Sometimes, when the world seems particularly troubled or even overwhelming, I find it useful to keep in mind the simple pleasures that lift everyday life. Like taking a walk in the woods. Or sharing a good laugh with my daughters. Swapping memories with old friends. Enjoying a meal with new friends. Watching our beagle run, her long ears flapping in the wind. Dissecting a good drama with my wife. Finding just the right word after searching and searching. Feeding my curiosity by asking lots of questions . Seeing students and young adults working hard to achieve their dreams. Did I mention seeing my family, playing with our dog, joyful and laughing?
Yes, there’s been an excess of controversy and complication in our world these last years—enough to make us wonder if we’d ever find our way to a calmer, happier place. The joyful exuberance inspired by the Democratic ticket over the last month demonstrates how strong is our desire to move beyond the hateful rancor. That too gives me joy because it tells me that America’s essential optimism has not been lost or snuffed out and is poised to come surging back. And that explicit hope for the future doesn’t just depend on our political leaders—as important as they are—but on the choices made by each of us.
In my estimation, that means confronting the hateful actions determined to make our country and people smaller, grimmer and more divided, but also recognizing the everyday ways that light and positivity define us. This can be something as big and public as working to elect optimistic, forward-looking leaders or something more private and intimate like helping a friend in need or just spending time with someone you love.
What do you think? Where do you find joy? How would you spend a free afternoon when there’s nothing that you have to do? Are you finding yourself more hopeful that the optimism of the last month can last and will grow stronger? Do you agree that the large majority of Americans prefer this kind of future?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity of this community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
*Photo by Brighton Dog Photography via Getty Images.
I’ve gladly given up my need to move out of this country. The struggle for my peace of mind, my sanity, in exchange for leaving behind my 7 grandchildren who fill me with love and peace. I cancelled my reservation for an apartment in Spain when Kamala took the reins and returned hope to country.
Kamala has brought back the joy! Hope is contagious.
I feel like when Obama first ran, that enthusiasm did not seem to quell. Let’s hope the joy remains until November.
Harris's joy is helping to drive younger voters to sign up to vote and to volunteer for her campaign. Elections are won by the candidate who expresses optimism of the future not doom and gloom. Harris is a refreshing joyful warrior that's talking about a better future for the nation. Trump's boring old act of whinning and complaining has worn out the majority of voters and people are rejecting his negativity!
Kamala and Tim : Freedom, joy, optimism, faith, energy, enthusiasm, empathy, substance, politics, future and concern for all Americans.
Trump and Vance: fear, anger, hate, lies, racism, anger, grievance, retribution, revenge, conspiracy.
Trump is having a hard time fighting Against JOY like Kamala's laugh because that is what Americans want to feel again! He is a tired old, one trick pony. The contrast is so stark...
The more joy Harris/Walz spreads the more doom and gloom Trump will spew.
That's why I love wearing this "Kamala removes stubborn orange stains" t-shirt 🤣 👇
https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/votek
It's good to feel GOOD again!
I too have been looking into becoming a Expat and moving out of the US if trump and cronies take the election. That would mean the doom of our great nation. I am an almost 85 years old “other” and cannot imagine what my final years would be without our democratic system.
I lived for 6 years in the middle east. You know what? Leaving the country doesn't mean you forget about your home. It's not a solution to political anxiety. You still feel it, you follow the elections and you're still an American in your heart.
I’m a Canadian living in Canada, and I feel your pain, your anxiety and your hope that this election will forever end DJT’s attempts to sit in the WH for ever. He affects all of us who are decent and honest human beings, whatever country you live in. He’s a metastasized cancer.
I too am a Canadian and the thought of DT and his cronies running the USA sends shivers down my spine.
I hope you’re registered to vote from there. I’m in Panamá and I’m registered and ready for my email ballot to drop into my inbox. Friday on Joyce Vance’s 5 questions, it was stated in her interview with Martha McDevitt-Pugh the global chair and secretary for Democrats Abroad, that about 9 MILLION Americans live abroad with 6 million who are eligible to vote, but not all of them know that. VoteFromAbroad.org makes it easy to register and request ballots. While you may not need to know this, others may. It’s possible there are votes being left on foreign soil just from being unaware of the possibility.
I live in New York.
Sorry, my hasty reading habit. I didn’t pay close enough attention to your verb tense of livED 🤭. Along with that, I also realized how sloppy some of my comments are too. My English teachers would be aghast at some of my mistakes.
"Python NOT Jesus"
IMHO, a threat to Late Night Political Satire is a THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY!🤣🤯😁😆😂🤔😁
Vonnegut's "Cat's Cradle" ending was too sad... the main character is a journalist who decides to write the History of Human Stupidity, use this book as a pillow, and lay down and take poison... it took me years to realize that "Human Stupidity is ENDLESS"... so he can "LIVE FOREVER!!"🤯😁😆😂🤔😁
THE DARKER MY SENSE OF HUMOR, THE MORE PLACES TO FIND JOY IN LIFE🤯😁😆😂🤔😁
Stupidity lurks in all the hidey holes of our minds just waiting to emerge. Preventing said emergence requires reading thoughtful Substack authors and the comments, along with hugging one’s spouse, kids, cats, dogs, horses or whatever animal will give the mind a minute’s break from the crazy. Right this minute as I write, I’m feeling my little dog breathe as she lies beside me sleeping.
I find joy in the easy smile, the effortless joy, and the warm embrace of my almost 3-year-old granddaughter. We spend at least one day a week together and I cherish every moment. In her, I see the future, both hers as a bright, caring and strong young woman (traits already in evidence), and as the bright future of our nation as we approach the 250th anniversary of our independence here in Philadelphia.
And yes, I am increasingly hopeful that we will be able to introduce the keynote speaker at Independance Hall on July 4th, 2026 as "Madam President." Failure to achieve this outcome is not an option.
Agree !!!
As I have always presented myself in these responses to your questions, I am an optimist, and people who are truly optimists have little trouble finding joy, even in these troubled times, especially when you are as aged and wise as I am and a part of a great family that includes two children still in the house, six dogs, five wonderful cats, and a love bird who killed her partner, but still whistles with me everyday. Much to the chagrin of most of my neighbors, I have placed Harris/Walz signs in my yard (many have rushed to put their Trump signs and flags up - I guess not believing I would put such signs in my yard . You see, I live in East Tennessee, a very red area). Hopefully I won't regret this. Mostly evangelicals here. It does sadden me, though, that I know these people are intelligent (one neighbor is an engineer and others must be smart enough to afford a house in our area), yet they can still believe their support will make their lives better. Maybe with putting up the signs, we can meet at the end of our driveways and have a normal discussion, and make our points. Unfortunately, probably not. I have volunteered for the local Democratic Party in the past, and it was not pleasant. I am still hopeful. I wear a Harris/Walz tee shirt when I go shopping, and I have people whisper to me - I love your shirt. That's joy!
A small personal thank you for your forebearance. It is so important not to give in to unkindness.
Bless you, brave soul. East TN has fallen far from its pro-Union heritage. Perhaps joy will prove contagious and the ice of fear and racism will melt.
I am definitely more hopeful than I've been in recent months. My personal joy comes from my family, partner, friends and the pets, plus my writing career. But lately I've also found moments to stop and smell the roses; the beauty of the day outside the windows, the patter of rainfall, the waves on sand. Learning to appreciate all things, especially the little things.
You nailed it for me - particularly the dog part - love going to the park with my dogs, rough housing with them - spending time with my grandchildren (who are all adults now) and my children - watching a GOOD movie, finishing a crossword puzzle in record time!! So many things, if you just take the time to appreciate what you have
Nice column today. I acknowledge that I - a 73 year old lifelong Democrat - am finally finding much of the joy and optimism I haven’t felt since 2008. I’m also seeing it in friends and family, who want to work for our new ticket.
I only hope that if we win this fall, we continue to have more - much, much more - outreach from the party to its base. We have a glorious “bench” that I would love to see supported by the DNC with increased funding for their elections so they don’t have to beg the base for financing with ridiculous texts.
But those are relatively small complaints. I’m much more grateful for the increased joy we’re experiencing.
I find if i can do something creative, paint, crochet, play violin, that is soothes my mind and sometimes gives me peace in troubled times.
Joy dances in seeing joy shared as it reawakens in the collective. We are, in truth, fractals of cosmic joy. Splendid delight, this! 💫✨💫
Truly!
Being home brings me joy. Even though I live alone it is very peaceful here with my pet dog and cat. I enjoy my peace and tranquility. I try to stay mindful of my own thoughts, and when I start obsessing on the ludicrous Republican party and their unbelievable support of Trump, I redirect my thoughts to the faith I have in humans to do the right thing. I pray the Republican voter learns how their party has failed/conned them and will work towards changing it for the common good.
