America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
1h

“I'm empty and aching and I don't know why

Counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike

They've all come to look for America

All come to look for America

All come to look for America…”

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Pierre Belley's avatar
Pierre Belley
1h

Please accept my deepest sympathies. I hope your country recovers from this. We will never forget.

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