America, America

145 Comments
User's avatar
Sherry Bellamy's avatar
Sherry Bellamy
Mar 11, 2023

I have several that I’ve watched more times than I can count. It’s A Wonderful Life is one of those that always had an impact.

But another is The Grapes of Wrath with Henry Fonda as Tom Joad. It always leaves me sad but somehow uplifted as a poignant story of the strengths and weaknesses of our country.

Another one I’ve watched many times is The Pelican Brief. The story of manipulation of the membership of the Supreme Court seemed far fetched at one time. But having watched the craven behavior of Mitch McConnell and his accomplice trump as they restructured the Court to fit McConnell’s agenda, the Pelican Brief no longer seems so fantastical.

Finally my favorite movie of all time is Shawshank Redemption. That film highlights the enduring spirit of people who, even when crushed by the system, can still find joy, even in small things like the scene where the prisoners get to enjoy a beer as they tar the roof. And in large things as Andy and Red reunite on a vast beach in Mexico. That scene always makes me think of how much I would like to leave the cares of the entire world behind and walk off into the sunset on a nearly deserted beach. And find peace waiting for me there.

I know I’m not alone in having that fantasy.

Greetings From Out Of The Blue's avatar
Greetings From Out Of The Blue
Mar 11, 2023

Any of The Thin Man movies with William Powell and Myrna Loy. Any time.

Deb's avatar
Deb
Mar 12, 2023

I love the Thin Man movies. I think the first one is the very best. But the one where a young Jimmy Stewart is the bad guy is a close second!

Mark Bryant's avatar
Mark Bryant
Mar 11, 2023

My cousin Vinny makes me laugh so much. If I’m flipping channels and see it, I watch it in its entirety, no matter how short or long! Goldfinger, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dr. Zhivago. And thanks for your excellent opinions on sub stack. Mark B

Susan Garrity Benton's avatar
Susan Garrity Benton
Mar 12, 2023

I love My Cousin Vinny! I don’t know how many times I’ve watched it. Fred Gwynne, Marisa Tomei & Joe Pesci were all perfect for their parts. I also love “Paul,” about an alien who crashed his spaceship on earth. Galaxy Quest always makes me laugh no matter how many times I watch it. Last, but not least is Princess Bride. I firmly believe there are some movies that are better the 2nd or 3rd time you watch them.

Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Mar 11, 2023

Thanks, Mark.

Rita Poley's avatar
Rita Poley
Mar 12, 2023

Would have put that on my list too. Forgot it

Jamie Schler's avatar
Jamie Schler
Mar 11, 2023

My over-and-over-again holiday movie is Christmas in Connecticut. Barbara Stanwyck. I also watch The Holiday. Ive been watching feel good movies over and over again this last year: Spirited and all the Pitch Perfect movies. I know I know…

Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Mar 11, 2023Edited

Haha. I think I know why.

AlMc's avatar
AlMc
Mar 11, 2023

Love Christmas in Connecticut! It totally cracks me up every time I watch it!

Mill's avatar
Mill
Mar 11, 2023

One of my all time favorites is The Lion in Winter with Peter O’Toole, Katherine Hepburn and Anthony Hopkins in his early years. The family dynamics with King Henry on the throne are something to be seen .

Linda Whitener's avatar
Linda Whitener
Mar 12, 2023

Amen to that! One of my all-time favorites. O'Toole and Hepburn are marvelous together. And in addition to Anthony Hopkins in his first major film role, Timothy Dalton makes his film debut.

Ken Martin's avatar
Ken Martin
Mar 11, 2023

I haven't heard this one mentioned yet, but I have watched it several times. It is the American President with Michael Douglas and Annette Bening. I especially watch the press conference at the end which has a speech by Michael Douglas that is excellent and much of it is valid even today.

AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
Mar 11, 2023

Dr Zhivago; E.T.; Zero Dark Thirty; Cary Grant movies; Red Sparrow which seems based in reality these days; Schindlers List

Saw an interview with Steven Spielberg while ago, & when asked about UFOs said he believes they are our own future historians coming back to document history!

Love the guy!

Lynne Gulizia's avatar
Lynne Gulizia
Mar 11, 2023

Moonstruck (I'm from an Italian family and some of the scenes just resonate!) and Oh Brother Where Art Thou, which I think is the best Coen brother's film. The performances are fantastic (think George Clooney deserved an Oscar nom for his role) and it makes me laugh every time!

Terry Hourigan, R.N.'s avatar
Terry Hourigan, R.N.
Mar 11, 2023

A Man For All Seasons, Avalon, Awakenings, To Kill a Mockingbird, A Price Above Rubies, Shawshank Redemption, Schindler’s List, The Verdict, Dead Poets Society.

Claire's avatar
Claire
Mar 11, 2023

Gone With The Wind, The Godfather, Philadelphia, Sunset Boulevard, 12 Angry Men (with Henry Fonda), Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, Sargent York, To Kill A Mockingbird- just to name a few.

measure twice's avatar
measure twice
Mar 11, 2023

Alfred Hitchcock's Foreign Correspondent. (1940 film) with Joel McCrea, Herbert Marshall and George Sanders. It reminds us that the forces that would conspire to destroy democracy have always been with us..(.like rust.). Just a brilliant, classic film by one of the best directors to work in the medium.

Leslie's avatar
Leslie
Mar 11, 2023

Great Movie by Hitchcock! Also, his remake of The Man Who Knew Too Much with Jimmy Stewart and Doris Day.

SUANNE ROUSH's avatar
SUANNE ROUSH
Mar 11, 2023Edited

“Auntie Mame,” “The Thin Man,” and the original “The Bishop’s Wife,” “The Philadelphia Story,” as well as “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” are always good for watching again.

Ramona von Moritz's avatar
Ramona von Moritz
Mar 11, 2023

To Kill a Mockingbird, Fiddler on the Roof, Out of Africa, You've Got Mail, Legally Blond, Miss Congeniality, Seabiscuit, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Miracle on 34th Street, Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Far From the Madding Crowd, Shakespeare in Love...all the Miss Marple and Poirot films...I could go on and on...many more of my faves are already listed below...we all seem to have similar taste in films...thanks for the opportunity to share some of my favorites!

Carole McNamara's avatar
Carole McNamara
Mar 11, 2023

Yes, Seabiscuit!

Ronald Felton's avatar
Ronald Felton
Mar 11, 2023

One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest, Cool Hand Luke, Groundhog Day, Trains, Planes and Automobiles

Ronald Felton's avatar
Ronald Felton
Mar 12, 2023

I forgot, and must add, Cinema Paradiso

wes edwards's avatar
wes edwards
Mar 11, 2023

I hate the idea of naming a 'best' movie or performance of the year, especially when there are so many great ones. (It ends up creating resentment for a winner like Rocky, when that movie is pretty great and even timely, as I wrote recently - https://letterboxd.com/filmnotesnw/film/rocky/ )

The answer for me is <i>Blazing Saddles</i> - I've seen it, or at least segments of it, more times than I can count and it gets me... every single time. God bless you, Mel Brooks!

Steven Beschloss's avatar
Steven Beschloss
Mar 12, 2023

Agree that Rocky is pretty great and the competition does a disservice. Saw your thoughtful notes on it. Thanks.

Darlene's avatar
Darlene
Mar 11, 2023

I saw Blazing Saddles at a drive in with my friends. I had recently had wisdom teeth removed and it hurt to laugh!

Expand full comment
wes edwards's avatar
wes edwards
Mar 12, 2023

That would be awful!

Carole McNamara's avatar
Carole McNamara
Mar 11, 2023

The Best Years of Our Lives; Lawrence of Arabia; To Kill a Mockingbird.

Marquita's avatar
Marquita
Mar 11, 2023

Our Christmas tradition is to gather the family and watch the Big Lebowski. Never fails to entertain! The dude abides.

Catherine McCallum's avatar
Catherine McCallum
Mar 11, 2023

Smoke Signals, Bagdad Cafe, The Whale Rider, The Shawshank Redemption, Serenity. I’m off the beaten path.

Sherry Bellamy's avatar
Sherry Bellamy
Mar 11, 2023

Baghdad Cafe is a wonderful little film!!

Leah Puhlman's avatar
Leah Puhlman
Mar 11, 2023

I love Serenity, and of course, the Firefly series. Nice to see someone else mention it!

Will James's avatar
Will James
Mar 11, 2023

The Longest Day

Top Gun

Shawshank Redemption

Saving Private Ryan, Saving Private Ryan, Saving Private Ryan, Saving . . . .

Rose Ellen's avatar
Rose Ellen
Mar 11, 2023

Of course, It’s a Wonderful Life! Of course, The Wizard of Oz; The Sound of Music; White Men Can’t Jump, because my son loved it, and Rosie Perez and Danny DeVito were classic with her standing beside the car tapping he heel of her spikes, cracking her gum, and commenting on his choices, saying, “And you call this class?!” with the accent so New York thick. I saw it so many times, because my then teenage son loved Woody Harrelson and the basketball; and no to Psycho, because I saw it in college and am still terrified, scared to the hills, by the shower scene.

Movies are wonderful, and Covid seems to have taken this joy away, at least, for the last few years. Once a week growing up in our little town’s theater for a quarter and an extra dime, if you wanted popcorn, a penny for a stick of Wrigley’s. Those days are long gone. I am sure a young man would have to think twice before asking a girl on a movie date. With that last line, I show my age, too.

Ellen J Anderson's avatar
Ellen J Anderson
Mar 11, 2023

Try not to laugh, but Mamma Mia! I've watched it at least 15 times. It seems to speak to a part of me that is still living in an earlier time (probably a trauma reaction from current times). Never knew Meryl Streep could sing so well! Otherwise, To kill a Mockingbird, Shawshank Redemption, A Christmas Carol,-the earliest version, Schindler's list, The Sixth Sense, because it totally fooled me, and White Christmas.

Jane's avatar
Jane
Mar 11, 2023

To Kill a Mockingbird, The African Queen, The Godfather, Star Wars

AlMc's avatar
AlMc
Mar 11, 2023

There are several movies that I will watch repeatedly despite seeing them countless times. One is the 1949 movie The Heiress, with Olivia de Havilland. Great acting and excellent story!

Jennifer Van Amburgh Moody's avatar
Jennifer Van Amburgh Moody
Mar 11, 2023

Dr. Zhivago.

DougAz's avatar
DougAz
Mar 11, 2023

I always watch White Christmas.

Others, all the Thin Man, Basil Rathbone's Sherlock Holmes, 1930s Charlie Chan, all the 30s WW1 biplane movies

KJM531's avatar
KJM531
Mar 11, 2023

Almost Famous always takes me back to my teenage age years and my discovery of (now) Classic Rock.

Leslie's avatar
Leslie
Mar 11, 2023

There are many films I will watch repeatedly, but one makes me stop everything I’m doing to revisit it again (and again): Broadcast News. A perfect little film with amazing performances from everyone in the cast, especially Holly Hunter, Albert Brooks, William Hurt, Lois Chiles, and Joan Cusack.

Kelley's avatar
Kelley
Mar 11, 2023

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Quiet Man, Moonstruck, Sabrina (either version), White Christmas. I’ve lost count the number of times I’ve watched each of these movies. It doesn’t matter because the story in each is universal and eternal, at least for me.

Jeanney Kutner's avatar
Jeanney Kutner
Mar 11, 2023

I can never get enough of Shawshank Redemption. I also watch it’s a wonderful life every Christmas season .

Elizabeth Sugar's avatar
Elizabeth Sugar
Mar 11, 2023

Ferris Buellers day off, Dirty Dancing, Home Alone....favorite Xmas movie, The Godfather movies,

Fiddler on the Roof, Top Gun, Shindlers List, Moonstruck, the new ELVIS movie, I cry Every time!

Susan Bordo's avatar
Susan Bordo
Mar 11, 2023

All About Eve

JAMES HANLON's avatar
JAMES HANLON
Mar 11, 2023

SCENT OF A WOMAN has me for it's tango scene; which is one of the best examples of it's kind, and of course Al Pacino's speech to the general assembly, hits home on integrity. Who knew that Phillip Seymour Hoffman; who played a despicable cad, would turnout to be the brilliant actor he was to became! I've watched this flick over and over, just for the tango scene alone!

Jim Peaden's avatar
Jim Peaden
Mar 11, 2023

Casablanca

Platoon

Mississippi Burning

Shining

In the Heat of the Night

Glory

Apocalypse Now

Rita Richards Newhouse's avatar
Rita Richards Newhouse
Mar 11, 2023Edited

I haven't gone to the movies in a long while. Last one was We Are Marshall-I was getting my masters there at the time that plane crashed. I liked those that were made when a star was a star. I hardly recognize any of them today other than Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood . . .There are several older movies I could watch over and over -Butterfield 8, To Kill a Mocking Bird, Love Story, The Way We Were, Ferris Beuller, The Firm . . . But I cannot resist My Cousin Vinny. I watch it every time it is on TV. I love the Brooklynese talk (are you shouwa), the foot pounding on the porch, the squealing pigs, the stuttering public defender, the grits, everything. I understand it is so legally correct that law students are often required to watch it.

Arthur Iamele's avatar
Arthur Iamele
Mar 11, 2023

The Departed

Dances With Wolves

The Godfather

Citizen Kane

King Kong

Midnight Cowboy

Raging Bull

ET

Platoon

Fatal Attraction

Rain Man

Godfather III

JFK

Silence of the Lambs

Unforgiven

Suba Srini's avatar
Suba Srini
Mar 11, 2023

To me, movies that win are and should be ones that are so impactful, it could give people pause and change their perspective... even after watching just once!

Rita Poley's avatar
Rita Poley
Mar 12, 2023

I tend towards comedy and mystery but I guess my number 1 is All the President's Men. Not only is it a momentous and true story, but the fact that these two reporters had to gather their facts before the internet and the challenge that presented and they never gave up. The scene where they sit with the phonebooks from cities all across the country trying to locate one man, continues to resonate. Its the scene I recount to my grandchildren so that they understand what commitment to truth telling can mean, no matter the difficulty, before the existence of Google or the internet.

But, as I look for respite from the pressures of the reality of life in the USA today I am drawn back to comedies like Arsenic and Old Lace, Bringing up Baby etc. I can also watch Birdcage again and again. What a cast!!!

Round it off with the films of Hitchcock. Also Devil in a Blue Dress, the Walter Mosely classic and the amazing acting by Denzel Washington and Don Cheadle. Oh dear this list is getting longer and longer as I write: Shawshank Redemption. All Sidney Poitier's movies.

Lastly, my new favorite that I look forward to watching over and over is Everything Everywhere....

Peggy's avatar
Peggy
Mar 11, 2023

Everyone has made some great choices, but I’m not seeing one kind of film mentioned. Maybe it’s because I was intent on becoming a dancer (which I did, in fact, do), but I loved all the dumb movies with GREAT dancing—almost everyone that Astaire and Kelly made got me through the 10am Million Dollar Movie when I sat at home, skipping school! The plots were mundane, the acting so-so, but the dancing was truly sublime.

Sharon Dennis's avatar
Sharon Dennis
Mar 11, 2023

The year of living dangerously. There is something new every time I watch

Darlene's avatar
Darlene
Mar 11, 2023

Upon contemplation, it seems I really like comedy. The Pink Panther movies are great on repeat. Who doesn’t love his battles with Cato?!. Peter Sellars in Being There. This Is The End is hilarious over and over. I love anything with Robin Williams and got my husband to watch Mrs. Doubtfire. Mars Attacks and Edward Scissorhands. Okay. Thanks Steven, this is fun and reading folks replies too.

Meemaw's avatar
Meemaw
Mar 11, 2023

Blazing Saddles. Fargo.

Expand full comment
Patricia Pustell's avatar
Patricia Pustell
Mar 11, 2023

Delores Claiborne! With Catherine Bates . She made you feel her anger and hurt and you understood her revenge. She is fabulous in any movie I’ve seen her in but this movie helped you with any anger you ever “felt guilty “about .

Arthur Iamele's avatar
Arthur Iamele
Mar 11, 2023

Schindler’s List

Fargo

Saving Private Ryan

Green Mile

Crash

Munich

No Country for Old Men

Social Network

Lincoln

Zero Dark Thirty

12 Years A slave

Big Short

The Revenant

Spotlight

The Irishman

Nomad land

Belfast

Dan Brien's avatar
Dan Brien
Mar 11, 2023

That’s a heavy list.

John Armistead's avatar
John Armistead
Mar 11, 2023

Jeremiah Johnson, Dances With Wolves, Will Penney, The Godfather, Guess Who's Coming To Dinner, Lonesome Dove, The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter, In The Heat Of The Night...and a bunch more!

Rose Ellen's avatar
Rose Ellen
Mar 11, 2023

I just saw someone mentioned ET. I loved it, so I took my daughter. She wanted nothing but to bring ET home. It was heartrending how she reacted.

Charmaine Webb's avatar
Charmaine Webb
Mar 11, 2023

When I saw the picture of Gloria Swanson in famous last scene from Sunset Boulevard I knew I had to reply. Sunset Boulevard was Gloria Swanson's and Erich von Stroheim's movie. I know Nancy Olson was nominated best supporting actress but for me Norma and Max make the movie what it is. Another movie I can watch over and over is Blazing Saddles. Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder are a great comedy duo. Finally but not least is Laura one of the best film noir movies. Gene Tierney and Dana Andrews really had great chemistry. I guess I should also mention the Star Wars series of movies but not the prequels.

DeeceX's avatar
DeeceX
Mar 11, 2023

I have several “watch ‘em every time they’re on” movies, but i’ll just name two: “Casablanca,” one of the all-time greats, and Ben Stiller’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” which to me is note~perfect sweet and charming.

Joan DeMartin's avatar
Joan DeMartin
Mar 11, 2023Edited

On the Waterfront, The Godfather are my top two, but love The Verdict...adding more: A River Runs Through It, The Candidate, Barefoot In the Park

Cheryldee Huddleston's avatar
Cheryldee Huddleston
Mar 11, 2023

Movies that I love because I'm a writer and because I am just moved by performances and moments or are hysterically, brilliantly funny: Ship of Fools; original Spartacus and original Murder on the Orient Express; Dr. Strangelove; The Russians are Coming; Zulu; Elmer Gantry; Some Like It Hot; A Patch of Blue; Nashville; The King's Speech; Now, Voyager; Quest for Fire; Bringing up Baby; Les Enfants du Paradis; Les Nuits de Varennes

Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
Mar 11, 2023

Margin Call and Gettysburg. Can’t tell you why. One is underrated but just theatrical candy, the other is faithful to an important work but awfully acted.

