Will We Tolerate Concentration Camps and Slave Labor?

The cruel and reckless mass deportation operation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement may soon take an even darker turn. One consequence of the rounding up and detention of migrants is a serious labor shortage in agriculture and other industries, raising the possibility that the Trump regime will address it in frightening ways. The massive expansion of funding in the monstrous new bill, including $45 billion for detention, ensures a growing population of prisoners held without due process.

In a new On-Target short video, Mark Jacob and I discuss an article by historian Timothy Snyder about the prospect of a network of concentration camps that could be exploited to supply labor to private businesses without pay. Also, Trump has talked about letting farmers keep undocumented workers and be “in charge” of them. This approach raises the prospect of horrible abuses—and even the modern equivalent of slavery. One of Snyder’s sensible responses: CEOs should pledge to not hire these laborers and each of us should pledge not to buy from or invest in companies that do.

Jacob is author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

