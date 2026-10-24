America, America

America, America

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Michelle Moebius's avatar
Michelle Moebius
14m

I do not want a White Beluga with a brain soaked in Ketamine and immersed in Replacement Theory and White Supremacy deciding our fate any longer!

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Adrienne Kaga's avatar
Adrienne Kaga
12m

Maybe, just maybe, out of these inexplicable times, Americans will develop a healthy skepticism about ascribing more intelligence, talent, or wisdom to the wealthy. And learn to question in whose interest the wealthy are acting.

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