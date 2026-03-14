America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
12hEdited

The war will end when Israel declares it has ended. Anyone reading that and thinking I’m anti-Israel is wrong. Quite the opposite is true. A lot of good folks here and in Israel know where I’m coming from. This “excursion” is a man made mess. Ain’t no Messiah coming to bail us out.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Chris Rewey's avatar
Chris Rewey
12h

We’re in the bomb dropping phase of a war that began long before the noise and the murder of school children. The bomb phase will likely end once we return to the gas lines of the early ‘70’s and middle America is paying $7 a gallon. But then the original war will again commence, fueled by even greater enmity than before. Trump will be remembered as Netanyahu’s bitch, and we’ll all get to think harder about crafting a civilization no longer reliant on the dinosaurs.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Steven Beschloss and others
105 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture