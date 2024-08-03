America, America

Janine Perlman
10 mins ago

Tim Walz! What's not to like? :-)

H.B
4 mins ago

I’m loving all these “auditions” to be Kamala’s VP, and how much press coverage they get, that help Kamala while also helping all the VP contenders as well! I think these guys would be saying the same things to help Kamala even if they weren’t in the running for VP, but they get a lot more publicity because of the suspense around the Veepstakes. And I have to say, every I see one of them, I get excited about that potential VP, but then I see another one, and get excited about that one, so I really can’t even decide who I want most as Kamala’s VP!

In addition to some official merch, I just ordered this Kamala Removes Tough Orange Stains t-shirt 👇🤣

https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/votek

Can’t wait to wear it!

We are with you Kamala. Lead on with your power, intelligence, experience, wisdom, and integrity.

kdsherpa
kdsherpa’s Substack
5 mins ago

SHAPIRO FEEL SLEAZY TO ME. Too much baggage: wants private school vouchers; covered up sex scandal in his office; too pro-Israel, given the number of Democrats who are concerned about Palestinians in Gaza. Dislike his overbearing personality.

TIM WALZ: beloved public school teacher; wants public universities in Minnesota to be tuition free; free school lunches (duh). Great personality. Will attract undecided white males. I am a WALZNUT!

Island In The Desert
8 mins ago

Tim Walz

Jack A. Roe
Jack’s Substack
10 mins ago

Her first job is to win the election whoever the research indicates as the best vote getter.

Alan Neff
Alan’s Substack
1 min ago

Electoral College votes are, unfortunately, the only votes that matter

Alan Neff
Alan’s Substack
3 mins ago

My picks:

1. Walz

2. Beshear

3. Kelly, Buttiegig (tie)

4. Shapiro

I think Shapiro is the most controversial of the five, and I don't want her to make an unforced error/own goal this early in the race. ("Early" being relative in this unusual case.)

George Justice
4 mins ago

The only really important thing is beating Trump. But my preference (even as an Arizonan who likes Mark Kelly) is Tim Walz.

Ken Firestone
Rhubarb Patch
8 mins ago

Waltz.

karen strano
8 mins ago

I like Pete Buttigieg but she'll probably pick Shapiro.

kdsherpa
kdsherpa’s Substack
4 mins ago

God forbid! I love Mayor Pete, too, but he doesn't have Senate connections, doesn't have experience on governing on a state level, and doesn't have foreign policy connections -- yet! Hoping for him in 2030!

mitch
mitch’s Substack
8 mins ago

Mark Kelly . Only because flipped a red state .

Alan Neff
Alan’s Substack
just now

That said, I want her to pick the running-mate who's most likely to net her the most Electoral College votes.

Doug Westerhaus
2 mins ago

Pete is my 1st choice. He would make a great running mate and after 8 years of Kamala, would be a great successor as President! Articulate and smart..moderate but accomplished..a doer not just a talker!

Gammyjill
Gammyjill’s Substack
3 mins ago

So far, Mark Kelly, or Tim Walz. As a Jew, I’ll come out and say i don’t think we’re re ready for a Jewish VP, though I will, of course, support and vote for him if he’s on the ticket. And I assume it is Shapiro because the announcement is being made in Philadelphia.

Janice Evers
3 mins ago

I like Walz, but Shapiro has more electoral votes. Any of them are good and I trust her to pick the right one.

founding
David Jaspers
Buckeye in the South
3 mins ago

At first, I thought Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was the best pick. His positions on key issues - gun rights, the border - just felt like a good match. But as time has gone on, I've become a Shapiro man. He delivers a lot of votes, probably more than Kelly. He delivers Pennsylvania, He's young, and though he's not well known on the national stage, he can easily stand up to JD Vance.

Trish
3 mins ago

I’m hoping it’s Mark Kelly. I think he is centrist enough to pull

In swing voters and his experience from a border state will be helpful.

He’s a veteran which helps solidify his appeal, beyond the coolness factor of astronaut.

I know it puts the Senate balance at risk but there’s a couple of years to sort that out.

I really like Waltz as I’m originally from Minnesota but I’m hoping that some of the success there runs off on my adopted state next door. We need to fix Wisconsin politics. Maybe feeding kids would be a start.

JoyceB
4 mins ago

I like Kelly but I’m predicting Shapiro.

Al Bellenchia
What fresh ....?
4 mins ago

Any of the above, but for me Waltz or Kelly work best.

Leslie
4 mins ago

Butegeg, Shapiro and then Kelly. My heart is with the first but my money is on the third. Kelly has a military background and won’t try to outshine Kamala, and a unique perspective, having viewed earth from space. He supported his wife during her recovery (a little more serious than an ear graze). He is affable and smart. But, what do I know.

Diane K24
Diane’s Blue Notes
4 mins ago

Pete has international diplomacy appeal which we need. As long as the VP is as brilliant as Kamala and Joe—I’m happy with their choice💙🇺🇸💙

JA
JA’s Substack
1 min ago

Pete will join Kamala’s Cabinet! He is earning respect points daily! So prepared and articulate! Great communicator!

Samantha Smith
Samantha’s Substack
8 mins ago

Kelly, please.

Judy CZUBATI
10 mins ago

Kelly

