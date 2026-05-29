America, America

America, America

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Martha Franklin's avatar
Martha Franklin
4h

I so look forward to the end of this regime. However, I am amazed at the number of people who still sign on with this disloyal, hateful man when they have to know that he's betrayed everyone, every time, over anything and everything. Every. Single. Time.

Hope springs eternal. So does stupidity, evidently.

Sigh.

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Laurel Rutz's avatar
Laurel Rutz
4hEdited

I appreciated you focusing your readers’ attention on signs of the “dawn of reason” during this dark season in our country’s democracy, Steven.

Many days, it seems like we are living at the bottom of a dumpster, and Felon47 is heaping so much cruel corrupt garbage on believers in America’s Constitutional foundation, that we can hardly breathe! Yesterday, it was the announcement of an investigation of E. Jean Carroll, whose rape case against the occupant in the White House has been successfully litigated in a court of law; giving a government 600 million dollar plus loan to a company Don Junior is associated with; and the announcement that even though it is currently illegal, he wants his Georgia mug shot on a new $250 unit of currency!

There is a REAL NEED for us to take time to recognize positive developments! Thank you for your post today.

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