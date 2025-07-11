America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
12h

“Optimism is the belief that things are going to get better. Hope is the belief that we can make things better. Optimism is a passive virtue, hope is an active one. It takes no courage to be an optimist, but it does need courage to hope.” - Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

🖖

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
James S's avatar
James S
12h

Color me disciplined. I will never relent. I will never get over the nauseating fact that the name of this felonious man is listed with those of Washington, Lincoln and Roosevelt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture