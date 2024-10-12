If you just pay attention to the polls, it’s hard not to be stressed out. I mean, Kamala Harris is up less than three points nationally on average and the key battleground states are even tighter? Yes, we have a divided country, but how is it this nail-bitingly close? Are the voters not paying attention to the fact that there’s only one serious, legitimate candidate focused on America’s future? Do they not see that the other candidate is struggling with cognitive decline, fails to detail any actual policy, is tied to the deeply unpopular Project 2025 agenda, is overwhelmed with personal grievance and is obsessed with a hateful, fear-mongering fantasy world of criminal migrants who are destroying America? He’s also, by the way, a convicted felon.

It’s understandable if you are troubled by this situation, especially after Donald Trump won in 2016 when so many of us did not expect it and he nearly beat Joe Biden in 2020. Add to this the unavoidable fact that he’s already preparing to declare victory and activate state-level loyalists to deny the outcome of this election if he loses.

But let’s be clear that Trump is a terrible candidate, with unfavorables (52.5 percent unfavorable vs. 43.1 percent favorable) that are not going to improve; that Harris currently has a 47.1 to 46.6 percent favorable rating that can improve; and that while Trump will never attract a majority, Harris still has room to expand her support.

Let’s also note the many ways we’ve seen the vice president grow stronger with voters seeking change: the joyful, passionate, pro-democracy enthusiasm at her public events, her heartfelt decision to select the remarkably likable Tim Walz, her powerful acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, her demolition of Trump in their debate, her endorsements from high-profile Republicans as well as Taylor Swift, her strategic and continuing outreach to key voting groups with a positive policy agenda, the growing gender gap of women who support her and reject her rival, the certain turnout of voters furious over the ending of Roe v. Wade who are determined to put a stop to the banning of abortion. It’s no wonder that Kamala Harris has secured a growing status as the change candidate who cares about people. (Check out “The Appeal of Kamala Harris” from Wednesday if you missed this summary.)

Across the country, Americans are already voting. We have 24 days until it’s time to count the ballots. There will be more twists and turns, more media failings, more lies and hate, more desperation from a criminally charged nominee frightened of losing, but also more opportunities for Harris and Walz to give reluctant voters reason to get up, get out and vote for the Democratic ticket.

So what do you think? How optimistic are you about the election? Is there some change in the campaign that will buoy your expectations if you’re doubtful now? In turn, do you think that a Harris win may turn out to be bigger than nearly anyone has permitted themselves to imagine? And what do you plan to do in these coming weeks to help increase turnout?

And, in case you’re still wondering, yes, I am optimistic about Harris winning the election.

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

