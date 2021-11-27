It’s hard to miss the coarsening of the public rhetoric and the use of violent imagery and real threats to attack perceived enemies and pursue political goals in the US. From school board meetings to the halls of Congress, to the viciousness on social media, violent incitement and intimidation has become far too familiar—and worse, seen as acceptable. The documented rise in white supremacist hate crimes parallels the pleasure elected Republicans like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar take in using their platforms to feed the worst instincts of their followers. This, of course, follows four years of a White House occupant whose hostility toward people of color and vulnerable populations excited and incited his aggrieved base seeking scapegoats.
Allowing this angry minority to define the nation’s trajectory is intolerable, but how do we shift the dynamic? There’s no easy answer. While I’m not sure that kindness is contagious, I do think shining a spotlight on positive behaviors and examples of our better angels creates the possibility of making a constructive turn. That doesn’t mean ending the necessary work to recognize and address the dangers of the worst among us. But it does mean making sure the darkness does not drown out the light. Expressions of kindness matter.
So here is today’s question: Where do you find humanity? It might be a person, an organization or an individual act of decency and compassion. Please be specific if you can. Let’s take this moment to spread humanity. I promise to do my part in the coming weeks and months here, too.
I look forward to reading your input and for this community to learn from each other. As always, please be respectful toward each other.
Give a gift subscription
“A SINGLE ACT OF
KINDNESS THROWS
OUT ROOTS IN ALL
DIRECTIONS, AND
THE ROOTS SPRING
UP AND MAKE NEW
TREES.” Amelia Earhart
Kindness is contagious and throughout my day, I am aware of the power of my words and actions as a teacher. I strive every day to be a positive role model for my students, colleagues and everyone I interact with. Kindness is contagious… pay it forward!
In those who honor andrespect animals, wild and domestic.
Humanity was in clear abundance at the NYC run vaccination site I visited this morning in Brooklyn, NY to get my booster shot. Cheerful, friendly, efficient and careful health care workers giving up their holiday weekend to take care of the steady stream of New Yorkers, young and old, walk-ins and advance planners with appointments, coming for shots, helping keep us all safer. A deeply moving sight.
I find humanity by deliberately looking for it. Giving a smile to the person who does me a courtesy, giving courtesy freely to people I encounter, listening a little longer and deeper to my friends and family, keeping some cash in my car and giving tips to the take out server and money the roadside panhandler, giving a social media Like to the Thanksgiving family picture of someone whose politics I may abhor but who loves their children, too, always giving a friendly greeting to someone I pass on the street, because I don’t know what hidden burdens they bear, try to temper my own knee jerk reactions of violence and inhumanity to limit the negativity I add to the collective burden, consciously try to forgive myself and others when we fail in our efforts to be kind, looking for kindness and offering it. I look for humanity. I look.
I treat people the way I want to be treated. No one is ‘lesser’ to me.
One person at a time, individually radiating kindness: to oneself first… then outward. As a flashlight can light a dark space, so can we.
I totally agree.
Humanity comes from four places, the heart, strength, humility and the truth. The latter of which, there is only one…
At the animal shelter. Sadly my community treats people badly. Which is weird because we have double the number of people over 64 than the national average, you’d think people that have survived like that would be nicer?
We start by mentoring the next generation. Schools should all promote Vollenteerism. We must stress helping others as the most important virtue.
In days gone by, men tipped their hats to women & never told a dirty joke in front of one. Drivers were polite, letting others pull out of side streets. If in trouble at school, kids were in trouble at home. Parents taught children manners to be used at the table & out in public. I like to think the majority of people in this nation are still kind.
I like the Jersey Mike ads where CEO informs that they help feed the poor with every sale they make. I believe in the Salvation Army & churches that give donated items, don't sell them. I appreciate those who offer to get Coke on upper shelves down for me.I used to pass Joe Paterno while walking to class, and he always smiled and said hello to me. My car would not start when by trash compactor in my development. Cars drove right on by. A man inside his apt. saw me thru the window, came over and opened the hood to help. A florist in Ramsey, NJ, once a year, gave everyone a single rose if promised to give it to a stranger just to say hello and be nice. Every week when alive, my mother sent me a letter with a crisp twenty dollar bill and a stick of gum. A neighbor who was up there with Ford, arranged for me to get a new car at dealership in town at cost. As a part time, retirement job, cashier, bagger in a grocery store. instead of asking the old "what are you doing this week end" I complimented people which paid off as I got hugs, waves outside. Working express aisle, I allowed a man to come ahead of woman who had way over the 10 item limit, and ever after told all I was the best worker in the store. One man, certainly obviously from NYC, always when saw me anywhere,said with a big smile, "Howyadoin?"With covid's entrance, even with a doctor's note, store said work or quit-not humane - and was told a customer had asked about me and wondered if I had enough to eat.
However, regardless of all the instances of humanity at work, the dark side remains. The media continues to show trump news and predicts his reelection, Republicans are redistricting states so their party will win, an online company starts it sales pitch with OMG (swearing is offensive to me) and the four letter word F is as common as the letter 'e.'Celebrity women flaunt nakedness, most books and TV programs are about murder,sex; gone is Andy Griffith and Mayberry, a cop show with none of that and will live on forever.
I don't know the answer.
Thank you for your observations. The weekly arrival of a $20 bill “and a stick of gum” made me laugh.
The level of decorum among so many members of Congress has hit a new low not only with the three you mention, but several others within the GOP as well. As for the former occupants of the White House he was a national disgrace in terms of decorum and edict. Leaders need to set an example, but sadly these individuals example of leadership & human decency is sorely lacking.
But it says something, maybe everything..that the previous WH occupant (who thinks he will be again) could do no wrong with nearly half of American voters. He was and still is their idol.
I think when that sinks in you would be hard pressed to give them any credit in the humanity stakes as they are only looking for someone who makes them feel good about their own lack of humanity.
2: the quality or state of being kind to other people or to animals
(M-W, so you know what page I'm on.)
Man was made to mourn.
Robert Burns
"Yet, let not this too much, my son,
Disturb thy youthful breast:
This partial view of human-kind
Is surely not the last!
The poor, oppressed, honest man
Had never, sure, been born,
Had there not been some recompense
To comfort those that mourn!"
Taking my cue from the tone of your commentary, I have to look at our condition today and really search for that answer. It is not so easy to see, is it? A short time ago, even atheists would probably look first at religion as one entity whose very identity was based on their dedication to improving the condition of mankind. Now that time has passed and Christianity has become a willing major weapon of the authoritarian right-wing movement, not just in America, but around the world.
“Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction.” — Blaise Pascal, Pensées, 1670
Seidel, Andrew L. The Founding Myth (p. 159). Sterling. Kindle Edition.
We humanists, with our penchant for inclusion and acceptance, have overlooked many of the crimes of the church, including its approval of slavery. Even people of color, descendants of slaves, worship the white man's god as their own, but that is not an excuse for me to continue to accept that the church has any moral integrity left.
"This partial view of human-kind
Is surely not the last!"
I can only find humanity in those who practice it, not as a religion but as a way of life. I see it in the people who subscribe to the commentary we receive from you and other liberal pages. But I don't see any single group that has the privilege to the truth of humanity. We are the majority of society and when we have overcome this present distress we will have grown in our conviction.
If there are Christians or other religious readers who have an argument in favor of the church, I would like to see it. I would like to see Christians pushing back against this new Christian Nationalism, but I do not. This is neither an apology nor a challenge but how I see things today.
I like that Burns's poem was set in November.
Thank you for your thoughtful insight.
I find in my family and friends. I find it my fellow nurses and doctor colleagues who have worked so hard to retain their compassion and humanity in the face of death. I find it when I see kindness and caring. I am trying to look for those things every day to keep going.
It begins with me, then I find humanity all around me. If you don't have humanity yourself it's difficult to find it elsewhere.
I see humanity in others that give generously when they think no one else is looking.
Couldn’t agree more. It’s a sad reflection as well on those who idolize the likes of him.
Sports victories have been celebrated in the media as having "killed" their opponents. Stock
market victories are hailed as "killer deals". We have become inured to the use of violent
language in our daily lives. Television and movies have contributed to the coarsening and
vulgarization of our language. We have allowed this, without complaint. As the language
coarsens, more vulgar acceptance follows.
Problem is Michael that the demons were let out in your country and I can't see that they can ever be rounded up. It is that bad.
I think that if you asked the people you talk about in the article .. to sit down and read this, they would throw it back......especially the worst of them.
