it seems the articles not so much…the other two I don’t miss an issue.

