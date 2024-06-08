America, America

kdsherpa
kdsherpa’s Substack
10 hrs ago

Anything by Randy Rainbow absolutely cracks me up! Someone mentioned Steve Martin. He's a genius. I couldn't stop laughing during "All of Me".

Judy CZUBATI
9 hrs ago

Oh, Randy is a total GENIUS!

Timothy Conway
9 hrs ago

Kathy, that "All of Me" movie is hilarious! And the final scene is so sweet.

kdsherpa
kdsherpa’s Substack
4 hrs ago

Yes, it is.

Diane E Bellard
10 hrs ago

I can always count on good laughs from John Oliver and his show, "Last Week Tonight". Along with his staff of writers, he's a genius at taking some pretty serious topics, all very well-researched, and helping you really understand it through comedy. And, like you, watching some of the classic SNL sketches never gets old.

Judy CZUBATI
9 hrs ago

I love John Oliver. He always manages to make me laugh AND learn something new.

Still Learning
10 hrs ago

Gilda Radner😂

marcus816
7 hrs ago

Yes.

marcus816
10 hrs ago

The Matt Foley routine will go down in comic history one of the best. We lost both Chris Farley and Phil Hartman, two comic geniuses (and came close to losing Christina Applegate, a brilliant comedian and actress in her own right) in the intervening years.

One of my favorite things about this sketch is that no one but Farley knew he was going to crash the coffee table and that the utter shock everyone displayed was real. Comedy at its very best! (Watching it again now myself.)

Thanks!

Susan Deal
7 hrs ago

Phil Hartman was genius - lost way too soon!

marcus816
7 hrs ago

Because he loved his wife so much and wouldn’t leave her.

Ralph V. Wilhelm
10 hrs ago

Just about any of the original and old episodes of Saturday night live....Cone Heads, Samarai Dry Cleaners, Church Lady, etc. Also the movie Animal House...irreverant to a fault.

Thanks for asking...

AVee
10 hrs ago

This came at just the right time!

What a wonderful topic. I received notification you had posted and stopped immediately what I was doing! I’m glad I did!

Steve Martin makes me laugh.

The movie where he is white but born to a loving black but he struggles to acquire ANY rhythm. Throughout the film he taps his foot or snaps his fingers etc… to try desperately to reveal any rhythm like the other members of his family naturally and beautifully possess. “The Jerk” Sweet movie in spite of the title!

Then there is “Quick Change”: Inept bank robbers and a sort of kind of psychic cop.

Bill Murray, Jason Robards, Tony Shalhoub, Stanley Tucci ….. oh my gosh hilarious

These memories are JUST what I need right now!

Bless you Steve!

author
Steven Beschloss
10 hrs ago

Thx. Glad it helps!

Judy CZUBATI
9 hrs ago

KING TUT!!!!!!!!! Steve Martin….

Margaret MacKenzie
8 hrs ago

Now I’m going to have an ear worm all day!

Lisa
9 hrs ago

Bill Murray - Yes!!!!

Shawn LaTorre
Shawn’s Substack
10 hrs ago

I laugh so hard every time I watch My Cousin Vinney! Several places, including court scenes, ("You mockin' me?") and the restaurant scene where he and Ms. Tormei are served grits. ("Has anybody heard of the ongoing cholesterol problem in this country?")That is a fabulous movie! Scenes in the movie Bridesmaids with Melissa McCarthy are pretty hilarious too! I love laughing and like you, I don't do it enough.

Rita Richards Newhouse
4 hrs ago

I have read that this movie (Vinny ) is shown to students in law classes for educational purposes. Great movie, I think I know every line by heart.

Dixie A Crownover
10 hrs ago

Also Bridesmaids

Connie Davis
Connie’s Substack
9 hrs ago

The quick wit of Paul Lynde (espec. Hollywood Squares, cuz yes, I am old); Steve Martin in almost anything; the brilliant Harvey Corman and Tim Conway on Carol Burnett; Randy Rainbow; cheeky unfiltered small children are always a joy; goofy, loving, wonderfully exhuberant dogs.

Karen Poole
32 mins ago

We have the same sense of humor. I would add Robin Williams and Andy Kauffman.

Donna Shelley
Donna’s Substack
10 hrs ago

Colbert, Wanda Sykes. The late George Carlin and Richard Pryor. Chris Rock. The Three Stooges. Abbot and Costello. Mel Brooks' movies and his old routines. So many, but these are the people who immediately come to mind. Yes, we do need a good laugh. I had a good laugh when the convicted felon Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts. Can hardly wait to hear the sentencing. I am with Colbert on the Advent calendar skit.

Judy CZUBATI
9 hrs ago

Just try to imagine what George Carlin would have to say about our current “situation”!!!

Lisa
9 hrs ago

Oh lord. 😆

Joanne Filipo
10 hrs ago

😂😂 yes, the advent calendar was hilarious!

author
Steven Beschloss
10 hrs ago

For the record, maybe it’s me, but the sketch where Bill Hader is a traumatized Vietnam vet and is forced to tell the biography of his puppet in Seth MacFarlane’s goofy puppet class always breaks me up. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0xZ52mG1yIo

Wendy
8 hrs ago

Substack’s own Jay Kuo’s weekly Just for Sheetz and Giggles always makes me laugh out loud. Special soft spot for Jim Gaffigan…

Kglo411
8 hrs ago

Amy Sedaris has a hilarious Instagram account. Her brother David’s books never fail to make me laugh out loud. Letterman, Bill Murray, John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Kimmel, Colbert — give me a smart, progressive irreverent comedian!

Dawn G
9 hrs ago

Everyone you mention are hilarious and we shouldn't forget Robin Williams either. But I would have to say my favorite comedian who would slaughter government and the MAGA idiots would be our great late George Carlin (RIP). I can only imagine what would come out of his mouth now if he were still alive especially about Trump and his fascist goons 😂

Timothy Conway
9 hrs ago

I also laugh at the amazingly talented and brilliant J-L Cauvin, whose YouTube channel is filled with many hundreds of 2-3 minute impersonations of Donald Trump's latest topics of craziness over the past 6 years, not to mention spot-on impersonations of Don Jr., Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, Brett Kavanaugh, Ron DeSantis, et al.

There are online podcast interviews with Cauvin keeping his Trump-schtick going for 60-90 minutes of improvisational material (like when former WH Communications Director Tony Scaramucci "interviewed" Cauvin-as-Trump)-- he totally get Trump's crazy tangents, non-sequiturs, malevolence, misogyny, idiocy and insanity.

Steven L Whysel
Steven’s Newsletter
9 hrs ago

Without a doubt humor is badly needed these days, kindly let me share my father’s last joke to me . As a frequent summer visitor to the “Borscht Belt “(Catskill mountains) in the 1950s-60s, he befriended comedians like Alan King, Myron Cohen and many others. Here’s the joke; An elderly gentleman was visiting his daughter who lived in NYC near 42nd street in 1952. One night he decided to take a walk after dinner in the neighborhood. While on 42nd St a beautiful, skimpily dressed young lady approached him and said” good evening sir, would you like some Super Sex?” He looked at her carefully and answered “ Vel young lady, how much for da soup?”

Judy CZUBATI
10 hrs ago

My favorite is the Carol Burnett skit …wearing a dress made from curtains…Gone With The Windy.

Expand full comment
Pat Eisenberg
3 hrs ago

That was fabulous!

Shelley F. Mickle
Shelley’s Substack
10 hrs ago

How wonderful to find this in my email box this morning. I wrote humorous little stories for NPR for fifteen years. In doing so, I took up a study of humor, loving Norman Cousin's books on the benefits of laughter. Recently, I too decided we need to make each other laugh now more than ever. Laughter is a survival mechanism. It's a reflex like a blink or cough and is essential for sanity and survival. My new book is a memoir deriving from my years as a humor storyteller on NPR is coming out next March for Mother's Day, titled ITCHING TO LOVE, The Story of a Dog. It's written to all of us with love. Stay tuned. Thanks, Shelley Fraser Mickle

Suzanne Whitaker
9 hrs ago

Shelley, what a great “job” to have! 💕

Shelley F. Mickle
Shelley’s Substack
9 hrs ago

Thanks, Suzanne, I love nothing more than making people laugh! Here's one a funny story that I was told when I recently gave a talk to a group. This woman came up and told me her 100 year old mother had gone to the doctor for a checkup the day before. Of course the daughter called, asking "How was your appointment with your doctor?" The mother answered, "Perfectly Horrible. HE looked terrible!"

Susan Deal
7 hrs ago

Anybody on this thread remember the late comedian Norm Crosby? His comedy routine was one malapropism after another. Kind of like trump does now. ONLY NORM did it deliberately to make us laugh.

Another favorite Norman is Norman Lear. He produced So many shows like All In The Family, Maude, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Sanford and Son - All of which gave me tremendous laughs!

Brian R Smith
Brian’s Substack
7 hrs ago

Opportunities come up. I met an elderly woman coming out of Safeway struggling with two bags of groceries. Excuse me Mam, I said, your shoe's untied, which made her look. Just kidding! I said. She was up for the absurdity of a friendly stranger pulling her leg out of the blue and smiled a laugh. The original intent was to help her to the car with her groceries and she let me do that, knowing I was not some goofy predator. Humor is our ancient shared comfort zone.

author
Steven Beschloss
6 hrs ago

Interesting point.

DK Brooklyn
DK’s Substack
8 hrs ago

The Status Kuo’s Saturday posts Just for Xeets and Giggles. Hysterical way to take my mind off the serious situation we’re in.

Thanks for America America. This is a consistently thought provoking and motivating series.

Claire
8 hrs ago

I’m old school, and showing my age, when I say the Three Stooges, the Little Rascals, the Bowery Boys, and all the old classic cartoons like Foghorn Leghorn, Heckle and Jeckle, etc. The original SNL group, some of the funniest humans alive, also come to mind. Thanks! A good laugh is definitely needed.

Lisa
9 hrs ago

This has been fun. Thank you, I needed this.

Ann Sharon
10 hrs ago

The unexpected makes me laugh. The absurd pretending to be normal and the silliness of it. They make me laugh.

Dixie A Crownover
10 hrs ago

Blazing Saddles and City Slickers: super funny movies!

Paula De Manuel
Paula’s Substack
6 hrs ago

Anything with Robin Williams even though he can be off color many times but still hilarious!

Peter Gordon
Peter’s Substack
6 hrs ago

I try not to let the dysfunction and depravity of the Republican/MAGA Party get me down. Often it's quite the opposite, as I find it all can be a rich source of humor. For example, sometimes I'll scroll through the comments on one of their social media posts just for laughs - some of them are witty and hilarious. I'm usually asleep before the late-night shows, but the next morning I'll often pull up clips of the monologues to start my day with some laughs. Satirists like Borowitz, The Onion, and Randy Rainbow have helped keep me entertained (and possibly sane) throughout the Trump madness. Occasionally I reframe my perception and view an episode of their hijinks as if it were an SNL skit. Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference!

Speaking of SNL, let me add one more answer to your question above that has nothing to do with politics: "More cowbell!"

Peter Gordon
Peter’s Substack
3 hrs ago

Another SNL classic: "Schweddy balls!"

Peter Gordon
Peter’s Substack
3 hrs ago

And while we're at it, let me toss in two more, both from the Marx Brothers: The ocean liner stateroom scene from Night at the Opera, and the mirror scene in Duck Soup.

Rosanne Galletta
9 hrs ago

The Dentist sketch on Carol Burnett. Tim Conway and Harvey Korman were comic gold!

Expand full comment
Amy Patricia Meade
7 hrs ago

Yes! I saw this again just a few days ago. Perfection! (And poor Harvey. Tim always knew how to get to him!)

Susan Deal
7 hrs ago

Tim Conway frequently had me doubled over with laughter - especially when he managed to get Harvey Korman to break character and laugh 😆

Suzanne Whitaker
9 hrs ago

Early Jim Carrey on “In Living Color.” It was on late at night when I was young, I think. His “Fire Marshall Bill” character and his female bodybuilder made me laugh tears! He was/is so very talented, multi-faceted. Melissa McCarthy’s character in “Bridesmaids” still makes me scream with laughter… so outrageous!

Joanne Filipo
10 hrs ago

My cousin Vinny and Monty Python are two of my favs.

Expand full comment
Sharon C Storm
9 hrs ago

Monty Python is hysterical!

Expand full comment
Vicki Ronning
10 hrs ago

Honestly, what makes me laugh these days is the Trump Cult. Don’t get me wrong…Trump is dangerous and God help us if he gets elected. But when I’m done throwing my hands in the air, I just laugh and laugh at the absurdity of the Orange Clown Show. It helps

Expand full comment
Connie Davis
Connie’s Substack
10 hrs ago

Jeff Tiedrich's analyses can make me laugh during the worst of these Trump times.

Expand full comment
Vicki Ronning
8 hrs ago

I agree, Connie. Jeff is a hoot who tells the truth in trucker language

Expand full comment
Mindi H
10 hrs ago

Bridesmaids and Anything with Gilda Radner

Expand full comment
John A. Bolt
Decent Hills and Orderly Hollows
10 hrs ago

I’m showing my age, but I think the loudest and longest I’ve ever laughed came too many years ago to count when I first saw the movie “No time for sergeants” with Andy Griffith. There’s a scene where Griffith’s character, as punishment for something or other, is told to clean the latrine (bathroom). When the sergeant comes to inspect, he is greeted by every toilet lid popping straight up ‘cause Griffith has rigged a pedal mechanism to open all at once to salute the sergeant. (It’s a lot funnier in the watching than in the telling.) I’m even chuckling now as I recount it more than 50 years since I saw it. Sad, I know. I’m sure I’ve laughed harder in that time, but that scene almost always jumps to the forefront when thinking about things like this. (Well, maybe also the first time I ever heard Abbot and Costello doing “Who’s on first!)

Dionne Dumitru
An Exaltation of Barks
9 hrs ago

Jenny Slate’s “Marcel the Shell with shoes on.” Our daughter shared it with us, and she later regretted it. So many classic lines- pure joy.

Expand full comment
Sue Cohen
Sue’s Substack
9 hrs ago

Right now the best journalists in MSM are the late night comedians, From Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart & the Daily show team -they serve the news straight taking on the powerful while making us LOL

We decided that our kids could not leave home without developing a hearty & healthy sense of humor

We made them watch all the Marx Brothers, Monty Python, Mel Brooks movies & more like Airplane etc

Now we do the same for our 6 "Grands"

Expand full comment
Melody Carranza
Melody’s Substack
10 hrs ago

Chelsea Handler. SNL.

Expand full comment
Elizabeth Graham
From Democracy to Democrazy
10 hrs ago

My father had a contagious sense of humor, and as a child he made me laugh often. He was always playing innocent jokes on others. He used to make sour dough bread, and one morning he had it sitting on a chair in the dining room with a towel over it so it absorb sunlight and raise. I awoke late that morning and went into the dining room and sat on the chair - unknowingly deflating his bread. He then took the bread and chased me around the house and dumped it on my head. His bread was delicious and to this day, I prefer sour dough over other breads. Like the "Grumpy Old Men" movie, he had a neighbor who played the same games.

In the late 1980's I started to go to Russia, and over time as I lived there and other dictator-led countries - I lost my "sense of humor" that I inherited from my father and absorbed Russian humor. They would laugh about their leaders and about their living conditions - but it was totally different than American humor.

I finally returned to the U.S. in 2008, and have never regained that same sense of seeing the world through rosey glasses. When I wrote From Democracy to Democrazy, I filled the book with political cartoons and will do the same with my next book. It helped me smile while writing about "what could happen" to our world due to Putin's push for supremacy and Trump's ignorant, pathetic and misaligned outlook on his self-focused world.

Elizabeth, www.democrazy2020.org

Expand full comment
Steven L Whysel
Steven’s Newsletter
9 hrs ago

The best example of a “sad” joke is listening to the airless comments of Trump and his cultees. Keep up the courageous writing you do.

Expand full comment
Sharon
10 hrs ago

"My Cousin Vinny"! High up on my list of favorite movies. If I'm channel-surfing, I always stop to watch a minute or two of its hysterical plotline and amazing performances, and before I know it, I've watched til the end. The incomparable Fred Gwynne, in his last performance, is masterful, as is everybody else. And I am caught up in laughter each time - even fully aware of each scene and bit of dialogue. Marissa Tomei received her well-deserved Oscar for saying, among other things "You blend." Austin Pendleton, in a totally un-politically correct performance as a stuttering lawyer. The great Joe Pesci for his seductive wordplay with Marissa Tomei over how to fix a leaky faucet. I could go on. Each moment is a gem of comedy, and gets me and my husband every time!

