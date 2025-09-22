America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robbie Roberts's avatar
Robbie Roberts
2h

Sent to my senators and to Senator Thune this morning. Who knows what effect, but next I'll call as well:

Senator,

Is this message from the President of the United States to the Attorney General of the United States okay with you?:

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that,

essentially, "same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam "Shifty" Schiff, Leticia??? They're all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be

done." Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That's why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!),

OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President

DJT"

Does the Republican Party know the difference between right and wrong? Do you? Is anyone in the GOP going to step up and stop the madness, from Kimmel to Cash in a Cava bag to the President demanding that the Attorney General of the United States bring charges against political opponents? None of this is okay, is it?

Again we have a Constitution. And almost all of us have a concept of Right and Wrong. Which side are you on? Seriously, I want a response, and not a canned one.

Thanks for your attention to this matter! (bet you’ve heard that before)

Sincerely,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

“Rebellion is born when rulers forget they are meant to serve.” - Confucius

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture