There’s been more than enough dispiriting news of late: suicide bombings, the struggle to evacuate, the surging Delta variant, the earthquake in Haiti, the ongoing political toxicity, to name a few. It seems we are more than due for a mind shift, a chance to find another gear.
Last night I watched “The Deer Hunter” again, which pulled me into the 1970s, the working class reality of Western Pennsylvania steel country, the horror of the Vietnam war—and Russian roulette. Here are a young Christopher Walken, Robert DeNiro and Meryl Streep. Here is a a kind of filmmaking that’s less concerned with plot than creating a world for you to live in and learn from. Yes, it’s “fiction,” this community of people trying to live their lives, but you feel that it’s real. Long after the end credits roll, their story lingers.
Honestly, I have a lot of other films that I’d love to write about—movies that changed the way I look at the world, movies that take me to new places, movies that remind me about other chapters of my life, movies that teach me about people, movies that make me feel less alone, movies that just give me a chance to take a break and laugh. But I really want to hear from you: What movies move you? As always, this is an opportunity for this community to hear from and learn from each other.
A movie that changed my life is, "The Story of G.I. Joe." I saw it when I was enrolled in a film class about American war films. I'm not a fan of war films but I took that class because I really like the professor who taught it. I am the daughter of a WWII combat veteran who flew P38's over Italy during WWII. He was 19 and flew reconnaissance missions while assigned to the 94th Aero Squadron. It's not a well known part of history -- at least I haven't found any books about the squadron in WWII. I've always been awed and proud of my father's contribution to winning the war. After I saw "The Story of G.I. Joe" I called my dad (we lived in two different states) and told him I'd seen that film. Of course he'd seen the film too so we talked about the film for a bit. Then I told Dad, "The reason I wanted to call you about this film is to thank you for your service. You were younger than me when you flew over enemy lines and I will never know what that was like, but I know I have a good life in this country because of you and many more like you flew those missions." There were a few seconds of silence on his side of the conversation. Then he said, "You're the first member of my family to ever say that." and I broke down in tears to learn no one in his family had ever taken a moment to express appreciation for what he did. That film -- which really is an exceptional film -- has sustained its power over decades and still conveys what it's like to be in combat. It's a film I've watched many times, but now there's the added gift of remembering how it brought my father, who died in 2012, and me closer. Thank you for the opportunity to share.
Beautiful story. Thanks for sharing.
I'll echo Steven's comment, thank you for posting this. I have not heard of this film, but now I have to see it. We never discussed my father's WW2 service, ever, in my family. I wonder why.
Thank you so much for saying that to him.
My all-time favorite movie is Cinema Paradiso, a coming of age story of a young, post WWII young boy growing up in a small town in Sicily. Yes, it’s sentimental, but it’s also beautiful.
A timely movie is Bad Day in Black Rock, a story about racism, mob violence, and bullying. Hopefully, more people will become acquainted w this forgotten classic.
In no particular order: The Best Years of Our Lives, Double Indemnity, Frankenheimer's The Train (art/noir WWII action film), Elmer Gantry (Lancaster superb), Brief Encounter, North by Northwest (my vote for best Hitchcock), any David Lean epic, Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, Alfie, The Bicycle Thief, Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The Third Man, The Producers / Young Frankenstein, Inherit the Wind … somebody stop me.
American Graffiti (preferred to Lucas' entire Star Wars franchise, For matters outer space I'll take Kuprick's 2001.)
Blade Runner, the final Rutger Hauer Soliloquy, and the end “Too bad she won’t live. Then again who does?” Also Young Frankenstein and Spaceballs always.
Spaceballs because when my son was little we watched it like a thousand times!
The Rutger Hauer soliloquy is my favorite scene in cinema.
What movies moved you? What movies changed you? Important questions and I am glad you asked them, to spur us to think. Movies are a part of our journey, individually and collectively, and we need to reflect on them a bit more. What do they mean? How do they speak to us? What's missing in the stories we choose to watch on screen?
I have been watching or rewatching a lot of those movies in my life lately and writing about them on Letterboxd. It has been a healing experience. I will add "Deer Hunter" to the list. Among those I consider vital: "Blazing Saddles," which is as timely as ever and hilarious every single time I watch it. "The Ox Bow Incident" "12 Angry Men," "Eight Men Out" "Wings of Desire" - all of them speak in different ways. Newer watches I have found - "Hud" "The Conformist" and "Gaslight" - They all speak, often saying the same thing, You have to care, You have to care. If you don't care, you might as well be dead.
I’m a huge fan of Wings of Desire. It’s poetic style is not for everyone, but it is for me.
Yes, it has a unique style, not everyone's cup of tea
Extraordinary group of films and especially "Wings of Desire," a film whose images and message have stayed with me.
recently watched Pig with Nicholas Cage was quite moving - great cinematography. A poingnant story of a man and his truffle hunting pig - much more especially for foodies. But I believe that Amelie may still be my favorite movie - a wonderfully serendipidous story of a young french woman starring Audrey Tatou. I loved Hugo - another masterwork by Scorcese - masterfully directed and edited. Snow Falling on Cedars must be seen and One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and also quite memorable. Must include the fabulous cartoon Tin Tin - had hoped for many more of these.
Amelie was lovely !
Favorites are the 1980s duo "Jean de Florette" and its sequel, "Manon of the Springs". If you have not seen these, please do something do remedy that ASAP!! These movies are amazing.
The Lion in Winter, because human nature and Some Like it Hot, because……human nature.
Pulp Fiction, Blood Simple, any Cohen Bro’s movies, Best In Show, Weekend At Bernie’s, Hangover, an eclectic bunch and all brilliant.
Movies I can watch over and over that move me are Blazing Saddles, My Favorite Year, Star Wars the original trilogy, The Wrong Man, Blue Dahlia, Yojimbo, Shadow of a Doubt, Stalag 17, and not necessarily a movie but A& E's Pride and Prejudice series. Some days I need a laugh or I want just want to forget myself in adventure or a mystery.
I love and have watched "My Favorite Year" about a dozen times. What a joyful, hilarious, touching moving that is. I love the others you mentioned too! Those are really great films.
Something the Lord Made is a movie I have watched numerous times. It is about a black man Vivian Thomas who starts as a janitor at John Hopkins where he has to enter the back door, but ends up in a very different place! It is yet another example of the waste of talent by racism, yet leaves the viewer hopeful.
Philadelphia with Tom Hanks. The Deer Hunter evokes strong feelings for me. Those were my friends, my era.
The Wind and The Lion and Secondhand Lions are two of my all time faves.
I re-watched “Chinatown” and “Midnight Cowboy” this summer, and both are incredible films.
My friend who recently died was a Vietnam vet, and he told me he went back to Nam to find a friend he left there: much like Deer Hunter. A movie that moved me a lot was Diane Kurys’ ‘A Man In Love’ with Jamie Lee Curtis, Peter Reigert, Greta Scacchi, Peter Coyote, Claudia Cardinale. A film within a film. Also: Jean Jacques Annaud’s ‘The Lover’ based on the autobiographic novel by Marguerite Duras. Jane March + Tony Leung starred in the film. I’m also an Eric Rohmer fan.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind; moves me every time I see it. Ones that move me toward great laughter or heart-warming every time: Life of Brian, Princess Bride, Midnight Run, Ruthless People, Moonstruck.
I love the movie “Seabiscuit”. Portrayed Americans during a dark time finding hope and inspiration in a small horse that overcame big odds. Showed us coming together, I miss that so much.
I especially enjoyed the part where Elizabeth couldn’t bear to watch. I can relate!
My favorite movie of all time is The Best Years of Our Lives. It reflects what people went through during the war, but mostly afterward. How do servicemen readjust to ordinary society? How do people, especially the women, adjust to having men back. Of the three servicemen who come back, one has lost his hands, one is an officer, but his only job prior to the war was as a soda jerk and his hastily wed wife doesn't want to give up her job, and one seems to have it made--he's in good physical shape, he has a lovely wife and children, a great apartment, and a job waiting for him. But he drinks--a lot--and feels guilty. It's beautifully filmed and acted. I've taught it several times as well. My father served in WWII, but would never talk about it, even with prompting from movies or souvenirs. His favorite war entertainment was Hogan's Heroes.
Romcoms like When Harry met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle. I loved Woody Allen comedies of the 60’s up to Zelig; Deer Hunter, Ordinary People, Steelyard Blues, On Golden Pond, Guess who’s coming to dinner - I cry at all of them.
Julia (Vanessa Redgrave, Jane Fonda); The Lion in Winter (Katherine Hepburn, Peter O'Toole); Apocalypse Now; all three Godfather films; Mary Queen of Scots (another Vanessa Redgrave, Glenda Jackson); Women in Love (more Glenda Jackson); Reds (Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton); Shampoo (more Warren Beatty). The 70s was a great era for film.
I never tire of Ordinary People. A tragic accident brings about a drastic change in the family’s dynamics. All the actors are brilliant. I continually try to analyze Mary Tyler Moore’s character. Why is she so cold towards her surviving child?
Might I say: There are already quite a few films noted that I’m determined to watch or rewatch. Thank you! Keep ‘em coming!
Ditto!
of course Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Princes Bride
My favorite movie for a long time was The Big Chill. I am smack in the middle of that demographic. The only movie I have seen more than once is Rocky Horror Picture Show (25 times, including multiple times at Yale Film Society showings, where there were no rules). I, too, liked American Graffiti. It reminded me of living in Lancaster, CA in the 60's. A lot of the movies mentioned, I liked. I haven't been to any movies in two years. Unlike my spouse, I generally don't watch them on TV. I am glued to news when the TV is on. Looking forward to the reopening of the art house in Madison, CT. I feared that Covid was going to be the end of it, but the owner just got a grant that will allow him to reopen.
The most beautiful film I remember was Barry Lyndon, with Ryan O'Neill. I think it may have been one of the first shot with available light.
Groundhog Day.
The movie that moved me the most of all time was probably Beaches, about the back and forth of a true friendship. The movie that makes me laugh the most is Princess Bride. Other chapters in life are movies based on a true story because they are reminders of experiences.
Another not to be missed, Midnight Run.
Crash
The Proposal. I think casting was great and it makes me laugh and love good endings. No problem or worries.
So many movies, so many genres. It's hard to just pick one. However, I'm currently enjoying a series called Ted Lasso. It's about community taking care of each other despite their differences.
The Color Purple.
Contact, My Cousin Vinnie, Princess Bride, Paul, Fried Green Tomatoes, Cat Ballou,
Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Best Years of Our Lives, Inherit The Wind, 12 Angry Men, anything by Hitchcock.