At 85 and widowed for 2 1/2 years, I find joy in family and friends, sunrises, and full moons, but also in the miracle of rediscovered love. And even though she lives 1600 miles from me, even the anticipation of seeing her again brings me.
MY TWO LOVES
Those not here are missed.
One never to be seen again.
One to be seen whenever I can.
Judy was my life
but is gone, never to return.
Kari was my first
and now is my last love.
The woman I loved
and whom I mourn.
Never again to be seen.
My first and last, to be
seen again and again.
For as long as we are able.
Easiest question ever Steven:
Joy for me have 6 initials: E, M, H, N, J & G -Our 6 grandkids ( ages 3-21)
(P.S.. this is why we endure our own when they are teenagers determined to drive us crazy)
I will never give up on America because we must leave them & all future generations a better America & world
Like you , Steven, found so much joy just watching the convention and feeling we all shared this joy and relief to see this just wonderful happy team ready to take such responsibility with so much hope.
It felt like being a small part of our large family of humans, and it’s just not us but otherwise many people on Earth who I am sure felt that joy and feel hope now. It is so cool !
Otherwise so many little things, watching sunrise and sunset, a little meditation and feeling bliss and gratitude to the universe, the little coffee in the morning.
My kids laughing, my friends laughing, smiling to someone in the street and receiving a smile back.
Sweating at dislodging an old root in my backyard and then watering little bushes in the sunset and smelling the wet soil snd plants. Feeling their happiness.
Having a blue jay looking at me through my window pane because the bird feeder is empty. Blue jays know stuff. 😳
I'm filled with awe and joy when I'm flying, this old world looks so fresh from a different perspective.
There are plenty of things that bring me joy but No Justice No Peace.
This is wonderful and the perfect read for my wake-up coffee. I started to write a substack in June and have yet to learn how to post the second part of the story titled, How To Find Happiness One Day At A Time. I don't seem to be able to follow the guidelines in the chat and it's been very frustrating and not contributing to my "joy" at all. However, I keep trying and expect an email from a professional at Substack for help.
Visiting beautiful places, especially wilderness, restores me.
Playful Children and pets take me out of myself. I’m sure it is the same also for people with a completely different political perspective. Scary to know that the most horrible people ever also get joy from these things and it doesn’t change who they are.
Or perhaps, they aren't actually horrible. Perhaps they are the same as us -- only with their eyes shut, ignorant, comfortable with being told what to do, and enjoying the "entertainment" that they find in watching the orange sadist's "antics". I know this doesn't apply to all of the trumpers, but my bet is that it does apply to many of those who are completely different from us in their political opinions.
There are horrible people who adore children and dogs. Some are cruel and some are murderous. Yes, we can say that there are horrible people. We might be capable of being horrible as well, but that isn’t an excuse or a defense of others. My only point is that having joy in common doesn’t mean one is excused from their inhumanity. To be direct, Hitler got joy from his dogs.
A source of joy, and encouragement, is reading America, America! The writing lifts my outlook from muddy canals to clouds of hope and possibility. Like many here, when needing some joy & gratitude, nature is my first impulse. As Mary Oliver would say, "Watching leaves dance." And in my garden, listening to trees whisper and cherishing a blossom unfolding. And too, watching Kamala & Tim spread joy, hope, and the promise of healing!
How kind of you to say.
Thank you! So timely. I had listened to a podcast before bed (mistake!) that caused some fitful sleep.
To reassert my joy? I talk to my kids or neighbors, spend time with the grandkids, read thoughtful hopeful Substacks like this one, petting my purring cat, and - this afternoon - go to my favorite garden (especially the meadow fields of goldenrod).
Writing a few GOTV postcards helps too!
The joy pervading our nation now is electric! The other party seems to be working overtime to kill it, to de-energize its invigorating momentum and sustenance, so we who’ve been ignited by this spark need to double down and keep the flame alive. When I can’t seem to see through the darkness of these days, I turn to my family—they’re all that really matter anyway.
I find joy in my garden. The bees and birds are amazing. The flowers and produce bring happiness to me and my neighbors.
Pup daddy.
Bicycling.
Live music.
AA baseball.
A nap.
Joy is found in the now.
When I wink at a smiling black couple in the grocery store and say “great speech at the DNC last night” and we talk and end up hugging like long lost friends! That brings me pure joy.
I'm fortunate.
