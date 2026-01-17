America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli
11h

What concerns and frightens me is that this administration does whatever it wants with no checks and balances. And no recriminations. When and how will it stop?

As a physician, I am especially concerned about the malicious, ever more dangerous Secretary Kennedy and his unscientific, ill-informed decisions that are endangering the health of the nation. I predict that there will be many more deaths in the coming years engineered by Secretary Kennedy than there will be engineered by ICE. Pay attention.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
11h

“The old world is dying. The new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.” - Antonio Gramsci

Anyone who is “ok” with this malign administration, and the illegal and inhumane policies that it is enacting, is complicit.

Complicit in allowing unwarranted pain and suffering, the denial of basic human rights, and theft and criminality by public officials. 

They are complicit in the destruction of our constitution, the abandonment of the rule of law, and disenfranchising millions of citizens.

They support a psychotic, sociopathic monster. And through their support, they have become no different from him.

They are Americans in name only, the way they are Christians only because they call themselves that.

They are all monsters now.

Reply
Share
3 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture