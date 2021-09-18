I would love the chance to talk to Frederick Douglass and get his advice about the crisis of American democracy and the continuing struggle to combat the poisonous strain of white supremacy. I sure could use a hike with Teddy Roosevelt—yes, to discuss the state of the environment and any ideas he might have to redirect our course—but also to savor a back trail in Yosemite and talk about his beloved son Quentin who he lost in WWI. How abut an evening with Josephine Baker to hear about her work in the French resistance fighting the Nazis and her life as an American in Paris? Or maybe a nightcap in New York City with John Lennon? (I’m still hurting over his loss and yearning for more music from him and the chance to know what he would have been like as he got older.)
I could go on—how about a chat with Albert Einstein, to hear his multi-dimensional mind at work, have a laugh with Mark Twain, reflect on courage with Harriet Tubman or swap story ideas with journalist Nelly Bly?—but I welcome the chance to hear who catches your imagination: What historical figure would you like to meet? And why? Feel free to be frivolous or deadly serious. As you see from my brief reflection, I focused on Americans, but you are welcome to expand the list from around the world. As always, please be respectful of each other.
Photo: Albert Einstein arriving to New York by passenger ship. From Bettmann/Getty Images.
You named some good ones for sure. There are so many who might provide insight into our human condition and what has contributed to our being where we are today. For me it would be Jesus - for the clarity about his true identity. Is he just the best of humanity or really truly “God”? And how would he frame the human race today? Is there a way to be the best humans we can be without the mess of religion? And Buddha for a perspective on where and how he came to be the embodiment of peaceful acceptance. Gandhi to understand how he maintained a firm dedication to non-violent resistance and inner peace. Mother Teresa to understand her tireless dedication to others. The Dali lama for the same wisdom of how to find peace - is it possible to find a place of peace in the midst of the earth’s destruction and humanity's divisiveness?? And finally Robin Williams - just because. I miss his mind, his humor, his intellect and his free-spirited fun. He was one of the good ones. Thanks for the thoughtful reflection. Enjoy your day.
And thanks for your thoughtful list, Katie.
Amen, such awe inspiring people
Does anyone else remember Steve Allen's PBS show "Meeting of Minds" (1977-81) in which he scripted and staged group conversations between historical figures such as Aristotle, Karl Marx, Cleopatra, Voltaire, Marie Antionette, Thomas Aquinas, Florence Nightingale, to mention but a few. I LOVED that show! Personally, I would like to sit down with Anna Freud and have a conversation about her father and what it was like to live and work in his shadow, all the while being brilliant in her own right.
Great idea and great show...and great Steve Allen!
Duke Ellington. As a musician, a trail-blazer, a genius, a Black American, and a font of wisdom, I would love to learn about life from Duke’s perspective.
Daniel Webster who said I speak not as a northern man but as an American. We need public servants who put America first not power and greed.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I'd love to get her views especially on what has happened in the US since her death, and her wise counsel. I've met Jane Goodall briefly at one of her book signings and presentations, but I'd love to talk to her in more detail, about her work today and hope for the future. I listen to her HopeCast and it's one of the few podcasts out there that imbues hope. Gloria Steinem. I've heard her speak, read her books, but would love to talk to her on her own work and how she sees women's rights today, and how she also was able to have a meaningful and private personal life through all her public work and travels. I grew up with all of these amazing women and they continue to influence me enormously.
So many to chose from— Jesus, FDR, Truman, Churchill, Ramses II, Julius Caesar, Nefertiti, Muhammad Ali, so so many
So many. Madison. Teddy. Garfield. Eleanor. FDR. Ginsburg. William O Douglas. Thurgood Marshall. Truman. Curie.
Eleanor Roosevelt
Former First Lady of the United States. For obvious reasons.
Jesus, Martin Luther King. Two of the best of mankind.
I should like to spend a day with Thomas Jefferson, a brilliant writer, thinker with a multitude of interests besides government. Also, Harry Truman, our "common man" president who could not be bought, never put on airs, ended a war ........... and played piano. (which I like better than saxophone ; ) )
I love this thought exercise, thank you so much Steven and others for such selections. As I was thinking of people myself it reminded me of how truly amazing us humans are capable of being/becoming. Which gives me much needed inspiration especially when we are being bombarded with the opposite of such. For me the people that inspire me are usually always those that choose to do the right moral and just thing against incredible odds, risk or backlash. Rosa Parks of course is a name of recognition but their were so many others fighting against segregation, discrimination and equal rights that remain nameless to the history as with any and all change makers or struggles many of whom are listed in the responses. All the ones who faught against fascism and authoritarianism, some risking and losing it all including their own lives for the sake of others and a freedom for democracy and democratic principles. I am moved today also by all those fighting against these authoritarian tendencies we are witnessing within our own country resolved never to let it happen in America. Then they came for me is a frightening prospect/concept as Joni Mitchell hads sung "Don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you're got till it's gone." The brave men and women who faught against our countries inserection coup attempt on our capital, speaking and fighting against such even at their own risk. All of the health care workers and first responders in this pandemic who put their own health at risk so as to save others. Helen Keller inspired/inspires me also not only for refusing to be defined or percieved as what others might have thought her as a human deficit, flawed or not worthy of any meaning beyond her blindness which was often an institutionalized death sentence. In her blindness she was the one in fact that taught others to actually see and reach beyond their own beliefs and/or perceptions, stereotypes and prejudices. For myself all of the people that really inspire me do this also. From those that have made the history books or have become to be know in such manner to all those unknown everyday individuals striving to do the same for change or of prejudicial thinking. I for one also have never liked to be put in a box by others also especially when they are wrong so I value others who have been or are in this plight also. As with all these inspirational people all have that little rebel within to go out and set out to prove others to be wrong which in fact takes tremendous courage but that is indeed what is necessary and needed for any real change to happen or begin. I love the righteous cause of going against the odds for a good and just principle or principles. All of the people got out of the/their/others percieved comfort zones, moved against the grain and created necessary change. It only takes one to create a ripple and move a wave that becomes a changing tide.
Sinclair Lewis. As the author of It Can’t Happen Here, he’d have a lot to say right now.
Tom Petty. He understood people, who we are, what we aspire to be. He could see us at our most basic selves and knew the most basic answers to our questions.
Emily Dickinson; Marie Curie.
Jesus Christ. I’d like to know his opinion on the current state of affairs worldwide. Also I’d love to talk to Marie Antoinette, I think she gets a bad rap, I want to know if she ever really said that.
Harry Truman. My favorite president. I would love to know what he thinks of Trump and his followers.
Gloriana or Eleanor of Aquitaine. To be able to talk to a woman who was and is considered to be exceptional, who did it at a time when women where a second thought - chattel. That would be interesting.
Benjamin Franklin. I'm afraid Hamilton would wear me out, Washington would be intimidating, and I'd be likely to get into it with Jefferson.