They are on a mission to destroy.
humanity is sometimes hard to find but as americans we still have it when we dont its not our country any more
Which goes to show though that about half your country is not your country anymore...
I find humanity in the knowledge that we humans are all the same. Even the ones you vilify constantly by name-calling and attributing sinister motives to their every action, just because they have a different letter behind their name.
I find humanity in reading basically the same words of hate spewed by the other side in your direction.
As much as this side of the fence believes so firmly in their superiority of thought and purity, so too does the other side. The constant labeling of others as "dangerous" "treasonous" "racist" is damaging. So is labeling those who disagree with one's point of view a "libtard" "commie" or others I cannot even think of right now.
But realize that both sides do this. It happened in this post. But look at the comments - no name-calling, no blaming, no othering - mostly a love for animals, (an interesting trend, to be sure)
But how about this? Realizing that people with different views than yours are not automatically a bad person, just different. Your starting point of "racist" may or may not be true. Really can't tell from the outside, can you?
If you want to know more about the people you villainize, you ought to spend more time talking to them than villainizing them.
That's where I find humanity - come over to my post and see for yourself. No name-calling, no otherizing, no blaming skin color. Just my truth asking you what yours is- and breaking bread over those truths.
Please join me,
Ric
I agree that everyone is capable of acting with humanity. I agree there are people on the extremes of the right and left that act violently. But the modeling of violent thinking and incitement has overtaken extremist Republicans — and this danger can’t be addressed with false equivalency.
do you see any damaging modeling coming from extremist Democrats? maybe Anti-Semitism, or jumping to conclusions not supported by the facts, supporting race-hate-attack hoaxers?
I agree with you about Republicans - that is why I despise most of them. But why do you and many of your readers not equally criticize Democrats? Is nothing they do worthy of your criticism? Just asking - thanks for replying Steven - I appreciate that. I would love to email you a draft of my Friday post - I link to your platform and to this post in particular. I just published my first guest-post collaboration, and I would love to collaborate with you on a current topic, and offer our readers a civilized, rational dialogue. It could be that "start a conversation" trope that everyone is so tired of.
thanks again,
Where Do You Find Humanity?
It’s hard to miss the coarsening of the public rhetoric and the use of violent imagery and real threats to attack perceived enemies and pursue political goals in the US. From school board meetings to the halls of Congress, to the viciousness on social media, violent incitement and intimidation has become far too familiar—and worse, seen as acceptable. The documented rise in white supremacist hate crimes parallels the pleasure elected Republicans like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar take in using their platforms to feed the worst instincts of their followers. This, of course, follows four years of a White House occupant whose hostility toward people of color and vulnerable populations excited and incited his aggrieved base seeking scapegoats.
Allowing this angry minority to define the nation’s trajectory is intolerable, but how do we shift the dynamic? There’s no easy answer. While I’m not sure that kindness is contagious, I do think shining a spotlight on positive behaviors and examples of our better angels creates the possibility of making a constructive turn. That doesn’t mean ending the necessary work to recognize and address the dangers of the worst among us. But it does mean making sure the darkness does not drown out the light. Expressions of kindness matter.
So here is today’s question: Where do you find humanity? It might be a person, an organization or an individual act of decency and compassion. Please be specific if you can. Let’s take this moment to spread humanity. I promise to do my part in the coming weeks and months here, too.
I look forward to reading your input and for this community to learn from each other. As always, please be respectful toward each other.
Give a gift subscription
“A SINGLE ACT OF
KINDNESS THROWS
OUT ROOTS IN ALL
DIRECTIONS, AND
THE ROOTS SPRING
UP AND MAKE NEW
TREES.” Amelia Earhart
Kindness is contagious and throughout my day, I am aware of the power of my words and actions as a teacher. I strive every day to be a positive role model for my students, colleagues and everyone I interact with. Kindness is contagious… pay it forward!
In those who honor andrespect animals, wild and domestic.
Humanity was in clear abundance at the NYC run vaccination site I visited this morning in Brooklyn, NY to get my booster shot. Cheerful, friendly, efficient and careful health care workers giving up their holiday weekend to take care of the steady stream of New Yorkers, young and old, walk-ins and advance planners with appointments, coming for shots, helping keep us all safer. A deeply moving sight.
I find humanity by deliberately looking for it. Giving a smile to the person who does me a courtesy, giving courtesy freely to people I encounter, listening a little longer and deeper to my friends and family, keeping some cash in my car and giving tips to the take out server and money the roadside panhandler, giving a social media Like to the Thanksgiving family picture of someone whose politics I may abhor but who loves their children, too, always giving a friendly greeting to someone I pass on the street, because I don’t know what hidden burdens they bear, try to temper my own knee jerk reactions of violence and inhumanity to limit the negativity I add to the collective burden, consciously try to forgive myself and others when we fail in our efforts to be kind, looking for kindness and offering it. I look for humanity. I look.
I treat people the way I want to be treated. No one is ‘lesser’ to me.
One person at a time, individually radiating kindness: to oneself first… then outward. As a flashlight can light a dark space, so can we.
I totally agree.
Humanity comes from four places, the heart, strength, humility and the truth. The latter of which, there is only one…
At the animal shelter. Sadly my community treats people badly. Which is weird because we have double the number of people over 64 than the national average, you’d think people that have survived like that would be nicer?
We start by mentoring the next generation. Schools should all promote Vollenteerism. We must stress helping others as the most important virtue.
In days gone by, men tipped their hats to women & never told a dirty joke in front of one. Drivers were polite, letting others pull out of side streets. If in trouble at school, kids were in trouble at home. Parents taught children manners to be used at the table & out in public. I like to think the majority of people in this nation are still kind.
I like the Jersey Mike ads where CEO informs that they help feed the poor with every sale they make. I believe in the Salvation Army & churches that give donated items, don't sell them. I appreciate those who offer to get Coke on upper shelves down for me.I used to pass Joe Paterno while walking to class, and he always smiled and said hello to me. My car would not start when by trash compactor in my development. Cars drove right on by. A man inside his apt. saw me thru the window, came over and opened the hood to help. A florist in Ramsey, NJ, once a year, gave everyone a single rose if promised to give it to a stranger just to say hello and be nice. Every week when alive, my mother sent me a letter with a crisp twenty dollar bill and a stick of gum. A neighbor who was up there with Ford, arranged for me to get a new car at dealership in town at cost. As a part time, retirement job, cashier, bagger in a grocery store. instead of asking the old "what are you doing this week end" I complimented people which paid off as I got hugs, waves outside. Working express aisle, I allowed a man to come ahead of woman who had way over the 10 item limit, and ever after told all I was the best worker in the store. One man, certainly obviously from NYC, always when saw me anywhere,said with a big smile, "Howyadoin?"With covid's entrance, even with a doctor's note, store said work or quit-not humane - and was told a customer had asked about me and wondered if I had enough to eat.
However, regardless of all the instances of humanity at work, the dark side remains. The media continues to show trump news and predicts his reelection, Republicans are redistricting states so their party will win, an online company starts it sales pitch with OMG (swearing is offensive to me) and the four letter word F is as common as the letter 'e.'Celebrity women flaunt nakedness, most books and TV programs are about murder,sex; gone is Andy Griffith and Mayberry, a cop show with none of that and will live on forever.
I don't know the answer.
Thank you for your observations. The weekly arrival of a $20 bill “and a stick of gum” made me laugh.
The level of decorum among so many members of Congress has hit a new low not only with the three you mention, but several others within the GOP as well. As for the former occupants of the White House he was a national disgrace in terms of decorum and edict. Leaders need to set an example, but sadly these individuals example of leadership & human decency is sorely lacking.
But it says something, maybe everything..that the previous WH occupant (who thinks he will be again) could do no wrong with nearly half of American voters. He was and still is their idol.
I think when that sinks in you would be hard pressed to give them any credit in the humanity stakes as they are only looking for someone who makes them feel good about their own lack of humanity.
2: the quality or state of being kind to other people or to animals
(M-W, so you know what page I'm on.)
Man was made to mourn.
Robert Burns
"Yet, let not this too much, my son,
Disturb thy youthful breast:
This partial view of human-kind
Is surely not the last!
The poor, oppressed, honest man
Had never, sure, been born,
Had there not been some recompense
To comfort those that mourn!"
