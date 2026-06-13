America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
7hEdited

“If you want to know what God thinks of money, just look at the people he gave it to.” - Dorothy Parker

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
7h

I think it is an abomination. At the very least he should pay taxes. Just think of all the monetary issues and needs that could be met just through taxation on wealth. That said, SpaceX should be nationalized. It would not exist except for government welfare to prop up Elon’s many failures and continued failures. Taxation on wealth or nationalization!

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