Several days ago, I noted Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking. It’s a book that I return to now and then, not just because of it’s beautiful prose, but because of Didion’s extraordinary ability to look squarely—actually, to not look away—at a subject as painful as the death of her beloved husband, John Gregory Dunne, and then continue her reflection on what it all means. The opening words read like this: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”
On a completely different wavelength, I relish reading and re-reading Philip Kerr’s noir detective thrillers, not so much because I’m a fan of the genre, but because of the take-no-crap attitude of the central character, former police homicide detective and private investigator Bernie Gunther, and most of all because of Kerr’s ability to transport us to 1930s Berlin. I’ve read a fair share of historical books about Nazi Germany, but the Berlin Noir trilogy (his first three short novels, the first set in 1936) places you in the hardened streets of Berlin and let you feel what life was like there for real people—those who were swept up by the mania and that small subsection like Gunther who maintained a jaundiced eye—in a way that few other tellings have.
Might I also mention what I’m in the midst of now? It’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson, the Pulitzer-Prize winning author of the epic The Warmth of Other Suns (about the great migration of Black Americans). I expect to return to the remarkable Caste another time, which looks at its topic across civilizations and cultures, including and particularly America, but let me share with you one encapsulating sentence: “In the same way that black and white were applied to people who were literally neither, but rather gradations of brown and beige and ivory, the caste system sets people at poles from one another and attaches meanings to the extremes, and to the gradations in between, and then reinforces those meanings, replicates them in the roles each caste was and is assigned and permitted and required to perform.” That’s a lot…to be continued.
But how about you? What are you reading? And what books do you return to read again…and again? I hope my list gives you license to let it all hang out, even if my choices lean on the serious side.
As always, I’m excited to hear from you and from this community’s chance to hear and learn from each other. It’s why I intend to keep the comments section of these discussion threads open to everyone.
What great contributions! Keep ‘em coming!
I just finished reading All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr, and One of the Girls in the Band: The Memoirs of a Violinist from Birkenau, by Helena Dunicz Niwińska. For frighteningly obvious reasons.
Anthony Doerr is an Idaho treasure! All the Light was phenomenal, I listened to the audio version and the performance was excellent.
I need to see what else he has written, I was so impressed with All The Light!
Just finished "The Four Winds", now reading "Sand Talk: How Indigenous Thinking Can Save the World," by Tyson Yunkaporta
Yes! The Overstory by Richard Powell. It will always stay with me. How did I not know it sooner? I’m rarely disappointed by Scandinavian writers. Jo Nesbo. Try The Kingdom or The Son. Pam Huston Deep Creek
Putin's People-Soviet capitalists exchanged for KBG capitalists.
Hidden Hand-Xi Jinping's Belt & Road Initiative to control the globe.
The Four Winds-The 30s dust bowl story
The President's Daughter-Eh!
Next: Zero Fail-The Rise & Fall of the Secret Service.
Caste is on the shelf waiting.
I’m reading The Four Winds too, sad and uplifting at the same time.
The Four Winds is a good read!
KGB
Frederick Douglas Prophet of Freedom by David Blight
The British are Coming - Rick Atkinson
I reread Ken Follet's Pillars of the Earth, all 990 pages. It is such a seeping saga and an excellent study in character development.
I read it about 50 years ago, maybe I’ll revisit.
Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could by Rep. Adam Schiff
A book I keep going back to - Austerlitz, by W. G. Sebald. His books are so haunting. Wish I could write like that! Also just read Notes on a Silencing by Lacy Crawford, a powerful memoir of how women are treated at elite prep schools. Highly recommended.
Reading Rage By Bob Woodward. So many books on my list. My daughters send me books every Christmas. Last year they both sent the same book.
Wow, I really appreciate the comments. I listen to audio books, and right now it's About Grace by Anthony Doerr. It's a bit odd and yet poignant. I have his latest book Cloud Cockoo Land, can hardly wait!
In the past, I have read so many books, but one I would read and read again is The Overstory by Richard Powers. I cannot imagine reading it vs. listening to it. I recall the eco protesters in the late 90's; I was not aware the protests lasted 20 years.
Educated by Tara Westover
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris
Mike Dooley always writes a good book
For mysteries, I read CJ Box
Great choices. Just finished John Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened". I am currently reading "Lie Catchers" by Paul Bishop and "The Snitch, Houdini and Me" by John Virgil. Bishop is a former police interrogator/detective and this novel (he has written many) focuses on how police interrogators help solve various crimes. Virgil's narrative is full of shorts stories of his childhood in the New York suburbs that all of us of a certain age can relate to and can't stop laughing about....because we ALL did some version of his and his brothers' high jinxes. Next up will be Raymond Chandler's Collected Works by the Library of America. Mitch Albom's novels are my repeated go tos, especially if I need some uplifting. Be forewarned. Have tissue handy.
Without meaning to I read three books in succession that opened my eyes that the MAGA point of view has reared it’s head repeatedly the last 100 years. The language against the enemies of these fascist thinkers is always the same. I recommend these books to anyone that wants to read about the fascism that’s been lurking in our culture disguised as patriotism for 100 years:
Memories of another day by Harold Robbins
The 1979 novel, freshly re-released, is the saga of Daniel Boone "Big Dan" Huggins, who rises from poverty and the mines of West Virginia to become the most respected and feared labor organizer in the nation. Daniel's life and death are tied to the challenges and fortunes of American labor. Once he is gone, his youngest son Jonathan must take up the reins of his father's cause, returning to Daniel's roots to better understand the path that led him to his destiny.
Denver. John Dunning
By the 1920s, Denver had outgrown its frontier-town beginnings. But for some, life was still as perilous as the surrounding terrain. The insidious influence of the Ku Klux Klan was reaching its peak, and those who stood in its path feared for their safety. Denver is the saga of a family caught in this tempestuous time.
The Troubled Air by Irwin Shaw
In The Troubled Air, about old time radio, Shaw gives us a whole cast of secondary characters that are interesting and well developed, even if you despise some of them. But there's more. Shaw also has something larger to say about integrity and principles, and the agonizing conflicts public figures faced during the Red scare. No doubt that's because Shaw himself was blacklisted during the Red scare. I can't wait to read more of Shaw's work. He reminds me of Herman Wouk -- not surprising, since they come from the same city and the same era.
I just finished reading, Stamped from the beginning. It is a must for all who seek to end racism in this country. I next opted for something lighter, The Storyteller, by musician, David Growler. A fun read.
I just finished The Worst Journey in the World by Apsley Cherry-Garrard, it’s about Robert Falcon Scott’s ill-fated expedition to the South Pole in 1911. It’s from the POV of one of the basic expedition crew, a fascinating read. Also I recently finished Moby Dick for the first time since 9th grade? I’m about halfway through 1984 I though I’d revisit it since it’s been 50 years because it seems like everyone from everywhere is quoting it. Both hold up, the language of Moby Dick is a little stilted but still not too hard to read.
There is no rhyme or reason to my reading, it’s generally non fiction, with the occasional novel. My last three books were “Falling” by T.J. Newman, a first effort that hit a home run, film in the making. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Phillip Rucker of the Washington Post. An extraordinary telling of the disastrous last year of the Trump Admin. Then Dan Brown’s “The Lost Symbol” a prequel of sorts to “The Da Vinci Code” I enjoy getting lost in his stories of secrets and symbology. Then back to the non fiction with “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post.
Hah! Yes, The British Are Coming. A good study of leaders learning to be leaders.I agree!
I selected 4 books for you that provided learning and comfort in life, love, and loss to a younger woman person starved for the perspective history offers and an older woman whose reading and meditation develops these themes.
Kristen Lavransdautter, by Singrid Undsett and Montaillou by E. Ladurie, the first two. And slimmer recent reads, The Convert by Stefan Hertmans, and In Dark Woods by Joseph Luzzi. You made me focus on the reflection on love, loss, and way-finding by asking us to write. Good for you. Thank you.
That’s “In a Dark Wood” of course .
Rousseau
I reread Joan Didion‘s book again recently too. I loved Caste and The Warmth of other Suns by Wilkerson. I just finished The Last Man by Mary Shelley, We Hope for Better Things by Bartels. Dead in the Water by Farmer. Now reading The Love Songs of WEB Du Bois.
Lieutenant Dangerous, a Vietnam War Memorial, by Jeff Danziger
I'm re-reading the early books from Sue Grafton's Kinsey Millhone novels - the 'alphabet series". I had forgotten how wonderfully she describes the scenery in and around Santa Barbara. She fictionalized it as "Santa Teresa" but we all know what she meant. For me, the setting is as important as the plot and characters.
My wife is reading them all too, I think for the first time though.
I am reading again, just this week, All The President's Men by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. I first read it in high school, but ventured back to it due to the role those reporters played in making me aware of why journalists are needed in a democracy. With our democracy endangered due to illiberal attacks, such as the most visible one being on Jan. 6th., I needed to be reminded that intrepid reporting and concerned citizens can right the ship of state. It is a lesson we need to find renewable in, and keep repeating to newer generations.
