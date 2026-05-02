America, America

America, America

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W. R. Dunn's avatar
W. R. Dunn
11h

Honesty. Truthfulness. Logic. Responsible regard for the common good. Respect for the rule of law. Humble wisdom to seek counsel superior to his own.

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Dr. Joe's avatar
Dr. Joe
11h

Look at 457 and do exactly the opposite.

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