Taking my cue from the tone of your commentary, I have to look at our condition today and really search for that answer. It is not so easy to see, is it? A short time ago, even atheists would probably look first at religion as one entity whose very identity was based on their dedication to improving the condition of mankind. Now that time has passed and Christianity has become a willing major weapon of the authoritarian right-wing movement, not just in America, but around the world.
“Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction.” — Blaise Pascal, Pensées, 1670
Seidel, Andrew L. The Founding Myth (p. 159). Sterling. Kindle Edition.
We humanists, with our penchant for inclusion and acceptance, have overlooked many of the crimes of the church, including its approval of slavery. Even people of color, descendants of slaves, worship the white man's god as their own, but that is not an excuse for me to continue to accept that the church has any moral integrity left.
"This partial view of human-kind
Is surely not the last!"
I can only find humanity in those who practice it, not as a religion but as a way of life. I see it in the people who subscribe to the commentary we receive from you and other liberal pages. But I don't see any single group that has the privilege to the truth of humanity. We are the majority of society and when we have overcome this present distress we will have grown in our conviction.
If there are Christians or other religious readers who have an argument in favor of the church, I would like to see it. I would like to see Christians pushing back against this new Christian Nationalism, but I do not. This is neither an apology nor a challenge but how I see things today.
I like that Burns's poem was set in November.
Thank you for your thoughtful insight.
I find in my family and friends. I find it my fellow nurses and doctor colleagues who have worked so hard to retain their compassion and humanity in the face of death. I find it when I see kindness and caring. I am trying to look for those things every day to keep going.
It begins with me, then I find humanity all around me. If you don't have humanity yourself it's difficult to find it elsewhere.
I see humanity in others that give generously when they think no one else is looking.
Couldn’t agree more. It’s a sad reflection as well on those who idolize the likes of him.
Sports victories have been celebrated in the media as having "killed" their opponents. Stock
market victories are hailed as "killer deals". We have become inured to the use of violent
language in our daily lives. Television and movies have contributed to the coarsening and
vulgarization of our language. We have allowed this, without complaint. As the language
coarsens, more vulgar acceptance follows.
Problem is Michael that the demons were let out in your country and I can't see that they can ever be rounded up. It is that bad.
I think that if you asked the people you talk about in the article .. to sit down and read this, they would throw it back......especially the worst of them.
They are on a mission to destroy.
humanity is sometimes hard to find but as americans we still have it when we dont its not our country any more
Which goes to show though that about half your country is not your country anymore...
I find humanity in the knowledge that we humans are all the same. Even the ones you vilify constantly by name-calling and attributing sinister motives to their every action, just because they have a different letter behind their name.
I find humanity in reading basically the same words of hate spewed by the other side in your direction.
As much as this side of the fence believes so firmly in their superiority of thought and purity, so too does the other side. The constant labeling of others as "dangerous" "treasonous" "racist" is damaging. So is labeling those who disagree with one's point of view a "libtard" "commie" or others I cannot even think of right now.
But realize that both sides do this. It happened in this post. But look at the comments - no name-calling, no blaming, no othering - mostly a love for animals, (an interesting trend, to be sure)
But how about this? Realizing that people with different views than yours are not automatically a bad person, just different. Your starting point of "racist" may or may not be true. Really can't tell from the outside, can you?
If you want to know more about the people you villainize, you ought to spend more time talking to them than villainizing them.
That's where I find humanity - come over to my post and see for yourself. No name-calling, no otherizing, no blaming skin color. Just my truth asking you what yours is- and breaking bread over those truths.
Please join me,
Ric
I agree that everyone is capable of acting with humanity. I agree there are people on the extremes of the right and left that act violently. But the modeling of violent thinking and incitement has overtaken extremist Republicans — and this danger can’t be addressed with false equivalency.
do you see any damaging modeling coming from extremist Democrats? maybe Anti-Semitism, or jumping to conclusions not supported by the facts, supporting race-hate-attack hoaxers?
I agree with you about Republicans - that is why I despise most of them. But why do you and many of your readers not equally criticize Democrats? Is nothing they do worthy of your criticism? Just asking - thanks for replying Steven - I appreciate that. I would love to email you a draft of my Friday post - I link to your platform and to this post in particular. I just published my first guest-post collaboration, and I would love to collaborate with you on a current topic, and offer our readers a civilized, rational dialogue. It could be that "start a conversation" trope that everyone is so tired of.
thanks again,
Ric