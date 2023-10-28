America, America

Linda Powell
Oct 28, 2023Liked by Steven Beschloss

What I hear him saying with that statement is "I am a Christian Nationalist and sooner or later I will tell you what you too can believe". I am so offended by the Republican Party putting this man, who feels the need to oppress women, in charge of anything, I can hardly breathe...I'm going on 80 years old and it's been a battle my own life and I'm tired of fighting it but I will NOT succumb to the GOP's backward thinking. They DO NOT get to set us back 200 years..

Elisabeth Iler
Oct 28, 2023Liked by Steven Beschloss

Or two-thousand years, more like it. Ty Linda, for your comment. I'm 74, and I have no plans to accept this idiocy!!!

Judy McNichols
Oct 28, 2023

I, too, am 74 and I refuse to see those women coming after me returned to the Middle Ages! Grandmothers need to rise up yet again!

Maya Cohn
Oct 29, 2023

Have women in the United States been complacent? Lulled by powerhouse Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Lulled by the presence of women like Kamala Harris elevated to VP? Or Hillary Clinton, Senator and Secretary of State. Or Nancy Pelosi, petite Amazing Amazon Woman? And btw, what about the Equal Rights Amendment? Still not passed by 13 states?

We females have much more work to do in order to assure our human rights.

Elisabeth Iler
Oct 29, 2023

Great outlook. I am ready to do anything to stay out of the Middle Ages! ❤️

Ginger
Popular Information
Oct 29, 2023

and this gramma is 76.... I'm ready

Joleen’s Readings And Writings
Oct 28, 2023

I’m 70 and very tired too. 🫶🏻

DR Darke
DR’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

I'm a few years younger and I'm very tired, too.

Only good thing about Christian Right types is knowing that GODSPELL's Jesus was played by open gay married actor Victor Garber, and that he sings about Pharisees and Hypocrites...like Mike Johnson.

Ginger
Popular Information
Oct 29, 2023

don't tell them Jesus was a Jew ....IRNI... label on the cross... and his skin was dark... apoplexy will set in swiftly if they knew that

DR Darke
DR’s Substack
Oct 29, 2023·edited Dec 10, 2023

I know, right? Christian White Nationalists always want to see Jesus like this

https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-apps/imrs.php?src=https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/72LCRDBLGZFNFN2ESVARBVYLTY.jpg&w=1200

essentially, Errol Flynn with long hair, rather than like this!

https://i.redd.it/mmo9fxkxz7d51.jpg

::don't tell them Jesus was a Jew::

That goes double for Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's still obsessed with JEWS! IN! SPAAAAACCCCCEEEEEE!

https://youtu.be/ZAZhtT-dUyo?si=0KOKLGdqU7QO4d1Y

Wendy S
Oct 28, 2023

I am disgusted by this too. I have lived my 60+ years in a democracy and I refuse to accept this Christo-fascist stuff. Maybe the younger people aren’t seeing the danger as clearly? Idk. I think those of us who have lived decades in this democracy need to do everything we can to fight for it. What do we do??

Susan Gaide
Susan’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

I teach online for two universities, and from what I can see, the vast majority of the Gen Z generation is not on board with the GOP's ideology. The only ones who seem to be on board are those who have been indoctrinated from birth. I have many Millennial family members, most of which are not on board with the GOP. I tell them all the time that after living 60+ years in a democracy, I'm not willing to live out my grandmother's worst fear. She narrowly escaped capture by the Nazis when she went home to Germany to visit her dying parents in 1938 (before she immigrated to the U.S., she was very outspoken against Hitler). I grew up with her belief that such a dictatorship would be possible here if we were to elect officials to just the right positions, in which they would push a radical agenda. Had my grandmother lived long enough to witness the Jan. 6 insurrection, her reaction would have been, "I told you so." Would she accept this madness? Not a chance.

Mim Eisenberg (NYer now in GA)
Oct 28, 2023

Someone posted a meme: “I’m taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.”

DR Darke
DR’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

I like that thought.

Susan Garrity Benton
Oct 31, 2023

Clever!

Sue Russell
Oct 29, 2023

I think many younger people are fired up -- I network on Threads and see some very impressive individual activists and groups working on building communities, Gen Z & Millennial (etc.) voters, determined to unite and get out the Blue Vote. One saying that's sprung up on there is "No Dems under 11,780 followers" (or whatever the infamous Trump GA phone call # was.) I'm not in those age groups myself but I "follow" them and monitor them. I feel very optimistic about their commitment and seriousness.

Ginger
Popular Information
Oct 29, 2023

exactly gun violence alone towards them is depressingly real

Expand full comment
Wendy S
Oct 29, 2023

That’s good to hear. I’ll take all the hopeful news I can get!

Maya Cohn
Dec 10, 2023

How can one respond to folks who don’t know history? Who can’t appreciate every struggle for rights?

maryhh45
maryhh45’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Hooray I will be 80 in Mar & couldn't agree more. You go Girl

Susan Linehan
Auldtwa's Substack
Oct 28, 2023·edited Oct 28, 2023

As will I be in May. That's about 70 years since I figured out that thoughts and prayers don't work worth beans.

