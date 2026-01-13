America, America

Rita LB
7hEdited

I do not have Trump Derangement Syndrome, the bogus MAGA call down of their God’s enemies who fear for our democracy. I can now identify my malady as TRUMP IS DERANGED SYNDROME!!! Deranged in regard to his administration’s wildly illegal attacks on Americans’ human rights, constitutional rights, and our rights to life, liberty and the to the unfettered pursuit of happiness. Trump’s threat to attack Iran if that government’s attack on protesters continues is one of the most mindlessly hypocritical declarations by the deranged would be dictator so far and that’s saying something. Likewise his attacks on Fed Chair Powell. He is DERANGED, DEMENTED and terrifyingly DANGEROUS!! Every one of his “Secretaries” is impeachable now, even before any future constitutional or military atrocities are committed

Mary Greenwald
7h

We MUST fight back. The Founders of this Nation and all those who have died and been maimed fighting for this form of Democracy have passed on the right to defend ourselves and this Nation from the Fascist Regime now in Washington. We cannot be intimidated, we cannot be weak, we cannot give in. It is our turn to eliminate the Evil Deeds Trump has loosed upon us. It is our right; it is our duty.