Just finished "An Irish Country Doctor". Similar to "All Creatures Great and Small". A great escape from the world. Next, "A Redbird Christmas" by Fannie Flagg. Time to try to get into the Christmas "spirit".
I picked up Dune again. I know, I know, manipulated by current theatrical releases…
The Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake. Here’s a link to the author reading part of the introduction: https://www.merlinsheldrake.com/audiobook
Another John Dunning book - my fav - is, 2 O’clock Eastern War Time
By the way anyone else like me hasn’t picked up an actual book in years? Every book I read is on the iPad. I do have some print subscriptions, The Funny Times, High Country News, and The Week. I go back and forth on The Week, let it lapse then pick it up again, I can’t figure out if it’s right wing or not, the article headlines are certainly skewed that way but it seems the articles not so much…the other two I don’t miss an issue.
I just finished reading All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr, and One of the Girls in the Band: The Memoirs of a Violinist from Birkenau, by Helena Dunicz Niwińska. For frighteningly obvious reasons.
Anthony Doerr is an Idaho treasure! All the Light was phenomenal, I listened to the audio version and the performance was excellent.
I need to see what else he has written, I was so impressed with All The Light!
Just finished "The Four Winds", now reading "Sand Talk: How Indigenous Thinking Can Save the World," by Tyson Yunkaporta
Yes! The Overstory by Richard Powell. It will always stay with me. How did I not know it sooner? I’m rarely disappointed by Scandinavian writers. Jo Nesbo. Try The Kingdom or The Son. Pam Huston Deep Creek
Putin's People-Soviet capitalists exchanged for KBG capitalists.
Hidden Hand-Xi Jinping's Belt & Road Initiative to control the globe.
The Four Winds-The 30s dust bowl story
The President's Daughter-Eh!
Next: Zero Fail-The Rise & Fall of the Secret Service.
Caste is on the shelf waiting.
I’m reading The Four Winds too, sad and uplifting at the same time.
The Four Winds is a good read!
KGB
Frederick Douglas Prophet of Freedom by David Blight
The British are Coming - Rick Atkinson
I reread Ken Follet's Pillars of the Earth, all 990 pages. It is such a seeping saga and an excellent study in character development.
I read it about 50 years ago, maybe I’ll revisit.
Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could by Rep. Adam Schiff
A book I keep going back to - Austerlitz, by W. G. Sebald. His books are so haunting. Wish I could write like that! Also just read Notes on a Silencing by Lacy Crawford, a powerful memoir of how women are treated at elite prep schools. Highly recommended.
Reading Rage By Bob Woodward. So many books on my list. My daughters send me books every Christmas. Last year they both sent the same book.
Wow, I really appreciate the comments. I listen to audio books, and right now it's About Grace by Anthony Doerr. It's a bit odd and yet poignant. I have his latest book Cloud Cockoo Land, can hardly wait!
In the past, I have read so many books, but one I would read and read again is The Overstory by Richard Powers. I cannot imagine reading it vs. listening to it. I recall the eco protesters in the late 90's; I was not aware the protests lasted 20 years.
Educated by Tara Westover
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris
Mike Dooley always writes a good book
For mysteries, I read CJ Box
Great choices. Just finished John Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened". I am currently reading "Lie Catchers" by Paul Bishop and "The Snitch, Houdini and Me" by John Virgil. Bishop is a former police interrogator/detective and this novel (he has written many) focuses on how police interrogators help solve various crimes. Virgil's narrative is full of shorts stories of his childhood in the New York suburbs that all of us of a certain age can relate to and can't stop laughing about....because we ALL did some version of his and his brothers' high jinxes. Next up will be Raymond Chandler's Collected Works by the Library of America. Mitch Albom's novels are my repeated go tos, especially if I need some uplifting. Be forewarned. Have tissue handy.
Without meaning to I read three books in succession that opened my eyes that the MAGA point of view has reared it’s head repeatedly the last 100 years. The language against the enemies of these fascist thinkers is always the same. I recommend these books to anyone that wants to read about the fascism that’s been lurking in our culture disguised as patriotism for 100 years:
Memories of another day by Harold Robbins
The 1979 novel, freshly re-released, is the saga of Daniel Boone "Big Dan" Huggins, who rises from poverty and the mines of West Virginia to become the most respected and feared labor organizer in the nation. Daniel's life and death are tied to the challenges and fortunes of American labor. Once he is gone, his youngest son Jonathan must take up the reins of his father's cause, returning to Daniel's roots to better understand the path that led him to his destiny.