DR Darke
DR’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Remember when the radicals were young and the Establishment types were old?

When did that turn around?

Susan Linehan
Auldtwa's Substack
Oct 29, 2023

For many of us, the only thing that changed was the amount and color of our hair. The young now never had the freshness of discovering Dylan, Doonesbury, or Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock.

Lynn Geri
Oct 28, 2023

Hi Linda, I usually agree with what you write... today I wonder. I usually react to his kind of rhetoric like you. However, I sometimes find a different place. I hear in him a particular perspective on where purpose comes from, perfectly valid. My perspective is more aligned with Mother Nature, and the purpose I serve in maintaining the human spirit and life. I can talk with him, reconcile my purpose to his God. The question is, can he reconcile his God to my purpose. If he is a genuine follower of his God, he will have no problem with reconciliation. If he is a fake, he will insist he is actually God..

DR Darke
DR’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Anybody with the ARROGANCE to think he has God on speed-dial?

Is a man no one can trust.

Selah.

Ann Sharon
Oct 30, 2023

Considering his previous work as an attorney, volunteer, seminars with his wife and his legislative activities (LA and Congress) I’m skeptical that he has any interest in allowing beliefs that diverge from his. He opposes separation of (Christian) church and state and works toward “Biblically-sanctioned government“.

I’d call him one of our typical white evangelical social warriors but happens to wear suits, spectacles & has a pleasant demeanor.

https://mikejohnson.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=138

DR Darke
DR’s Substack
Oct 30, 2023·edited Oct 30, 2023

He's going to have a fun time as Speaker, then, given one major thing a Speaker of the House has to do is compromise! For all everybody talks about Nancy Pelosi's "toughness" and "arm-twisting", when she's got the Speaker's Gavel she's also very good at bending like a reed in the wind so she can get legislation passed.

I don't especially like Pelosi because I HATE NeoLiberalism and NeoLibs, and think she doesn't bend Left like she should near often enough to PWN! those chickenshits on the Right—but I also think viciously beating her husband is a horrifying example of how low we've sunk as a nation.

So, we have an understanding that I disagree with a lot of what she supports, but at the same time acknowledge she's very effective...and she doesn't know I exist!

https://imgflip.com/gif/849rs9

Somehow, I can't picture Mr. Bible Belter being able to bend, and while the vast majority of Republicans may agree with him they're also from pro-Biden districts. That means they have to at least TRY to thread the needle between what their current Speaker wants, and what the people at home who somehow didn't toss them out in The Nonexistent Red Wave of 2022 want from them.

Ann Sharon
Oct 31, 2023·edited Oct 31, 2023

I’m not sure a vast majority agree with him beyond a sizable chunk determining GOP primaries in magaland. Disaffected voters, gerrymandering & the electoral college being weighted in favor of less populated states, give them a voice louder than their size.

For instance, Mr. Bible Belter came to the speakership via the ability of 8 legislators to drive the agenda by repeatedly obstructing the GOP conference’s majority. A majority of the House GOP voted for the CSR that got McCarthy “vacated”. A wider majority supported McCarthy on the vacate motion. But the handwriting was on the wall — nothing they wanted would pass without Dem votes. So they caved. We’ll see how that works out for them with too few firebrands in the Senate to carry their water.

How many things will Johnson break before he breaks? He will likely become a symbol, run by the 8 & therefore the face of the 2024 elections. I believe McConnell is desperately afraid of that. KY elects a governor next week. The incumbent Dem is ahead of McConnell’s wayward former staffer trumper. Ky like the other 6 states rejected the Bible Belt position on abortion in those state ballot initiatives.

Expand full comment
Sherry Bellamy
Oct 28, 2023

I just turned 71 and I agree with you completely.

Expand full comment
Morgaan Sinclair, Ph.D.
PolitiSage
Oct 28, 2023·edited Oct 28, 2023Liked by Steven Beschloss

He is reading the Constitution from a position of total confirmation bias. And the Bible is NOT supposed to be any legislator's guide book: the CONSTITUTION IS THE GUIDE. His attitude is so transparently and blatantly seditious -- and he himself is guilty of an attempt to overthrow a free and fair election -- that his attempt to become Speaker of the House should have been laughed off the floor. But he's OK with Trump, so that's enough. I hope the January 6th prosecutions go on for years and that he and McCarthy and Gaetz and Jordan ALL wind up in jail for an illegal attempt to rip off people's right to vote and Joe Biden's fairly won presidency. And this country wasn't founded by Christians. The Founding Fathers, though most had Christian upbringings, were DEISTS who supported religious freedom, not some Christofascist state formed by people who cherry pick Constitutional clauses and Bible verses to stitch together a fabric shot through with threads of misogyny, sexual bigotry, racial supremacy and Francoist fascism. And if we don't stick together, we can lose everything. And as Joyce Vance says, "we're in this together"--or if we're not, we will not pass along democracy to following generations.

Stanley Sloan
Stanley’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023Liked by Steven Beschloss

It is so important to repeat that the founding fathers were deists, not bible-thumping Christians. It is fine to believe in one's god, as people in many religions do, but it is not safe for our democracy when leading officials with significant power reveal themselves as Christofascists, trying to impose their beliefs on our population and system of government.

Expand full comment
Morgaan Sinclair, Ph.D.
PolitiSage
Oct 29, 2023

Too right. This fake history being pedaled by the Christian Radical Right -- like Trump's endless lies about everything -- has to be exposed and challenged by the facts of our past.

Expand full comment
Elisabeth Iler
Oct 28, 2023

Excellent 👌🏾, Morgan.

Expand full comment
Frank Moore
Frank’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but there is a five-year statute of limitations for those January 6th traitors.

Expand full comment
Morgaan Sinclair, Ph.D.
PolitiSage
Oct 29, 2023

You're right. AND there are hundreds more indictments in the pipeline right now. THEY OUGHT TO GO AFTER SITTING CONGRESS PEOPLE WHO DID THIS AS MUCH AS ANYONE. SEE https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/feds-say-long-haul-jan-6-investigation-rcna61728

Expand full comment
Mary Andersen
Oct 29, 2023

I think we have to keep an eye on the list of Congressional members who voted against the electoral certification for 2020 as well as against impeaching Trump. AND then vote them out. Tough with gerrymandered, single party counties in Arizona, but where I can, I will.

Expand full comment
DR Darke
DR’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Where can I find that? I thought it was seven years like it is for everything but murder and treason....

Expand full comment
Morgaan Sinclair, Ph.D.
PolitiSage
Oct 29, 2023

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/feds-say-long-haul-jan-6-investigation-rcna61728

Expand full comment
DR Darke
DR’s Substack
Oct 29, 2023

I read the piece on my phone and—we really need to give the FBI more money so they can continue to prosecute those responsible for 1/6, up to and including Donald Trump!

Everybody knows why Trump's trying to shut the Government down, yes? He's gotten it into his head that if the Government's shut down Jack Smith, Letitica James, Fani Willis, and Judges Engoron and Chutkan will stop prosecuting him!

Looks like nobody's explained to him that's not how it works....

Expand full comment
Morgaan Sinclair, Ph.D.
PolitiSage
Oct 28, 2023

OH, HUMBUG!!!

Expand full comment
Maya Cohn
Oct 29, 2023

Very well said. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Donald Sinclair Richardson
Oct 28, 2023·edited Oct 28, 2023

Bravo! Well said Morgaan.

Expand full comment
JB
JB’s Newsletter
Oct 28, 2023Liked by Steven Beschloss

President Jefferson clearly stated in his Jan 1 1802 letter to the Danbury (CT) Baptist Association that the First Amendment absolutely separates church and state.

This makes me sure Johnson’s claim that America is a biblical republic would horrify Jefferson.

It certainly horrifies me.

Expand full comment
Elisabeth Iler
Oct 28, 2023

And me, JB! Let's throw them all the hell out!!!

Expand full comment
Marquita
Oct 28, 2023Liked by Steven Beschloss

Johnson filled the void in the Republican cult that the former guy has vacated. If he succeeds in solidly uniting all their factions, then I fear the separation of church and state is in great peril. There will be no freedom from Christian religion for anyone. I am an atheist and my first response to his election was “god help us”.

Expand full comment
KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )
KELTIK_WARRIOR’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Matt. 7. [15] Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.

Johnson's pompous self-piety coupled with his bold demagoguery and self-righteousness make him one of the most ravenous dangerous (lethal) wolves in Congress. As an ordained Seminarian, I find such abuse and misuse of Holy Scripture to be toxic; and, anti-Christian. Johnson boldly proclaims his love of Scripture. Well, Mike, WHICH PARTS? WHICH SCRIPTURE? Oh, I get it. Like all miscreant evangelical Christians, Johnson pulls out those parts and passages that validate his self-righteous ideology and goals. Johson represents the WORST in American governance and the worst offender of the Christian Faith. He is sinister and very, very dangerous. We must keep close watch and vigilance on this draconian monster who was not "divined" into the Speakership.

Expand full comment
Sharon Dennis
Sharon’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Agree. Well said

Expand full comment
KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )
KELTIK_WARRIOR’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Thank you! I have followed those misinformers and disinformers of Scripture since the 1980s. They want to rip apart our country. They are the ones who give Faith a bad name while seeking to place us into a fascist theocracy.

Expand full comment
Darlene
Oct 29, 2023

Thank you. When it comes to the evangelicals, I am biased. I was among them as a teenager. They are dangerous, and want to tell you how to live your lives. Just like Republicans. 🧐

Expand full comment
KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )
KELTIK_WARRIOR’s Substack
Oct 29, 2023·edited Oct 29, 2023

Welcome! "Evangelical" is defined as those who believe the Four Gospels and the Acts of the Apostles are indeed the spoken Word of Jesus Christ. Current-day evangelicals ignore the Teachings, leaning on Hebrew Scripture whenever that fits their political agenda. They'd rather judge others, lie to others, promote their pompous [false] piety. They have ruined and corrupted the Faith, just as they ruin and corrupt nearly everything else through their toxic self-righteousness.

