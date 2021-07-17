America, America

America, America

12 Comments
t goodrich
Jul 17, 2021

Any artist’s working studio

Laurie B in Boise
Jul 17, 2021

In Boise, every fall we have an artist studio tour for a long weekend. It's like a real estate parade of homes but art studios. I have made many long lasting friendships from that tour!

t goodrich
Jul 17, 2021

I live on WHIDBEY island in WA. we have same, open studios. They are fun and inspiring.

Laurie B in Boise
Jul 17, 2021

My goal is to retire to the WA coast!

Sharon Dennis
Jul 18, 2021

Phoenix does the same

Sharon Dennis
Jul 17, 2021

While in Italy visited the home office and laboratory of Marconi. It was fascinating -from his window you could see the exact spot well he did some of his outdoor experiments

D Miller
Jul 17, 2021

While living in Boise, ID I traveled much in the area. I often came across evidence of the Oregon trail and would think about the families searching for a better life and the trials they came across on the journey. This leads me to think about the immigrants coming to this country (a country of hope to many) and the trials they encounter on their journey before and after they arrive.

Denise
Jul 17, 2021

I also grew up in Chicago so I remember going to the same museums, etc. We love going to Presidential libraries, and museums. LBJ's was remarkable for the history told, but Hoover's was so interesting as his pre-presidential life was so filled with accomplishments, compared with his terrible presidency.

Laurie B in Boise
Jul 17, 2021

Every city I visit, I go to a museum, even if it is a city I have been to many times. You have inspired me to look deeper into local history, thank you!

David Davis
Jul 17, 2021

The Book Depository in Dallas. Realizing how mortal even the President is while guarded has left me with a fear for the lives of subsequent Presidents. Life is temporal and governance of our Democracy as well.

Brenda Anderson
Jul 17, 2021

I visited a plantation and saw a slaves cabin which made me realize what life was like for them. A living nightmare for slaves with no way out

Susan Garrity Benton
Jul 18, 2021

When I was a young girl my family drove from Phoenix to San Diego every summer for a ten day to two week vacation. We always spent many days at the beach, and I eventually learned to body surf. For some reason I always felt compelled to go farther out from the shore than anyone else. I wasn’t satisfied until I was the farthest person out of any of the bobbing heads in the water near me.

Occasionally, and probably because I went so far out, I got caught in a rip tide. I knew that the way to get out of it was not to swim against it, but to let it carry me until it lost strength, and then I was able to swim toward the shore.

Occasionally when I finally made it back to the shore I was met by an angry lifeguard who yelled at me for not heeding their shouted warnings. But, I had a good excuse. I couldn’t see the lifeguards because I didn’t have my glasses on and I certainly couldn’t hear them, because well, I was so far away from the beach! My major concern wasn’t the rip tide or the angry lifeguards, it was that I had a hell of a hard time locating my family without having my glasses on.

Even better than the beach was the time we spent at Balboa Park. Balboa Park is a 1200 acre area set aside as a San Diego city park in the late 1800s and further developed as the setting for the 1915 Panama-California Exposition. Although we visited there in the late 1950s and 60s, it was filled with museums and exhibitions. All of the buildings were built in a unique architectural style called “Spanish-renaissance” and I loved it.

There were botanical gardens and multiple museums that displayed fine art, natural history, an aerospace museum, a conservation center, a museum of photographic art, a model railroad museum,

an automotive museum, Asian art, Spanish art, hospitality houses that displayed the cultures of many foreign countries, the Old Globe theater, the Spreckles Organ Pavilion, and much more. There were also many restaurants, some of which had breathtaking views of beautiful gardens.

I never got tired of going there. In addition to the museums, gardens & restaurants the groundbreaking San Diego Zoo was also located in the park. It became so familiar over the years that it felt like a home away from home. My husband and I visited Balboa Park a few years ago. I noticed the gardens weren’t as lush as they used to be and there weren’t as many museums and exhibits as there once were, but it will always be a magical place to me.

