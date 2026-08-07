America, America

America, America

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Martha Franklin's avatar
Martha Franklin
6h

Thanks. I needed this. Again. Still.

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
7h

Hope is a discipline, as is every act of self-care, mental and physical health maintenance, and making plans for the future. So those who want to dismiss, damage and even discard us want to smash hope into smithereens. Unite! Resist! Remember that we've been here before to face down the oligarchs, and pushed them back.

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