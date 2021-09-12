America, America

America, America

13 Comments
User's avatar
Laura Vetter's avatar
Laura Vetter
Sep 12, 2021

I love NY. I lived in farm country in a Plains state for twenty years prior to moving to NY in 2001. I am an educator and anthropologist. In NY, the diversity of the population and the appreciation of that diversity is amazing. I find little demonization of “the other” and instead there is a sense of pride at NY’s history of immigration and industry and progress. Opportunities for personal and professional development are evident in the droves of college students from around the world who flock to our city and make it their home. There is indeed something for everyone and the respect for education leads to a higher level of intellect of the people, resulting in a greater understanding of global trends. When engaging NYers in political debate, those who disagree will present respected research as their support instead of Trumpublican strategy of lies, lies and more lies. Don’t try to debate a New Yorker with lies and misinformation...they will eat your lunch! Finally, you see few people wearing MAGA gear in public. There is an unspoken agreement in NY that all of our citizens are worthy and equal. The “isms” are considered profane and while we have our problems, we challenge them publicly and address them loudly...as Americans should.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann Appert's avatar
Ann Appert
Sep 12, 2021

It the magic you trip upon just walking around - a string quartet in Madison Sq park on a random Tuesday after work, a pop up food festival in a median set up for two weeks, a colorful ethnic parade when out doing Sunday errands - so much richness just in the fabric of the streets. It is impossible to be bored in NY - and likely you will fin enchantment instead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elaine's avatar
Elaine
Sep 12, 2021

My whole family was born in New York. I share their values and though I did not get to grow up there, I know the city because of my family. I did get to live there later on in life and mostly worked in the Wall Street area. My first job was with the NY Stock Exchange. After that, I worked with other stock firms and it was definitely different from Florida where I grew up. I didn't dress like a New Yorker (except for winter coats and gloves) and brought color to a very gloomy winter landscape. I loved the lower East Side for shopping and getting lost during lunch breaks. This will date me, but I use to walk by the construction site of the WTC so the workers would whistle at me. I use to wave at them sitting on little pieces of metal while they ate their lunch and laugh with them. I had one job that was next door to Battery Park. I use to bring my lunch, sit on a bench and look at the Statue of Liberty. Very inspiring! One of my favorite memories was when my Mother visited and we went to Lundy's, a seafood restaurant in Brooklyn. She taught me how to eat lobster the right way. When she visited, we drove around her old neighborhoods and she described them in a way only a New Yorker could. The history of New York is astounding. There is so much to learn from and so little time did I have. I gave it my best shot, but it was not meant to be. I ended up in later years living all over this country. But New York is special. The people, who are really very nice and accommodating to strangers, are the best and you don't find a skyline like that every day.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Sep 12, 2021

People who haven’t lived in NY likely miss how civilized and considerate New Yorkers can be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Horner's avatar
Jeff Horner
Sep 25, 2021

I love that you can get some of the best food in the world at 3AM.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sally P's avatar
Sally P
Sep 13, 2021

I love New York. I lived there from 1971 to 1988 while going to college, graduate school, and working in public relations and theater. There are so many different types of people that it just seems normal. And Broadway and off-Broadway!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
rsmale rsmale's avatar
rsmale rsmale
Sep 12, 2021

Been a while since I’ve been there, but of course I love Broadway, strolling through Central Park, shopping at Macy’s and New York style pizza—mmmm. This is a city full of energy, culture and diversity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rina DiGioia's avatar
Rina DiGioia
Sep 12, 2021

I Love everything about New York the people the food the arts and most of all the vibe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
measure twice's avatar
measure twice
Sep 12, 2021

Having Grown up in the area and come from generations of family starting out there, I have a strong bond with New York History. I have to say that the visible history of New York is what is special. The landmarks and living landmarks, extant. Those too, now gone from view and soon, from memory. Too much of New York's physical history has been obliterated.

History forgotten is to address the present and future entirely unprepared.

It is to stare into the void.

Kudos to people like The History Boys who work to keep New York's history alive.

‎The History Boys on Apple Podcastshttps://podcasts.apple.com › podcast › the-history-boys

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julia Larrabee's avatar
Julia Larrabee
Sep 12, 2021

I love that you could walk up from the subway and buy an egg on a roll sandwich from a hole in the wall and not even slow down traffic behind you on the stairs.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Sep 12, 2021

Perfect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barb Merritt's avatar
Barb Merritt
Sep 19, 2021

I love New York as the place where my immigrant ancestors came near the end of the 20th century to start a new and better life. Some family members arrived before Ellisl Island facilities were in place, and some walked up those stairs to the Great Hall and were processed and welcomed to become citizens. They came with very little and established roots in New York. Both my parents were born in Brooklyn and I have heard wonderful stories all my life. New York will always be the place that gave my relatives a new life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mitzi Rothman's avatar
Mitzi Rothman
Sep 13, 2021

Walking. Just walking for blocks & blocks. From museum to museum. The food. The people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2025 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture