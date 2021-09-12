With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 yesterday, I thought about asking this very positive question about New York, but then decided it was likely a strange day to urge such a reflection. In those first years after 2001, this was a particularly important question, especially for those anywhere near Ground Zero who were forced to live elsewhere as rebuilding began or those who had decided it was just too painful to stay.
I had a film in competition at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2003—the year after the festival was launched in an effort to stimulate the revitalization of Lower Manhattan—and I remember how eerily quiet some streets were and how strange it was to look out from our movie theater’s windows onto the 24-hour-a-day worksite where the Twin Towers stood. Many of us who were part of the festival also felt proud that we could play some small part in helping the city that we cared about so deeply.
Which brings me back to the question about a city where I lived for five years and have always loved as a place of extraordinary diversity, one that attracts people from all over the world. I’ve always told friends who didn’t know New York so well that this is the only city I know that—no matter what you want to do—you can always find others who want to do it, too. For me, this is a place where anything is possible; and long before I moved there in my 20s, I had dreamed about doing it.
So tell us: What do you love about New York? Feel free to share the smallest detail, perhaps a favorite restaurant or shop or building, or perhaps a particular part of town or experience that best exemplifies what always brings you back or keeps you there. Maybe it has something to do with the town’s incredible energy, which stimulates some and overwhelms others. Whatever it is, I look forward to hearing about it.
Photo: New York City by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images.
I love NY. I lived in farm country in a Plains state for twenty years prior to moving to NY in 2001. I am an educator and anthropologist. In NY, the diversity of the population and the appreciation of that diversity is amazing. I find little demonization of “the other” and instead there is a sense of pride at NY’s history of immigration and industry and progress. Opportunities for personal and professional development are evident in the droves of college students from around the world who flock to our city and make it their home. There is indeed something for everyone and the respect for education leads to a higher level of intellect of the people, resulting in a greater understanding of global trends. When engaging NYers in political debate, those who disagree will present respected research as their support instead of Trumpublican strategy of lies, lies and more lies. Don’t try to debate a New Yorker with lies and misinformation...they will eat your lunch! Finally, you see few people wearing MAGA gear in public. There is an unspoken agreement in NY that all of our citizens are worthy and equal. The “isms” are considered profane and while we have our problems, we challenge them publicly and address them loudly...as Americans should.
It the magic you trip upon just walking around - a string quartet in Madison Sq park on a random Tuesday after work, a pop up food festival in a median set up for two weeks, a colorful ethnic parade when out doing Sunday errands - so much richness just in the fabric of the streets. It is impossible to be bored in NY - and likely you will fin enchantment instead.
My whole family was born in New York. I share their values and though I did not get to grow up there, I know the city because of my family. I did get to live there later on in life and mostly worked in the Wall Street area. My first job was with the NY Stock Exchange. After that, I worked with other stock firms and it was definitely different from Florida where I grew up. I didn't dress like a New Yorker (except for winter coats and gloves) and brought color to a very gloomy winter landscape. I loved the lower East Side for shopping and getting lost during lunch breaks. This will date me, but I use to walk by the construction site of the WTC so the workers would whistle at me. I use to wave at them sitting on little pieces of metal while they ate their lunch and laugh with them. I had one job that was next door to Battery Park. I use to bring my lunch, sit on a bench and look at the Statue of Liberty. Very inspiring! One of my favorite memories was when my Mother visited and we went to Lundy's, a seafood restaurant in Brooklyn. She taught me how to eat lobster the right way. When she visited, we drove around her old neighborhoods and she described them in a way only a New Yorker could. The history of New York is astounding. There is so much to learn from and so little time did I have. I gave it my best shot, but it was not meant to be. I ended up in later years living all over this country. But New York is special. The people, who are really very nice and accommodating to strangers, are the best and you don't find a skyline like that every day.
People who haven’t lived in NY likely miss how civilized and considerate New Yorkers can be.
I love that you can get some of the best food in the world at 3AM.
I love New York. I lived there from 1971 to 1988 while going to college, graduate school, and working in public relations and theater. There are so many different types of people that it just seems normal. And Broadway and off-Broadway!
Been a while since I’ve been there, but of course I love Broadway, strolling through Central Park, shopping at Macy’s and New York style pizza—mmmm. This is a city full of energy, culture and diversity.
I Love everything about New York the people the food the arts and most of all the vibe
Having Grown up in the area and come from generations of family starting out there, I have a strong bond with New York History. I have to say that the visible history of New York is what is special. The landmarks and living landmarks, extant. Those too, now gone from view and soon, from memory. Too much of New York's physical history has been obliterated.
History forgotten is to address the present and future entirely unprepared.
It is to stare into the void.
Kudos to people like The History Boys who work to keep New York's history alive.
I love that you could walk up from the subway and buy an egg on a roll sandwich from a hole in the wall and not even slow down traffic behind you on the stairs.
Perfect.
I love New York as the place where my immigrant ancestors came near the end of the 20th century to start a new and better life. Some family members arrived before Ellisl Island facilities were in place, and some walked up those stairs to the Great Hall and were processed and welcomed to become citizens. They came with very little and established roots in New York. Both my parents were born in Brooklyn and I have heard wonderful stories all my life. New York will always be the place that gave my relatives a new life.
Walking. Just walking for blocks & blocks. From museum to museum. The food. The people.
