America, America

Al Bellenchia
7h

Management guru Peter Drucker said: “You cannot predict the future, but you can create it.”

It’s up to us to change history by not giving in to hopelessness. Let’s get going.

https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/just-the-facts?r=7wk5d

Sharon C Storm
5h

We all know that Stephen Miller is the darkest character in this travesty of a government. He is a traitor to his own Jewish family. What, then, do we expect from him when it comes to democracy? The felon is a malignant narcissist, and revels in the pain of people he doesn’t like, or have said something against him. He is easily led by people like Miller, who wants to visit pain and death on everyone not like himself.

This kind of hate is not sustainable, it will burn itself out from the intensity of the heat and pressure.

We only need to stand together in unity of caring and support of one another. We have each other’s backs, and we will win this war for control of our government.