Denver. John Dunning
By the 1920s, Denver had outgrown its frontier-town beginnings. But for some, life was still as perilous as the surrounding terrain. The insidious influence of the Ku Klux Klan was reaching its peak, and those who stood in its path feared for their safety. Denver is the saga of a family caught in this tempestuous time.
The Troubled Air by Irwin Shaw
In The Troubled Air, about old time radio, Shaw gives us a whole cast of secondary characters that are interesting and well developed, even if you despise some of them. But there's more. Shaw also has something larger to say about integrity and principles, and the agonizing conflicts public figures faced during the Red scare. No doubt that's because Shaw himself was blacklisted during the Red scare. I can't wait to read more of Shaw's work. He reminds me of Herman Wouk -- not surprising, since they come from the same city and the same era.
I just finished reading, Stamped from the beginning. It is a must for all who seek to end racism in this country. I next opted for something lighter, The Storyteller, by musician, David Growler. A fun read.
I just finished The Worst Journey in the World by Apsley Cherry-Garrard, it’s about Robert Falcon Scott’s ill-fated expedition to the South Pole in 1911. It’s from the POV of one of the basic expedition crew, a fascinating read. Also I recently finished Moby Dick for the first time since 9th grade? I’m about halfway through 1984 I though I’d revisit it since it’s been 50 years because it seems like everyone from everywhere is quoting it. Both hold up, the language of Moby Dick is a little stilted but still not too hard to read.
There is no rhyme or reason to my reading, it’s generally non fiction, with the occasional novel. My last three books were “Falling” by T.J. Newman, a first effort that hit a home run, film in the making. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Phillip Rucker of the Washington Post. An extraordinary telling of the disastrous last year of the Trump Admin. Then Dan Brown’s “The Lost Symbol” a prequel of sorts to “The Da Vinci Code” I enjoy getting lost in his stories of secrets and symbology. Then back to the non fiction with “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post.
Hah! Yes, The British Are Coming. A good study of leaders learning to be leaders.I agree!
I selected 4 books for you that provided learning and comfort in life, love, and loss to a younger woman person starved for the perspective history offers and an older woman whose reading and meditation develops these themes.
Kristen Lavransdautter, by Singrid Undsett and Montaillou by E. Ladurie, the first two. And slimmer recent reads, The Convert by Stefan Hertmans, and In Dark Woods by Joseph Luzzi. You made me focus on the reflection on love, loss, and way-finding by asking us to write. Good for you. Thank you.
That’s “In a Dark Wood” of course .
Rousseau
I reread Joan Didion‘s book again recently too. I loved Caste and The Warmth of other Suns by Wilkerson. I just finished The Last Man by Mary Shelley, We Hope for Better Things by Bartels. Dead in the Water by Farmer. Now reading The Love Songs of WEB Du Bois.
Lieutenant Dangerous, a Vietnam War Memorial, by Jeff Danziger
I'm re-reading the early books from Sue Grafton's Kinsey Millhone novels - the 'alphabet series". I had forgotten how wonderfully she describes the scenery in and around Santa Barbara. She fictionalized it as "Santa Teresa" but we all know what she meant. For me, the setting is as important as the plot and characters.
My wife is reading them all too, I think for the first time though.
I am reading again, just this week, All The President's Men by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. I first read it in high school, but ventured back to it due to the role those reporters played in making me aware of why journalists are needed in a democracy. With our democracy endangered due to illiberal attacks, such as the most visible one being on Jan. 6th., I needed to be reminded that intrepid reporting and concerned citizens can right the ship of state. It is a lesson we need to find renewable in, and keep repeating to newer generations.
Just finished "An Irish Country Doctor". Similar to "All Creatures Great and Small". A great escape from the world. Next, "A Redbird Christmas" by Fannie Flagg. Time to try to get into the Christmas "spirit".
I picked up Dune again. I know, I know, manipulated by current theatrical releases…
The Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake. Here’s a link to the author reading part of the introduction: https://www.merlinsheldrake.com/audiobook
Another John Dunning book - my fav - is, 2 O’clock Eastern War Time
By the way anyone else like me hasn’t picked up an actual book in years? Every book I read is on the iPad. I do have some print subscriptions, The Funny Times, High Country News, and The Week. I go back and forth on The Week, let it lapse then pick it up again, I can’t figure out if it’s right wing or not, the article headlines are certainly skewed that way but it seems the articles not so much…the other two I don’t miss an issue.