Expand full comment
Barbara Tien
Projectkin Community Forum
9 hrs ago

Save some good ones for us for November and January. Whatever happens in the election, I’m sure we’re going to need the support of historical context and just a little hilarity.

Sharon C Storm
9 hrs ago

What made me laugh longest and hardest were two different things. One was the early Muppets. Some of their pieces were hysterical, particularly the wrestlers.

Also hitting my funny bone hard was Victor Borge. He was a classical pianist who had the most amazing talent in making people laugh.

Dave
9 hrs ago

The funniest series that I have enjoyed several times over is Apple TV's Shrinking.

The writing is top notch. The cast is stellar. In particular Jessica Williams is a comedic genius. Harrison Ford exudes dead pan brilliance. Jason Segel (one of the creators along with Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and TL star Brett Goldstein ) is perfect in his role of grieving widow desperately trying to connect with his teen aged daughter.

Despite watching it several times, I STILL find myself rewinding a scene because the delivery of the clever script (with a sprinkling of Jessica Williams brilliant ad-libbing) has me laughing loud.

DR Darke
DR’s Substack
2 hrs ago

MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL has so many memorable comic bits in it—but if I had to choose one, it would be Dennis, the Constitutional Peasant. I was so taken with Dennis's response to Arthur telling the Legend of Excalibur that my former wife got me a T-shirt reading, "STRANGE WOMEN LYING IN PONDS DISTRIBUTING SWORDS IS NO BASIS FOR A SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT."

Carl Van Brunt
8 hrs ago

John Cleese as Basil Fawlty and his long suffering wife played by Prunella Scales. And almost anything by Peter Sellers.

Patricia Gilman
8 hrs ago

My go to and it’s very very old I mean very old is watching Laurel and Hardy in Way Out West. Most of you are probably too young to know it. It doesn’t make me laugh but it makes me smile a big giant smile and whatever the day has wrought slips away at least temporarily.

paul roth
8 hrs ago

In the film "Blazing Saddles," Mel Brooks - appearing as a Yiddish-speaking Indian warrior- is to me - the epitome of satirical humor.

Rita Richards Newhouse
9 hrs ago

When I was in junior high school, eating candy or chewing gum in class was practically as sinful as passing notes. Naturally, I got caught. Changing classes & in the hall, a teacher I didn't have,who,compared to me, seemed to be 200 pounds and 7 feet tall, showing off her authority, loudly attempted to make me want to hide in some corner from embarrassment. She demanded my gum and stuck it on my nose to be worn there the rest of the day.Besides, she was going to call my father whom she knew was a high school teacher in another town. That would teach me !! When she left,we all had a good laugh, stopped in girl's room to look at it. Next class, teacher put her arm around me ,held back a laugh, and threw it in the waste basket. Of course I told Daddy who laughed. I knew what he kept in his desk drawers. One, of course, had clacking false teeth, water pistols, etc. But another had his own stash of hard candy & a couple packs of Juicy Fruit gum.

Everybody had a good laugh, & several in her class the next day, chewed gum.

Max the Cat
9 hrs ago

Steve Martin. Robin Williams. And yes, John Oliver, as well as Stephan Colbert and the Jimmies!

Expand full comment
DK Brooklyn
DK’s Substack
7 hrs ago

You gotta include George Carlin.

Timothy Conway
10 hrs ago

I've laughed heartily at many of the tv comedy sketches and comic films identified here (Farley, Ferrell, Steve Martin, et al). I've also laughed merrily over numerous quips and jokes I've archived in what is the internet's largest collection of spiritual and religious humor in the Spiritual Humor section of www.enlightened-spirituality.org/Spiritual_Humor.html -- prefaced by a long paragraph on why humor and taking ourselves lightly is so important.

Albert M Shoemaker III
29 mins ago

The late Robin Williams, Jonathan Winters, Foster Brooks and Johnny Carson top my list. And for the "snarkiest" of all comedians it is hard to beat Don Rickles! L.Y.A.O.!

Gary Fisher
Diary of a Senior Geek
29 mins ago

Bob & Doug Mckenzie in Strange Brew https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0086373/

