Taking the Up Escalator Down

Got a Minute or Two? Mad Hattery and Other Outrages
Steven Beschloss
Steven Beschloss
Sep 25, 2025
There’s never a shortage of mad hattery and other outrages from the Trump regime. This latest video installment spotlights the “Sinister Case of the Halted Escalator.”

Which, in the mad, mad world of Trump, had to be dangerous sabotage and yet another reason to push the vengeance button. Except that, once again, the Trump operation was targeting an imaginary enemy.

Here’s my two-minute video on the topic. Your feedback is welcome.