All I need to do look across the room at my wife, the love of my life, arranging the flowers she cut from our garden. I enjoy the transitory beauty of the flowers. She has brought me 45 years of joy, even in the not so fun times.
We live in the Pacific Northwest. I only need to look out my back window to see the beautiful foothills of the Cascades. Our surroundings bring us joy.
Our adult children are coming over for breakfast tomorrow morning. Friends and our children bring us joy.
Later today, I'll go out into my woodshop, set Pandora to Dave Brubeck radio, and continue working on the piece of furniture I'm building. That brings me joy.
Politics is up and down. Sometimes, like now, it brings me joy, other times, not so much. I can always retreat to those other pleasing things when I need to find joy.
Believe me, I know how fortunate I am.
Spending time with my friends,my pets, and watching wildlife.
I am sleeping so much better since the Democratic National Convention! I understand that it is important to feel like one belongs, but I'd rather belong to a group that has uplifting, forward-thinking ideas, and where smiles and laughter are common, than the negative, hateful messaging we've had to endure for eight long years.
I admire and respect President Biden for his calm, steady, and progressive leadership, and I'm proud of his selflessness and patriotism in passing his admirable legacy on to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. He has been the greatest president in my lifetime.
Hmm, a walk in the park without packing heat—that *is* optimistic! Joy seems to be - as we mix metaphors like martinis (shaken not stirred) - that bunch of grapes just beyond the grasp of Tantalus. That said, I am perfectly happy to be surprised.
I’m one of over 550,000 Americans who do dialysis treatments on a regular basis in order to stay alive. Because the procedure is rough on the body, many of us wrestle with depression or frustration. To fight this, we constantly need to concentrate on the things in our lives that bring us joy. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to talk with many of my fellow dialysis patients and share this idea, but it holds equally valid for everyone. Your words of support in the search for joyful things, experiences, and beliefs is a wonderfully needed encouragement at this time. Regardless of what these things are for each of us - mine are my husband, my dogs, my books, my writing, and my friends - it’s important that each of us find their own. Never feel bad about seeking out the things that bring you joy; they’re an important part of staying sane and functional in a nasty and illogical world.
Lovely to hear it’s a valuable conversation.
What gives me joy? My son’s being happy, My little dog, “Outlander”, both the series and Diana Gabaldon’s tomes(I’m a romantic still), Scottish history, US history, most world history(learning about), Great Substack submissions, yours among them Steven, A nice roof over my head, Food in my fridge, Money to meet my needs, My health(not perfect but I’m still trucking), And an absolutely, drop dead fantastic Democratic ticket to vote for as soon as I receive my ballot! Am I lucky, or what?
You asked for what gives me joy and I just listed a few of the things I was grateful for but really, I consider them interchangeable. Have a great Labor Day weekend y’all.
Nice list. Thanks.
That is the difference between the two candidates. One offers joy, brightness and a positive future. The other offers darkness, dread, gloom and a retrograde future. I know which one I want.
It has been difficult to find joy these past few years, true. And the sudden loss of a good friend to metastatic breast cancer just last week has thrown me for a loop. But striving to create joy from sorrow is rewarding. Our yoga group just signed up as a team for the local Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in October in her honor, and we've already raised $1100 in the past five days. We are hopeful we'll reach our goal of $5K by the time we walk.
I probably should mention we're all cat people for Kamala... and all the other Dems down ballot.
So the best way to create joy for me is to - Do Something. Especially for someone else.
Jude, I am very sorry about the loss of your friend. My best to you and others who loved her.
Like so many, I was struggling just a few weeks ago not to give in to the darkness and dread that seemed everywhere. The Harris/Walz campaign -- and especially the way it has been received and has generated a tidal wave of hope, joy and determination to move forward into a positive future while rejecting the rage, anger and hate of Trump world -- has turned the tide for me in a way I could not have foreseen. To be able to share this with my friends and family brings even more joy into my world. And to top it all off the week, the birth of my best friend's first grandchild!! Oh, and yes, my dogs!! I am an expat, so there is not a lot I can do as boots-on-the-ground work to support this campaign, but I make lots of donations to individuals and organisations that are working hard to ensure a Democratic victory in November!! Hanging out in communities like this is the icing on the cake -- this, right here, is why I still love social media and the internet!
Steve, you will like this essay
https://mastermethod.co/insights/four-core-principles-for-happiness/
Thanks for sharing, Marc.
Taking time for ourselves is so important. When I was working I maximized vacations & holidays. During retirement I love being at home with my puppy, gardening, watching hummingbirds and seeing friends and family.
