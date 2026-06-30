America, America

America, America

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Dan Sescleifer's avatar
Dan Sescleifer
3h

How does Justice Thomas purport to know what was in the minds of those who approved the 14th amendment, as if they didn't realize that birthright citizenship was defined broadly and would certainly extend far beyond the lives of former slaves who were granted citizen status? Not going to read his 91 page opinion, but WOW, what an interpretation.

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JBR's avatar
JBR
3h

Queens... .

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