America, America

America, America

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Jeffrey R Orenstein, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jeffrey R Orenstein, Ph.D.
6h

Good analysis. We have been alienating our allies and cozying up to dictators since Trump got elected,. This will have long-term detrimental effects to both our foreign and domestic policies.

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Sherry Bellamy's avatar
Sherry Bellamy
6h

We have no allies now.

Israel is a pariah state that exploits our support to terrorize its captive Palestinians and its neighboring countries.

NATO countries have realized that the US is not trustworthy and have pulled back from any support.

Asian countries, such as Japan, have attempted dialogue only to be rebuffed and insulted.

America is now led by white Christian nationalists who neither follow the teachings of Christ nor look out for our national interests.

By handing over the reins of power (TWICE) to an ignorant narcissistic white supremacist, we showed the world that we are not a worthy ally to anyone.

We stand alone.

And God only knows why anyone would trust us again.

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