Recognizing the sheer improbability of our existence should bring joy to everyone. We have defied incredible odds just to be alive on Planet Earth.
As Sebastian Junger wrote recently wrote:
"There are more than thirty . . . parameters that must have almost the precise values that they do in order to permit a universe with life. The odds of that happening have been calculated to be ten to the negative 230 -- that is to say, one chance in a number that has 229 zeros after it. Randomly finding a specific grain of sand on the first try among all the grains on earth would be millions of millions more likely than the universe existing. And yet here we are."
Add to that the fact that some 250 million sperm were vying for the opportunity to fertilize your mother's egg. Had any other one succeeded, someone else would be here in your place! Instead of yearning for a life after death, perhaps one should marvel at the fact that there is a life *before* death.
I try to find joy in everyday things like my grandchildren, husband, adult kids, seeing good friends, my beloved cat.
Right now we just made it up to our cottage, not far up north in Michigan. We are a short walk to Saginaw Bay and it’s so pretty up here. The only thing, to get up here the signs for Trump are plentiful- probably saw 100. Only noticed 4 Kamala/ Walz signs😔
Hard to drive through rural areas in WI. But I do drive the speed limit as I'm not contributing to their county bottom line.
I read your post and I find the optimism that I’ve been looking for, Steve it is what sold me on joining. Maybe you go dark once in a while but I am sure I’ve not seen it.
I feel joy that it now seems possible that we, as a country, may be able to assign the human piece of excrement republican presidential nominee to the garbage dump where he belongs. I feel joy when blistering hot summer begins its turn toward fall. I feel joy seeing the abundance of milkweed blooming in my back yard knowing it will provide plenty of food for the migrating monarchs as they pass through in October and incubate their caterpillars and produce a new generation.
I feel joy in my hope that this great experiment we call America will live on.
When Kamala became the presidential nominee, I felt a great weight lifted off of me and a surge of energy to volunteer and make her presidency a reality. Unlike many progressives, I really didn’t want to leave this country and become an expat. In fact, I resented the idea that the likes of the orange menace could make me leave. This is my country too, and nobody is going to run me out of here! Now I am optimistic about the future, and that feels like joy.
All I know is that joy marches hand-in-hand with love. And that love is only love when it is selfless.
As much as I am hopeful and excited -I am also a bit hesitant to become too overjoyed because we never know what demented donny & his minions are going to do. However, a friend recently gave a big hug and said, "I am feeling soooo much better."
Along with being grateful and joyful with her, I find joy in the moment - watching/listening to Harris/Walz and especially listening to the young people become active again and excited with hope & probability of election outcome. Joy in celebrating a friend's 103rd birthday - body, sight, hearing wearing out but, O, what a mind - sharp as a tack. Happiness celebrating friends' great grands being born. Joy in our church - '...a movement for wholeness in a fragmented world...' We have joined with several other churches of various denominations to spread a 'B-KIND' message; a national movement to inspire kindness, during this election season.
I won't say I'm not a bit anxious for election outcome and what demented donny and friends might do but working hard to keep a joyful, positive outlook and, with EVERYONE VOTING FOR H & W, we will prevail.
My 17 year old cat, Dewey, crossed the rainbow bridge last night. Until a week ago, when his energy level and appetite began to wane, he would be curled on my lap every morning as I read Steven and the other Substacks I follow. He’d occasionally nudge my fingers for an ear rub, but most of the time, he’d just be there, content and secure in our connectedness. This simple act, this uncomplicated companionship, has brought me great joy over the years Dewey and I had together. I am already missing him, but I will cherish the quiet joy he brought me throughout my day.
So sorry for your loss, Margaret. I know how difficult it is to lose a pet, but you are right. The joy they give us when alive continues to fill us when they pass away.
Thank our, Jacqueline.
I never know when joy show itself. Sometimes in a sunset. Sometimes while seeing a beloved neighbor or friend who is out and about after surgery. Other times it shows up in my son’s relief as his health insurance continues to cover his dialysis & insulin. (So very grateful for the judge, attorneys & patients who realized what was happening to thousands & keep TennCare at bay.)
I don’t find joy in politics these days. It’s more like relief, encouragement and happiness (that is contagious). Joy will come when we can say “Madame President and the Coach”. 😊
https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/health/2024/08/26/tenncare-tennessee-unlawfully-terminated-health-care-coverage-for-thousands-federal-judge-rules/74957325007/
I do feel more hopeful and a tad anxious in the hope. It has been an arduous time and former guy has evaded accountability for much too long. I look forward to a different chapter and to restoration. I look forward to a sense of equilibrium, perhaps. Equanimity. I definitely experienced joy in nature and walks with my pup, watching his ears go up and down, and watching people respond to his sweet expression on the trails. I experience Joy and shared meals, particularly on the back porch as the light fades. Sitting amongst love and laughter is the greatest infusion of soul food.
Joy is definitely easier lately, thank heavens. I find joy in spending quality time with my husband and my pets, in animals in general, in the great outdoors, in our home, gardens, my creative endeavors, good books, good food, friends, travel, theater and music. Not an all inclusive list as I often find joy unexpectedly in random moments. Life is joy as well as pain.
Animals. I adore them. I advocate for them, donate when I can, and I'm a life-long cat and dog lady, along with birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, horses, cows, turtles and fish. I'm not a people person,and I'm happy with that.
Well, when the summer heat and epic humidity is gone till next year, I will be able to find joy again in nature. And yes, trump being behind in the polls brings me joy also. I know it’s messing with his head. ☺️
Sitting in the Water Lilies room at MoMA brings me great joy. The magnificent painting spreading around the curved wall is peaceful and delicate and brings out the beauty of nature through a lens of Impressionism. No matter what special exhibit I am going to MoMA to view, I always start my day at MoMA in the Water Lilies room. Another place that brings me great joy is Tanglewood. Whether I am sitting in The Shed at a concert, or walking around the grounds looking at the trees with their unusual and artistic trunks, or looking over toward Stockbridge Bowl at the puffy could in the sky, I am filled with peace and happiness. Those are things I do every year, more than once each year. This year we have been through a lot. I can also tell you that since Kamala Harris and Tim Walz brought decency and honesty and commitment to work for the people of America and pushed the frightening, hurtful GOP agenda to the background, I have felt a sense of joy, a sense of positivity, a sense of all of the goodness that is out there in our country if the voters choose that path. I feel joy once again when I think of the future of our country. I am no longer afraid of what could happen to our country as I was when 45 and his cult dominated the media with their self-centered views and their dishonesty and their lack of respect for the Constitution. I feel positive about my future and the future of this country. Still, the race is close; and I fear what 45 could try to do again if he loses again. We have to vote for the Democratic ticket that puts the people first. The Democratic ticket must win.
A holiday is an ironic time for me for such a question. Holidays alone get to me in spite of my best efforts. I went for a hike today and it is joy that I can hike after falling on a hike with my dog 5 years ago, smashing my femur and after a day of hoping, was rescued by a fellow come to look at prairie flowers just as I had been. My springer spaniel Morgan licked my face every time I moved my leg a titch to make myself scream and so kept me rooted to this good earth. The EMTs told my rescuer that after 6-7 hours I probably only had a couple more left in me. So here I was today with the same dog taking a hike in a less remote place. She always brings me joy with her antics and enthusiasm. And just walking brings me joy. My prognosis was to never walk without a cane or walker again. But I am hiking. Hope and joy are so inextricably linked. On a sad and lonely day, the linkage tilts toward hope but I know that joy is waiting in the wings. This is how I feel about the country.
Beth, I am happy that you can hike again. I too am joyful when I think about how my broken femur healed and I can garden again. Sometimes it takes a negative happening to realize how fortunate we are to survive. On a cruise recently I fell into the bathtub during a "trip" to the bathroom at 3 AM. I was wedged into the tub with my legs hanging out. Luckily my friend could turn my body around and help me up. Joy comes when I think about how close I came to knocking myself out ( or worse ) on the handicapped handrail as I fell.
I am deeply glad to be alive. And to be able to hike.
I find joy in volunteering at my local food bank. I enjoy working with the people who work there along with my fellow volunteers. I prefer working behind the scenes, getting things done that will make their way into the community to help those with food insecurity, especially children and seniors. I retired almost four years ago from a 40+ year career as a legal secretary, the last 35 at the same firm. I gave myself a year to try to figure out what I wanted to do. Then I got an email from the local food bank that I contribute to mentioning volunteer opportunities. I decided to give it a shot and almost three years later, I have logged 850+ hours and have met some really wonderful people.
The memories I have of rehabilitating and releasing orphaned and injured raccoons. Their little faces trusting without understanding you’re trying to help!