Expand full comment
maryhh45
maryhh45’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Couldn't agree more

Expand full comment
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
Marlene’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Does he not even look like Leonard Leo??

Expand full comment
MaryR
Oct 28, 2023

👍👍 Vince T., particularly Matt. 7:15 and "WHICH PARTS, WHICH SCRIPTURES."

Expand full comment
KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )
KELTIK_WARRIOR’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Thank you. I grew up in what I would say was a faithful family. I was in church youth (its secretary); choir; fundraising; Boy Scouts. We did not impose our faith on others. That would have been deemed outrageously disrespectful; even rude. People like Johnson are the religious apostates of our time. They believe their "Xtian" faith puts them above everyone else, even those within their own tribe. We were caught unexpectingly. The zealots have been working diligently to undermine our democratic republic for decades. From Barry Goldwater: "“Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them.”" Say what one may about Goldwater, he was spot-on on a number of issues.

Expand full comment
DougAz
Oct 28, 2023

Ironically, I view this Christian Nationalist alt-Right Mike Johnson as an ironically good thing. Good because, for too long, people like Speaker Johnson have operated in the shadows. Now his belief system, egreiously racist, sexist, and Constitionally dangereous, will get the broad coverage needed to stir to action more Americans to the voting booths to protect and defend democracy.

Because it is way past time to expsose the Republicans pervison of democracy.

Expand full comment
Rita Poley
Rita’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

I hope you are right. Something has to wake them up

Expand full comment
Mary Andersen
Oct 29, 2023

Exposure is great; the fear is that with so much at risk now, how much damage he can do in the meantime.

Expand full comment
DougAz
Oct 29, 2023

Well, nothing that Schumer and Biden do not want.

Expand full comment
Maya Cohn
Oct 29, 2023

Explain your statement.

Expand full comment
DougAz
Oct 29, 2023

Speaker Johnson can pass legislation in the House all day long. Schumer can forestall any vote on it. Schumer and the Democrats can defeat it. Even if Johnson passes perverse legislation and for some inanane possibility it passes the Senate, Biden can veto the Act. And there absolutely will not be 2/3rds of the House and 2/3rds of the Senate to overturn Biden's veto.

Expand full comment
Susan Burgess
Oct 28, 2023

I would triple the security around Biden and Harris immediately.

Expand full comment
Elisabeth Iler
Oct 28, 2023

I’ve had that thought many times, Susan. Seems like they want to assassinate someone....just unreal.

Expand full comment
Susan Burgess
Oct 28, 2023

Yes, Elisabeth. It like they’re always jockeying for position to undermine peace and harmony and disrupt a well run democracy. To steal what is good and just. To overturn and take over. To stockpile weapons for killing other people.

Expand full comment
Lisa Beardsley
Lisa’s Substack
Oct 29, 2023

It seems that this is all part of an ongoing Republican coup. Dark.

Expand full comment
Elisabeth Iler
Oct 29, 2023

I agree, Lisa. Now that they are a couple bullets away from taking over, we must be super vigilant. I hope the WH has tripled security for Pres and VP.

Expand full comment
Susan Gaide
Susan’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Me too, Elisabeth.

Expand full comment
Steven Dundas
Dedicated to the Proposition th…
Oct 28, 2023Liked by Steven Beschloss

Steven,

When I heard each of those statements I knew that Johnson was not a poser regarding his beliefs. He is a true believer who cannot be convinced otherwise. The great American philosopher, Eric Hoffer wrote in his book “The True Believer” (a must read for everyone to understand the Christian Nationalist and MAGA cults), “The impression somehow prevails that the true believer, particularly the religious individual, is a humble person. The truth is the surrendering and humbling of the self breed pride and arrogance. The true believer is apt to see himself as one of the chosen, the salt of the earth, the light of the world, a prince disguised in meekness, who is destined to inherit the earth and the kingdom of heaven too. He who is not of his faith is evil; he who will not listen will perish.”

I think those words perfectly describe Johnson.

Peace and be safe,

Steve

Expand full comment
author
Steven Beschloss
Oct 28, 2023Author

Thanks for flagging this, Steven.

Expand full comment
Susan L
Oct 28, 2023

I am truly deeply disturbed by his ascendance to power. This is not healthy for our representative government. He represents a very vocal and authoritarian minority, not the general view of most Americans. His statements mean that he will not adhere to our constitution, but substitute his Christian Nationalist views for our system of governance.

Expand full comment
Susan Burgess
Oct 28, 2023

About prayer: If it wears you out you’re doing it wrong.

Expand full comment
Lisa Beardsley
Lisa’s Substack
Oct 29, 2023

Yes, she should have been soaking in a tub of Epsom salts or something. What idiocy!

Expand full comment
ACE Boston
Oct 28, 2023

In that the position of President of the United States is an even higher authority, by his logic, President Biden was also ordained by God and he (Johnson) should be exhorting everyone to follow him obediently.

Expand full comment
DR Darke
DR’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Welcome to modern conservative Christianity, where they cherry-pick parts they like, and ignore the rest.

Expand full comment
Proud Progressive Sara
Oct 28, 2023

Simply stated, his fanatical beliefs are not mine, and do not represent the beliefs of a majority of our country. His position of power and what he will choose to do terrify me.

Expand full comment
Mike Yochim
Mike’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023Liked by Steven Beschloss

They seem to forget that the colonists left England in part due to religious oppression.

I remember how people express the idea that trump is in some way also divine. This is serious and yes, we can not allow this to continue.

He claims to be a constitutional lawyer. Yet when he was pushing his joining the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election results that the republican caucus House lawyer advised him it was unconstitutional. He proceeded anyway.

The idea that any religion should think they are superior to other religions is abhorrent.

Expand full comment
Bill Clontz
Oct 28, 2023

Even worse than I feared. This is the arrogance of Christian Nationalism in the flesh. If his god installs political leaders, I suppose that explains Hitler, Idi Amin, et al.

Everything he stands for is Un-American in the most fundamental way. Hope people in every precinct read the long list of his bonkers positions and are reminded that every Republican House member voted for this guy and his desire to implement a theocracy.

Expand full comment
Frank Moore
Frank’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023Liked by Steven Beschloss

Ya-know I went and looked at that Bible that MAGA Mike referred to and couldn't find anything in it that required one to be a moron or a traitor. And yet ...

Expand full comment
Sharon Dennis
Sharon’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

An old friend,now deceased, a Catholic priest, told me several times-never listen to anyone who tells you God has spoken to them. God has chosen them. God speaks through them.

Expand full comment
d robinson
Oct 28, 2023

I think that as soon as Mike starts enforcing his holier than thou policy on America , he will be soundly rejected, along with the rest of the traitors in congress! #resistfascism #gqptraitorstodemocracy

Expand full comment
Sharyn
Oct 28, 2023

This man is worse than even Jordan who has no convictions at all. This man is akin to the Taliban but in a suit and espousing Christian beliefs. Obviously, the Ten Commandments mean nothing to the GOP

Expand full comment
Robin MacDonald
Robin’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

I would say to his face, "Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man."

Expand full comment
Marquita
Oct 28, 2023

The dude abides

Expand full comment
Jen NH of OH
In Through The Out Door
Oct 28, 2023

As a non-christian, hella pro-choice, cis-woman, who believes in bodily autonomy, free will, and kindness, I hear a man who doesn't read (or believe in) history (American or otherwise) or science, who lives in cognitive dissonance, and who has no clue how to work with others and/or (truly) collaborate. And it frightens the $hit out of me; both for our internal systems, but also for how our country now appears to the rest of the world after this last month.

I am appreciative of someone under the age of 65 now holding the speaker position, but sweet baby Buddha, y'all - this is "best" the GQP have? I hate to succumb to the hyperbole yet, we really have to vote like our lives, culture, society depend on it in every election from here on out but especially in the next 18 months......

Expand full comment
Lou Kinsey 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦
Oct 28, 2023

I hear another misogynist, racist, christofascist planning to destroy this country. Having lived in his state for over 20 years? There’s a reason I’m glad I left in 2003- it’s just not safe to be a non christian lesbian

Expand full comment
Sharon Dennis
Sharon’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

Same. A woman hater, who according to a couple of Gay friends -sounds like he might have some issues in his background.

Expand full comment
Richard M. Ellis
Richard’s DD Newsletter
Oct 28, 2023

Frightening! A full-blown theocrat who does not, or cannot, accept the Constitution except in concepts he believes are biblical in nature, which they are obviously not. There has always been a clear separation of church and state. It's funny that the "originalists" in their view of the Constitution is that it should be followed without regard to the obvious changes that have occurred over the last 230 years, i.e. when the Second Amendment was written guaranteeing the right to bear arms, they had muzzleloaders that a trained person could maybe fire three or four rounds a minute rather than thousands of rounds a minute. It is interesting to hear that he is a Constitutional scholar. How can that be unless he only reads the Constitution in the context of what he wants to believe. This is not about all the people all the time but some of the people all the time, and this minority of views wants all of us to cave to the "Godly way" whatever that means. People, we got to get out the vote, and tell the MAGAs not to vote since the election is obviously rigged and their vote means nothing.

Expand full comment
Elisabeth Iler
Oct 28, 2023

Richard, I’m getting out the vote. No more hand-wringing for this pro-democracy, anti-hatred activist!!!

Expand full comment
Susan Burgess
Oct 28, 2023

He calls some citizens perverted and ungodly. I say that MAGA Mike is projecting, which is typical of his brand of so-called religion. The kind of religion that tells others that if they don’t believe the same they are going to burn in Hell.

Expand full comment
Susan Burgess
Oct 28, 2023

Creepy-deepy.

Expand full comment
Karen A Waldron
Oct 28, 2023

One word - hypocrite. I would compare him to the chief priests and Pharisees in the Gospels who are outwardly and ostentatiously religious, but do not really believe in what they do or say.

Expand full comment
David Davis
Oct 28, 2023

An excellent reply by James Talirico, Democratic Texas State Representative and seminarian from Austin:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ln7LQbd2xpI

Expand full comment
Linda McCaughey
Oct 28, 2023

In the beginning, man created god. And the death penalty. To quote George Carlin, "Aren't we versatile?"

Expand full comment
Wendy S
Oct 28, 2023

Terrifying and disgusting. This guy really ticks me off so please excuse the ornery response.

So his beliefs are in the Bible? Which parts? IMO, you can find ‘justification’ for pretty much any stance you choose - loving or hateful, gentle or violent - in that book.

He claims the Christian viewpoint is not given equal platform? Are you kidding? No, Christian viewpoints are not censored or silenced - lots of us just DISAGREE WITH YOU. You want your viewpoint to be the ONLY one (who wants to silence whom??).

Focusing on the word ‘created’ in the Declaration of Independence and not the word ‘equal’ is missing the entire point. And BTW no Christianity or Jesus mentioned in the constitution.

And then he claims atheists are dehumanizing? He believes in Christian supremacy and says that homosexuals practice sexual perversion? But atheists are the ones dehumanizing??

Ok I’m done.

[I’ve been meaning to start a paid subscription to this Substack for a while. This post finally pushed me to it.]

Expand full comment
gpm414
Oct 28, 2023

He has the First Amendment right to believe in the religion of his choice as an American. However God was not involved in the writing of, or interpretation of, our Constitution.

Expand full comment
Rita Poley
Rita’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

It is great to have access to this community of like-minded rational people. I was going to add my thoughts but they would be redundant. You have all said it so well.

And yes, we all have to work to get out the vote. Even this 81 year old grandmother will be out there!

Thank you all and thank you Steven

Expand full comment
founding
David Jaspers
Oct 28, 2023

The new House Speaker personifies the contradiction that is today's GOP: God and Guns.

Mike Johnson scares me.

Expand full comment
Michael Blunt
Oct 28, 2023·edited Oct 28, 2023

I hear a smarmy unapologenic Christofascist fully intent on ramming his misogynistic homophobic beliefs and derivative legislation down all our throats. He doesn't ignore separation of church and state, he denies it's even in the constitution. Absolutely appalling he is in ANY position of power, much less a nationally and internationally influential one as speaker. We've seen what religious fanatics do when in power, why do you think it was called the Dark Ages? Our democracy is slipping from our grasp and if republicans aren't resoundingly voted out en masse in 2024 it will be gone, never to be seen again, certainly not in my lifetime.

Expand full comment
Ann Sharon
Oct 30, 2023

He and his wife do or at least have done seminars with Tony Perkins on the need to put / keep god in our government. Their god of course. He approved of the Muslim ban and stopping LA agencies from working with Muslim organizations - just for the sake of “security”. 🙃

Expand full comment
Virginia D Fish
Oct 28, 2023

He won't last long.

Expand full comment
Patris
Patris’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

I fear for our children. Especially the female children.

Expand full comment
Sam Urdank
Photos And Other Things..
Oct 28, 2023·edited Oct 28, 2023

For me I heard a man put a target on his back, by his fanatical twisted belief system...The Constitution, our way of life of nearly 250 years has been under attack from the bullhorn of religion for as long as I can remember..This quote rings so very true in this moment "Religion is the main source of hatred in this world" spoken by Christoppher hitchens..I also seem to recall in this moment the following quote.."A good defense is a great offense." It's time we take it to these fucking people in no uncertain terms..Reason and logic is not something they are willing to abide..And I am sick and tired of the term "Political Violence". It is a red herring..These people are traitors and seditionists..They are not being dealt with properly..

Expand full comment
Steven L Whysel
Steven’s Newsletter
Oct 28, 2023

Johnson’s Speakership, based on his strongly held religious beliefs and his being number two in succession to the President , is indeed concerning. Concerning if you believe in the separation of church and state. All citizens should be allowed to practice their religion no matter their faith, but our government should be run on consensus of its two parties and based on the greater good for all of our citizens. That should mean freedom of choice, whether it has to do with one’s own body or one’s choice of a mate or lifestyle that does not result in harm to their neighbors or nation.

Expand full comment
JBR
Oct 28, 2023

I heard it's time to move to Crete. The glory that is Greece. The Adriatic beats the Dead Sea. And the Levant. What a difference a few time zones and continents make. And a place where democracy was born and whose spirit is still alive.

Expand full comment
Mike Halaiko
Mike’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

When I hear Mike Johnson give his bible thumping platitudes, I hear one thing, but I see another. I see a fraud.

For our country to live up to its creed, we must live our constitutional obligation of separation of church and state. Our First Amendment right to Freedom of Religion means that everyone has the right to practice any religion they choose, or to practice no religion at all. Understanding that as an American citizen, I must not impose my religious views on anyone else, if I am to follow our law of the land, The Constitution.

This push by Johnson, and others of a Theocracy driven mind, is unconstitutional, and can be argued, unChristian, in that it excludes people that don’t see things the way they do.

Johnson and his ilk are making a fraudulent appeal to those who want to cling to the rigid law of The Old Testament and not the more all encompassing 8 Beatitudes, or precepts of many other religions.

Even Jesus, Himself, was not tricked by the Pharisees, with his response about paying taxes, when he said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s”. I interpret that to mean that, for the benefit of the common good, it’s best to keep church and state separate.

I say, “e pluribus unum”, and God is not an exclusive God. If one does not believe in God, that must be respected. Those who call themselves believers must not impose their beliefs on others.

In the final analysis, though, it’s totally hypocritical to “talk the talk” and not “walk the walk”.

Expand full comment
Irv Halter
Oct 28, 2023

So many questions for him... here are two:

If God ordains those who ascend to leadership positions, then do you agree that Joe Biden’s ascendency to the Presidency is similarly ordained? How about Putin?

How can you say that the often stated Biblical imperative to care for immigrants and refugees is a “personal” vice governmental responsibility, while at the same time saying that gov’t is supposed to be deeply involved in a abortion decisions, even to the point of a total prohibition?

As a deeply faithful Christian, I find his certitude regarding his reading of the Bible insulting. His efforts to push his views into our secular gov’t is un-Constitutional. Both will draw no one closer to Christ. In fact, it will push millions away.

Expand full comment
Michael
Michael’s Stuff
Oct 28, 2023

I've been a rabid atheist since I've been old enough to reason. I've understood the concept of separation of church and state for at least sixty years.

The GOP has normalized the entire Christian Nationalist "movement". In my lifetime I've had the pleasure of voting for, and appreciating the leadership of, Jimmy Carter. He is a great example of a man who has unshakeable faith as a Christian, but kept that faith personally rather than projecting it into his presidency. I've had the sad challenge of watching Ronald Reagan "lead" (make speeches and bad decisions wherever possible) from a bully pulpit.

Watching donald john trump (pussy grabber, and they like it) hold a bible upside down, confirmed for me everything I need to know about the GOP. The newly minted SoH, Mr. Johnson, is just the latest symptom of a diseased and dying political party.

Expand full comment
James S
Oct 28, 2023

I see a man who obviously believes that his God was incapable of stopping those thieving Democrats from stealing an election from his demigod. That doesn't seem to line up with his "worldview"!

Expand full comment
Aurore Eaton
Oct 28, 2023

I hear myself laughing.

Expand full comment
Mill
Oct 29, 2023

What do I hear? I hear this: “I am better than you, and I alone can show you the way “. How sickening, beware of false prophets I was always told

Expand full comment
Didi Hoffman
4th Quarter
Oct 28, 2023

I hear someone who is insane in a dangerous way

Expand full comment
Gloria Horton-Young
SHE WHO STIRS THE STORM
Oct 28, 2023

The horror and apprehension emanating from House Speaker Mike Johnson's recent statements are palpable. These comments reveal a zealous religious fervor that reminds many of a real-life “Handmaid's Tale.” By explicitly tying his entire worldview to the Bible, Johnson places religion, not democracy, as the guiding principle of his leadership.

Consider the words of James Madison, one of America’s founding fathers: “The civil government … functions with complete success … by the total separation of the Church from the State.” Madison's perspective underscores the importance of a boundary between religion and government, a boundary Johnson seems keen to erase.

Historian Kristin Kobes Du Mez's observation that “Christian supremacy and a particular type of conservative Christianity is at the heart of Johnson’s understanding of the Constitution and an understanding of our government,” is a startling revelation. It signifies an ideological deviation from the secular foundation upon which the U.S. was built.

In the famous words of Thomas Jefferson, there should be a "wall of separation between church and state." But Johnson, with his audacious statements, appears to be chipping away at that wall. When he emphasizes “created” over “born” and nods to the “In God We Trust” motto, he strategically intertwines his religious beliefs with governance.

His assertion about the censorship of Christian viewpoints is alarming. It implies that any opposition to his brand of Christian nationalism is a form of religious discrimination. This viewpoint can lead to policies that suppress dissenting voices and prioritize one religious perspective over all others.

Furthermore, his response to the Maine mass shooting by attributing the issue to the "human heart" instead of addressing the clear and present danger of gun availability is deeply concerning. It’s reminiscent of a quote from Susan B. Anthony: “I distrust those people who know so well what God wants them to do because I notice it always coincides with their own desires.” Johnson's refusal to engage in meaningful legislation discussions on this pressing issue raises questions about his ability to separate personal beliefs from civic duty.

The concern is not merely about a man of faith holding office. Many leaders throughout history have been deeply religious. The crux of the matter is Johnson’s apparent belief that he's divinely ordained to lead, which may encourage him to position his religious beliefs above the democratic principles that have long been the bedrock of American governance. As the new House speaker who is second in line to the presidency, such an approach from Johnson is undeniably troubling.

When Johnson claims divine ordination, it raises a chilling question: Where does that place dissenters or those of other faiths in his vision of America? As we look to the future, it’s crucial to remain vigilant and ensure that the sanctity of the American democratic system remains untarnished by any form of extremism.

Expand full comment
Ann Sharon
Oct 30, 2023

His position on god in government is no secret in his legal practice and other work inside and outside the legislature & Congress. He and his wife held seminars on such topics. His resume is exactly what McCarthy’s “crazy 8’s” wanted - with a more affable demeanor.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/evangelical-conservatives-cheer-one-of-their-own-as-mike-johnson-assumes-congress-most-powerful-seat

Expand full comment
founding
Silvija Vecrumba
Silvija’s Musings
Oct 28, 2023

Mike Johnson revels in being a Christian Nationalist, and I would take it a step further to categorize him a christofascist because of his egregious misogynist and homophobic statements. That Johnson is second in line to the presidency is terrifying.

Even more horrifying is that the far-right's installation of Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House goes hand in hand with the goals of Project 2025—a coalition of far-right groups led by the Heritage Foundation. Their mission is to shape a Republican presidency founded on their extreme conservative "values." Many focus on the group's plans to expand presidential power over federal agencies, i.e., create an autocracy, while often overlooking the group's plans to install Christian governments at the state level. The Heritage Foundation's president published a book outlining their goal to “maintain [i.e., impose] a biblically based, social science–reinforced definition of marriage and family.” And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The Heritage Foundation published a notice this month announcing how strong they are today versus their launch in 1973. They now have 75 coalition partners, solidifying their plan to prepare a policy agenda for the next (Republican) president.

The lobbying arm of the Heritage Foundation scores Johnson 90% on his voting record.

Whether or not Mike Johnson is a tool for the Heritage Foundation remains to be seen, but there can be no doubt that he has the theocratic goal for our government of eliminating the separation of church and state.

To end on a note of optimism, I do believe that as Johnson's beliefs are so contrary to what the majority of Americans want, that the GOP electing him Speaker will drive more Democrats to vote in 2024. I do believe the GOP will lose control of the House with this election, at which point Johnson will not be speaker at the time *our* president will be inaugurated.

https://www.heritage.org/press/project-2025-reaches-75-coalition-partners-continues-grow-preparation-next-conservative

Expand full comment
Burke
Thoughts from the edge
Oct 28, 2023

Mike is right in line with the 8,000 year history of the self serving claim of "divine right" used by kings and pharaohs and warlords and conman preachers. I'm in power now so it must be "the will of God!"

A couple of disconnects here. The big one being that he's a leading acolyte for the most immoral, anti-Jesus, moronic politician in American history. How does being a follower of Christ (Love thy neighbor as thyself) fit with MAGA? "Let's torture children by separating them from their parents to punish them for migrating here." Would Jesus have approved?

The second disconnect is his opposition to the fundamental foundation of The United States of America. That the church does not control the government. How does Mike square his devotion to his form of religion with his oath to the Constitution? Just flush the Constitution like DJT did?

Expand full comment
Rita Richards Newhouse
Oct 28, 2023

When John Kennedy was running for the presidency, so many Americans feared that as a Catholic, he would obey the Pope. He assured all that yes, he was a Catholic, but promised the nation that he would take the oath too uphold the Constitution including the separation of church and state. And that is what he did.

According to the Bible, only one was the chosen one, and it wasn't Mike Johnson. I see him as narcissistic like trump,& like so many, he wears his religion on his sleeve. The Bible actually says to pray, go into your room and close the door.Such people believe only what agrees with them in the Scriptures. Otherwise why would he have voted against every bill that would have uplifted the nation and answered the call of those in need? As for his wife being on her knees for the last two weeks praying for him, he wasn't even in the game the prior two weeks. His choice of words was not the best.

The nation was indeed first populated by those who wished to practice their religious beliefs, primarily

Christian although they showed little goodness and mercy to the natives.We can refer to Jefferson's Bible, we hear that Ron Reagan is not afraid of going to hell.We sing God Bless America and inscribe coins with In God We Trust. Religion is a personal thing, a private thing. Meanwhile, America now has an Ayatollah.

Expand full comment
Donald Sinclair Richardson
Oct 28, 2023

I have saved the entirety of this post w/comments because I believe it to be at the heart of the coming battle between those committed to the principles of Democracy and the twin slathering reptiles of Trump Fascism and Christi or Christo Fascism. Others should do the same.

Expand full comment
Craig Katz
Craig’s Substack
Oct 28, 2023

A fool.

Expand full comment
M. Apodaca
Oct 28, 2023

I hear evil.

Expand full comment
