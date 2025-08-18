America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
2h

Thank you, Steven.

Thank you for the Realism of our status and the realization we are not impotent if we strive to stand for survival of Democracy together.

Excerpt:

“But every day we have the ability to chip away at Trump’s lies and false narratives—including by speaking out, calling our representatives, joining public protests, acting with compassion and kindness.”

“Trump’s house of cards will eventually come tumbling down if enough of us grasp its weakness and form a human hurricane to knock it over.”

💙💙🇺🇸💙💙🎵

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
2h

Don't count on House and Senate Dems to do much of anything. They have proven themselves incapable of rising to the moment. Their "leaders" are jokes, clueless obstructionists to meaningful, concerted and repeated action. Now the state of play has shifted to Dem governors, led by Gavin Newsom and JD Pritzker. Gavin needs to call a summit/meeting among all Dem governors to develop Plan A and Plan B strategies to counter Trump, et al. The Newsom comms team's trolling brings joy to my heart, hitting Trump where he lives, making fun of a fool. The American people, as a whole, have continued to sour on the regime. Somehow, hopefully, the Dem governors will harness this discontent, state by state, and get the resistance on track toward the hugest outpouring of protest this nation has ever seen. We are a nation founded on protest; our democracy will live or die on whether we can show up for the cause.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture