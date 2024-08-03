Yesterday Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro addressed criticism that he talks like a “bad impression of Barack Obama” by Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance. Shapiro noted that the former president is a “gifted orator,” so “it's kind of a weird insult.” Then he drilled in: “I'll say this about J.D. Vance: It is real hard being honest with the American people when you're not being honest with yourself. J.D. Vance is a total phony baloney. He is the most inorganic candidate I think I have ever seen on the national stage.”
The comments by Shapiro, who has canceled all of his weekend’s previously scheduled events before Kamala Harris’ planned Tuesday announcement of her VP pick in Philadelphia, sounds an awful lot like a prospective vice presidential candidate testing out attack lines. Meanwhile, for over a week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been delivering high-impact performances that have accelerated conversation about his prospects as Harris’ pick. With folksy charm, he’s the one who first characterized the GOP ticket as weird: “You know there's something wrong with people when they talk about freedom: freedom to be in your bedroom, freedom to be in your exam room, freedom to tell your kids what they can read. That stuff is weird. They come across weird.”
You might have noticed that I have refrained from assessing each of the prospective VP candidates who Kamala Harris might select. This is her choice, especially now that she has secured enough delegate votes to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. It’s up to her to pick the person who she is convinced can be a successful governing partner and communicator of her agenda and values. Until now this discussion—which also includes Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the shortlist—has felt more like a parlor game than anything else. Yes, the popular Shapiro helps with locking up battleground Pennsylvania, former astronaut Kelly has a compelling bio and Buttigieg may be the party’s most gifted communicator. Every prospect has their strengths and weaknesses.
But with the word that she’s conducting interviews this weekend and the expectation that she will announce her running mate by Tuesday, this seems like the right time for this community to share our thoughts on the collection of Democrats who may be serving our country for the next four years. I hope today’s forum is a chance not just to predict a winner—sorry, no special prizes for making the right prediction—but to reflect on the character, principles and policies that can define the country’s future and suggest the depth and quality of Democratic leadership.
So, who do you think VP Harris should choose as her running mate? Who do you think she will choose? And what other Democrats particularly appeal to you, be it as a VP or as the kind of leader that the country needs? Lastly, whoever Harris chooses, how confident are you that she’s on her way to victory?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and for the opportunity of this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
*Photo: Last month on July 13, VP Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke to the press at Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market.
Tim Walz! What's not to like? :-)
I’m loving all these “auditions” to be Kamala’s VP, and how much press coverage they get, that help Kamala while also helping all the VP contenders as well! I think these guys would be saying the same things to help Kamala even if they weren’t in the running for VP, but they get a lot more publicity because of the suspense around the Veepstakes. And I have to say, every I see one of them, I get excited about that potential VP, but then I see another one, and get excited about that one, so I really can’t even decide who I want most as Kamala’s VP!
We are with you Kamala. Lead on with your power, intelligence, experience, wisdom, and integrity.
SHAPIRO FEEL SLEAZY TO ME. Too much baggage: wants private school vouchers; covered up sex scandal in his office; too pro-Israel, given the number of Democrats who are concerned about Palestinians in Gaza. Dislike his overbearing personality.
TIM WALZ: beloved public school teacher; wants public universities in Minnesota to be tuition free; free school lunches (duh). Great personality. Will attract undecided white males. I am a WALZNUT!
Tim Walz
Her first job is to win the election whoever the research indicates as the best vote getter.
Electoral College votes are, unfortunately, the only votes that matter
My picks:
1. Walz
2. Beshear
3. Kelly, Buttiegig (tie)
4. Shapiro
I think Shapiro is the most controversial of the five, and I don't want her to make an unforced error/own goal this early in the race. ("Early" being relative in this unusual case.)
The only really important thing is beating Trump. But my preference (even as an Arizonan who likes Mark Kelly) is Tim Walz.
Waltz.
I like Pete Buttigieg but she'll probably pick Shapiro.
God forbid! I love Mayor Pete, too, but he doesn't have Senate connections, doesn't have experience on governing on a state level, and doesn't have foreign policy connections -- yet! Hoping for him in 2030!
Mark Kelly . Only because flipped a red state .
That said, I want her to pick the running-mate who's most likely to net her the most Electoral College votes.
Pete is my 1st choice. He would make a great running mate and after 8 years of Kamala, would be a great successor as President! Articulate and smart..moderate but accomplished..a doer not just a talker!
So far, Mark Kelly, or Tim Walz. As a Jew, I’ll come out and say i don’t think we’re re ready for a Jewish VP, though I will, of course, support and vote for him if he’s on the ticket. And I assume it is Shapiro because the announcement is being made in Philadelphia.
I like Walz, but Shapiro has more electoral votes. Any of them are good and I trust her to pick the right one.
At first, I thought Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was the best pick. His positions on key issues - gun rights, the border - just felt like a good match. But as time has gone on, I've become a Shapiro man. He delivers a lot of votes, probably more than Kelly. He delivers Pennsylvania, He's young, and though he's not well known on the national stage, he can easily stand up to JD Vance.
I’m hoping it’s Mark Kelly. I think he is centrist enough to pull
In swing voters and his experience from a border state will be helpful.
He’s a veteran which helps solidify his appeal, beyond the coolness factor of astronaut.
I know it puts the Senate balance at risk but there’s a couple of years to sort that out.
I really like Waltz as I’m originally from Minnesota but I’m hoping that some of the success there runs off on my adopted state next door. We need to fix Wisconsin politics. Maybe feeding kids would be a start.
I like Kelly but I’m predicting Shapiro.
Any of the above, but for me Waltz or Kelly work best.
Butegeg, Shapiro and then Kelly. My heart is with the first but my money is on the third. Kelly has a military background and won’t try to outshine Kamala, and a unique perspective, having viewed earth from space. He supported his wife during her recovery (a little more serious than an ear graze). He is affable and smart. But, what do I know.
Pete has international diplomacy appeal which we need. As long as the VP is as brilliant as Kamala and Joe—I’m happy with their choice💙🇺🇸💙
Pete will join Kamala’s Cabinet! He is earning respect points daily! So prepared and articulate! Great communicator!
Kelly, please.
Kelly
