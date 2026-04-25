America, America

America, America

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
6h

Invite Trump to a journalism dinner is a big mistake. It doesn't show camaraderie, it just shows that they don't take his attacks on free press seriously enough. We need independent media more than ever

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Ann Marie Joyce's avatar
Ann Marie Joyce
5hEdited

This is a disgrace but not a surprise.The billionaires have bought most of the media outlets.They provide the fuel forTrump’s agenda via huge donations to make oil king, make the planet toxic for us all and destroy an America where once everyone had at least a fighting chance to succeed. Trump and his billionaire buddies in it for the money . It’s all about them; they have no concern for the welfare of America or its people.

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