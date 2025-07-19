Donald Trump and pal Jeffrey Epstein in 1997. (Photo by Davidoff Studios via Getty Images)

Oh, sure, Trump has so little connection to child rapist Jeffrey Epstein that he’s written post after post of sweaty, overwrought words to prove he’s not panicking. It’s all just a “hoax” and a “SCAM” made up by the Democrats, he lies in his typical way. Now he’s suing Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal for $10 billion for its story describing a “bawdy” letter and drawing that he swears is a forgery, an easily disprovable lie that he never drew anything. The text and hand drawing of a naked woman with a heavy marker were created in 2003 as part of a leather-bound album for Epstein’s 50th birthday.

Day by day, his protestations are making clear—for anyone who doubted—that he has plenty to hide. Does he really think people are so stupid that they believe Epstein was a close friend for over a decade yet Donald wasn’t involved in his buddy’s criminal sexual behavior—that he knew nothing and didn’t in any way participate in any way in Epstein’s reported sexual abuse and trafficking of more than 50 underaged girls? Trump himself famously told New York magazine in 2002: “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of then are on the younger side.”

Remarkably, for once, it seems even his cult is not buying his lies. In a poll conducted in the last week of 1,680 adults, The Economist/YouGov found that 79 percent of Americans wanted all Epstein-related materials to be released. In addition, 67 percent believed the government was covering up evidence related to Epstein—and that included 59 percent of Trump voters.

When you think about it, it’s hard to believe it’s taken this long for his Epstein connection to finally gain traction and harm him. While Trump has tried to convince his cultists to forget stories involving Epstein, he’s now learning that while his cult may excuse sexual abuse with adults, they will not stand for pedophilia (and have been convinced the release of Epstein files would only target Democrats like Bill Clinton).

But here we are: His promise to release the files if elected again followed by Attorney General Pam Bondi’s promise to release the files—and then retracting that pledge—has succeeded in persuading even some cultists that he’s covering up for pedophiles like his old pal Epstein. Note this angry turnaround from neo-Nazi, white supremacist and former Trump fan Nick Fuentes, who said this week about Trump: “F** you! You suck! You are fat, you are a joke, you are stupid, you are not funny, you are not as smart as you think you are…we are gonna look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in American history. And the liberals were right, the MAGA supporters were had!”

Thursday night Trump took another step to try and tamp down the growing fury. “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” he posted on Truth Social. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”

But it’s highly unlikely that redacted Grand Jury transcripts will suffice, especially as questions about what’s in the full Epstein materials—Will Trump be referenced? Are there videos?—continue to motivate demands for their full release. This is a story about which Trump is failing to control the narrative, no matter how hard he pushes his usual tricks of denial.

So what do you think? Will the Epstein files—their existence, the coverup and their possible release—finally break Trump? Could the fury escalate to even Republicans demanding his resignation and removal? Or will he find a way to tamp this down and reinvigorate his cult’s support, just as he has done so many times before? In turn, are you concerned about what his growing desperation may cause him to do? And has the intensity of the reaction to this story surprised you (like it has me)?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and for the opportunity of this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections. Building our community has never been more important.